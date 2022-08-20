WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Tennis Open has, over the past several years, become an event which local tennis enthusiasts have come to look forward to as a way to celebrate the sport that they love. And this past Saturday’s Fourth Annual Wilmington Tennis Open was no exception, as 58 players competed for top honors, with champions being crowned in Men’s and Women’s Doubles, as well as Mixed Doubles, Boys Singles and Girls Singles.
The tournament was held once again at both Wilmington High School as well as the Boutwell School, with all proceeds from the tournament going to the Friends of Wilmington Tennis. The tournament featured not only players from Wilmington, but also from surrounding towns like Tewksbury, Melrose, Wakefield and others, with both inexperienced and highly skilled players competing.
Matt Hackett, the Wilmington High Girls Tennis coach, and one of the organizers of the event along with Wilmington High Boys Tennis coach Rob Mailey and Wilmington tennis enthusiast Kathleen Reynolds was once again very pleased with the turnout on what proved to be a beautiful day for tennis on Saturday.
“We were very appreciative of the support,” Hackett said. “We had a lot of people who have come out for the past four years, but we also had some new players as well, which is always nice. As is the case every year, it was very competitive, but mostly people are there for the cause, for the Friends of Wilmington Tennis, and people were very generous with their donations.”
“And it is always great to get support from other towns as well, because they have similar organizations which we like to support, so we all sort of help each other out.”
Winners on the day included Karen Riley and Abbie Culhane in Women’s Doubles, who defeated Mary Healey and Lynn Delacey, while in Men’s Doubles Anuj and Anay Gandhi of Wilmington, both stars of the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team, defeated a pair of talented rivals from Wakefield in Ben and Jack Palmer in the finals.
In Mixed Doubles, Team Hackett, which consisted of Mona and Jim Altschuler of Lexington, defeated the Team Mailey duo of Mary Heasley and Kevin Merino of Tewksbury. In Girls Singles, Saorise Stallings defeated Wilmington’s Jillian Weinstein, while in Boys Singles Arnav Lele of Chelmsford defeated Ben Palmer of Wakefield in a thrilling final, winning by a score of 8-7 (5-4 tiebreaker).
But as great as the tennis action was, the most important aspect of the day was the funds being raised for Friends of Wilmington Tennis. Most of the money raised will go to support both the Boys and Girls Tennis teams at Wilmington High, which Hackett is greatly appreciative of.
“Every year, Friends of Wilmington Tennis will cut us a check to help pay for a banquet for the teams, but they also are saving money for long term goals to help the program, whether that be putting up bleachers, or maybe adding a fifth court to the high school, which would be very helpful,” Hackett said. “So, there is a nice combination of thing for now, but also for the future as well.”
Hackett pointed out that the tournament would not be nearly the success that it always is without the efforts of his fellow organizers, Mailey and Reynolds, with Reynolds once again taking the lead role in making sure everything ran smoothly.
“Kathleen is really the quarterback of the whole operation,” Hackett said. “Even last year when she was in New Mexico at the time of the tournament, she was the brains of the operation. She is just a phenomenal human being and she does such a great job setting everything up. She has such great relationships with so many people in town, which is probably why we always get such a great turnout.
“It is so great to do this with Rob and Kathleen. They are both really just phenomenal people and I am glad to have them on my side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.