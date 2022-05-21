WILMINGTON – Knowing the bases were loaded with two outs and either a hit or a walk would end the game, Wilmington High senior Jacob Roque was just looking for a pitch that he could put into play, enough so pinch-runner Nate Packer could come home with the game winning run.
After taking a curveball for strike one, and fouling off a second curveball, Roque took a chance by taking a borderline chest high fastball for a ball. With the count 1-2, he was expecting another off-speed pitch and he got one, flicking his bat on an outside curveball, pushing the ball into short right field, easily allowing Packer to cross home plate for the exciting 2-1 walk-off victory against Watertown played at Scanlon Field last Thursday afternoon.
“I was just trying to get a base hit and get the barrel (of the bat) on the ball. I had the bases loaded so the boys before me did their job and got on, so I just knocked them in,” said Roque.
As the lead-off hitter, Roque expected to face breaking pitches all game, and he saw two of them right away before the fastball came.
“Oh yeah, I was preparing for off-speed pitch. He threw me two straight curveballs. He wasn't a bad pitcher. He hit his spots and I just battled,” said Roque. “(On that third pitch), I saw it coming out of his hands and it was high. I didn't want to strike out on a bad pitch, so I bit the bullet and just took it.”
The next pitch he delivered the game winner, the second walk-off win for the 'Cats this season.
“(Jacob's) smart and he's got a good eye. He's seen enough pitches in his life to know a pretty good strike zone,” said assistant coach Connor Zaya. “His at-bat right there was unbelievable. He's been working on taking that outside pitch and going the other way. Earlier in the game, he kind of dropped on two of them, but in that at-bat, it was just a beautiful hit. It was a good piece of hitting, especially with two strikes.”
That beautiful piece of hitting pushes the team's record to 7-6, the first time being over .500 since starting out 2-1.
“The boys are working hard and we have faced a lot of adversity. We just bounce back and fight every week. And come out victorious,” said Roque, who is also 2-2 on the mound. “The team character is huge. We never give up. As you can tell, our energy was way up there in that last inning and the boys are always there for each other.”
