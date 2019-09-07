WILMINGTON — Over the last few years, a handful of Wilmington High male and female varsity teams have elected to play a lot of their non-league games against teams in lower divisions, whether to boost their chances for playoff appearances, or thinking to maybe get a win or two since the Middlesex League is such a grind, day in and day out.
Two years ago when Craig Turner was named the head football coach, he elected to play teams in lower divisions with Bedford and Shawsheen Tech in non-league games to begin the season, and the 'Cats had success going 4-0 in those two years.
Despite the fact that Wilmington only won one more game in the final nine weeks of last year's season after starting out 2-0, Turner elected a different strategy this year for non-league games, matching up with Billerica in the "endowment game" before taking on Woburn and Bishop Fenwick.
All three of those opponents made the MIAA Playoffs last year, with Billerica losing to Tewksbury in the first round, Woburn lost to eventual Division 2 state champion North Andover in the quarterfinal round, and Bishop Fenwick lost to eventual Division 6 Super Bowl Champion Stoneham in the sectional semi-finals.
"I think if we want to compete with the Melrose's, the Stoneham's and all of those teams, we need to play bigger," said Turner. "If we want to compete with Tewksbury on Thanksgiving, we need to play that type of schedule. It was also my plan when I got here to kind of ease into it the first two years and then try to go out and schedule some tough ones. People may look at our schedule and see that we are playing Bishop Fenwick, and they should look into Bishop Fenwick because they are very good."
The Boston Herald released its pre-season polls this week and Billerica stands No. 5 in Division 3 North and Bishop Fenwick stands No. 2 in Division 6. The match-up with Billerica won't officially count in the standings.
"Billerica will be a great challenge for us even though it's an endowment game," said Turner. "It's a good measuring stick to see where we're at. We know that Coach (Duane) Sigsbury always does an awesome job, so we'll have to step up and meet that challenge."
This will be the first time that the two teams have played one another since 1994 when the Indians won their fifth straight over the ‘Cats with a 27-0 victory.
The year before, Billerica own 28-0, behind star player Mike Mastrullo, who went on to play at Notre Dame.
According to records kept by Billerica Historian Jim Haines, the teams have played each other 53 times, with an even split of 23-23-7. The last Wilmington victory came in 1989, when now WHS interim AD Ed Harrison was the head coach and did a marvelous job coaching a squad of 22 kids to a 5-5 record in the MVC, which included a 7-0 win over the Indians.
Turner played for Billerica during his high school days and this Friday will mark the last season opener to be held at the Marshall Middle School as Billerica's new high school field will open next year.
"It means a lot to me (to go back)," said Turner. "It's the last time they are going to play at that field, so I had to pay them a visit. I had to check them out one last time. I've never been on the opposite side of the field before. We will see what it's like and that will be a lot of fun."
Sigsbury — who applied to be the WHS Varsity Boys Basketball Coach several years ago but is now the head coach at Austin Prep — is surrounded by a handful of former WHS assistant coaches including Joe Cavanaugh and Steve O'Neill.
Besides the coaches, Billerica returns a handful of skilled and experienced players including QB Nolan Houlihan, who last year threw for over 1,800 yards with 16 touchdowns, as well as rush for almost 500 yards and score three more TDs. Colby Cyrus is a dynamic running back and defensively Ryan Hogan is a strong linebacker.
"They have a lot of skilled guys back," said Turner. "Their quarterback is spectacular and he's one of the best in the state. Their wide receivers are fantastic — just a real typical Billerica team. Real tough, physical and they don't shy away from contact. That's the type of program that we want to be. We want to be tough and physical.
"Coach Sigsbury does a lot of the same stuff that we like to do and he's a guy who I've always looked up to when I was at Mystic Valley and he was at Cathedral and faced each other several times I have always followed his career and he's just a great coach.
“It's always a real challenge going up against him and his guys, so we're really excited about having that challenge next week. The reason why I came to Wilmington was so we could play in these types of games. That's what we're going to try to do."
After Wilmington's first three non-league games, the 'Cats will then dive into their league schedule and face three of the top seven teams in Division 4 North including No. 1 Melrose, No. 5 Burlington and No. 7 Wakefield, as well as the No. 1 ranked Stoneham out of D6. Wilmington is ranked No. 8 in Division 4 North.
