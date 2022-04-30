WILMINGTON – After scoring just four combined runs in its previous three games, the Wilmington High School Varsity Baseball team was hoping to get the bats going in a home contest on Monday afternoon against Burlington. And that hope came to fruition.
Wilmington managed to bang out eleven hits in the game, including two each by five different players, and that along with solid pitching from Jack Toomey and reliever Ayden Balter resulted in a 5-3 victory played at Scanlon Field.
The win puts Wilmington at 3-4 on the season.
“We definitely (got the bats going),” said assistant coach Connor Zaya. “We've been trying to get our bats hot and it seemed like today the bats got hot at the right time. Our defense was a little bit shaky today, but we got good pitching. Toomey was great and pitched well. We'd like to get the walks down a little bit, but can't complain (too much). He pitched great and same with Balter at the end of the game.”
After the dramatic 8-6 win over Wakefield back on April 12th, Wilmington was defeated by Stoneham 4-1, Watertown, 3-2 in extra innings and then Melrose 6-0. In this contest with Burlington, the 'Cats took a 3-0 lead in the home half of the second and never looked back and had leads of 3-1, 5-1 and 5-2, before Burlington scored one more in the seventh, but stranded runners at the corners when Balter struck out the final batter of the game.
“We've been struggling with the offense. I think we were getting four or five hits a game and just not having timely hitting,” said Zaya. “Today, we hit when we needed to and we were able to get guys to run well on the bases.”
The 'Cats struck for those three runs in the second inning as Toomey and Austin Harper had back-to-back singles. After a strikeout, Toomey advanced to third in an errant pick off throw and then Harper stole second. After the second strikeout was recorded, Brett Ebert and Joey Dynan walked, the latter forcing in a run. Jacob Roque then hit a two-run single past third to score Harper and Ebert to make it 3-0.
Burlington scored an unearned run in the top of the fourth, but Wilmington responded with two runs on their own. With one out and Dynan at first, Roque reached on a bloop to centerfield. Matt Vinal followed with a single to right field, scoring Dynan and moving Roque to third. With Balter at the plate, Zaya called for the delay double steal with Vinal getting in a rundown, allowing Roque to score from third.
“Jacob (Roque) did a great job (on the back end of a double steal) and that was big. We have been working on that and it's the little things like that will help us win games. We were just smart on the bases. I think we just capitalized on getting guys on and continuing to move the cycle,” said Zaya.
Balter, Toomey and Harper all followed with singles but Balter was thrown out at the plate, nullifying any other runs to come in that half inning.
Roque walked the lead off hitter and in the sixth and then struck out his fourth batter of the game. That pushed his pitch limit to 110 and forcing Zaya to go to the bullpen.
“Jack hasn't pitched in a while (before today) with the rainouts and everything, so he was rested and ready to go. I think he finished with 110 pitches and he still wanted to go more. It ended up working out (bringing in Balter), but that was an absolutely good performance by Jack. We would like less walks, but they put the ball in play,” said Zaya.
Balter got out of the sixth with a strike out and groundout. Then in the seventh, he gave up two singles, before a pop up and a strikeout. After an infield hit drove in a run, he nailed down the save with several good curveballs for the eventual strike out.
In the nine-inning loss to Watertown, Dynan was excellent on the mound, striking out 14 batters over eight innings of work. He walked three and gave up four hits, while both runs were unearned.
Watertown scored single runs in the third and fourth to take a 2-0 lead. Wilmington came back to tie the game in the fifth. Mike Monteforte got things going with a walk and eventually scored on a catcher's error. And Roque also came around to score on a defensive error.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth as Watertown won it on a walk-off single by Daniel Tattrie.
In the game, the 'Cats managed just four hits and left ten men on base. Roque had two hits, Dynan and Vinal had one each. Vinal also had a great game behind the play with 14 put outs, five assists, while he threw out three base runners trying to steal and picked off another.
Wilmington faced Lexington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, and then will travel to Woburn on Friday before hosting Belmont on Tuesday.
