The North Reading/Wilmington Wild Hornets co-op swim-and-dive teams had a strong last home meet on Friday, January 17th, as both the boys and girls teams won. Since it was the last home meet of the season, the team also celebrated senior night, as the team made posters and bought gifts for the leaving seniors.
Both the girls and boys teams won over Ipswich, with the girls winning 85-78, improving their record to 4-2-1. The boys team had a strong victory, 63-17 due to the small Ipswich boys team. This makes the boys record now at 3-4.
The girls team has eight seniors, Abby Callahan, Sophia D’Amico, and Nikki Ekstrom on the Wilmington side, and Sarra Curran, Hae-Jung Kim, Hannah Lord, Griffin May, and team captain Mary from North Reading.
The night was bittersweet all around, as the seniors were sad to have their final meet at the Burbank Y, but there was also some exciting news, as the girls 200-yard medley relay team broke the Wilmington High School record, as Abby Callahan, Julia Kane, Maddie McCarron, and Nikki Ekstrom swam a 2:41.75.
The 200-yard medley relay team took first and fourth, as Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, Oli Grabar, and Nicole Steinmeyer swam a 2:06.59, and Shae Fitzgerald, Kiera Lord, Hannah Lord, and Hae-Jung Kim swam a 2:40.86.
In the 200-yard freestyle, the girls took first, second, and third, with Kristina Valenti swimming a 2:11, Koenig swimming a 2:19.88, and Grabar swimming a 2:20.71.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Steinmeyer took second, swimming a 2:34.37, and Crossan took third, swimming a 2:41.44.
In the 50-yard freestyle, the girls took second, third, and fourth, with Melanie Feffer swimming a 28.01, Lindsay Kane swimming a 29.7, and Brianna Saunders-Correa swimming a 29.78.
For the 100-yard butterfly, Grabar took first, swimming a 1:05.39.
The girls took first, second, and third in the 100-yard freestyle, as Valenti swam a 1:00.79, Feffer swam a 1:02.71, and Steinmeyer swam a 1:03.76.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Saunders-Correa took second, swimming a 6:59.39, Sara Curran swam a 7:15.32, and Fitzgerald swam a 7:47.71.
For the 200-yard freestyle relay, the girls took first and third, with Koenig, Steinmeyer, Feffer, and Valenti swimming a 1:51.76, and Kane, Crossan, Joleen Weiss, and Saunders-Correa swimming a 2:05.46.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Koenig took first with a 1:07.98, and Kane took fourth with a 1:21.25.
For the 100-yard breaststroke, Crossan took second, swimming a 1:23.13.
Finally, the girls took first and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay, as Saunders-Correa, Feffer, Grabar, and Valenti swam a 4:12.7, and Weiss, captain Mary Regan, Kane, and Hannah Lord swam a 4:58.96.
On the boys side, the boys took first, second, and third in the 200-yard freestyle, with Christopher Mangano swimming a 2:14.95, Tyler Sheehan swimming a 2:37.3, and Aryan Patil swimming a 3:24.95.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Griffin May took first with a 28.2, Junior Captain Jared Benoit came in second, swimming 28.87, and Jonathon Mangano swam a 34.26.
In the 100-yard freestyle, the boys again took first, second, and third, as Henry Pelmas swam a 1:02.46, Sheehan swam a 1:06.66, and May swam a 1:08.03.
Christopher Mangano was the only boy in the 500-yard freestyle, and took first with a time of 6:24.76.
The boys relay teams took first and second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as Christopher Mangano, May, Captain Benoit, and Pelmas swam a 1:56.1, and Sheehan, Jonathon Mangano, Dylan Tran, and Patil swam a 2:19.05.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Pelmas took second with a time of 1:18.47, and Patil took third with a time of 1:56.07.
Captain Benoit was the lone boy swimmer for the 100-yard breaststroke, and swam a 1:19.95, claiming first place.
The boys took first and second in the 400-yard freestyle, as Christopher Mangano, May, and Captain Benoit swam a 4:23.15, and Sheehan, Jonathon Mangano, Tran, and Patil swam a 5:34.57.
Head Coach Sue Hunter was happy about the victory for both teams, saying “Ipswich has an unfortunately small team, but they make up for it by having incredible team spirit. We were glad to win, and look forward to seeing the Ipswich boys again at CAL’s.”
