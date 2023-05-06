Tyler Roberts has never been to Missouri.
On Friday, he has a pretty good reason for his first visit.
A senior at Merrimack College and a resident of Wilmington, Roberts was invited to attend preseason mini-camp for the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs. He received the invitation shortly after the NFL draft concluded last weekend.
Roberts becomes what’s believed to be the third player from WHS to be affiliated with a NFL team, following Mike Esposito, who played three years for the Atlanta Falcons and Dean Athanasia, who had a tryout with the LA Rams.
“I’m obviously psyched,” said Roberts. “I kind of new that (Kansas City) liked me. They had a couple of scouts that came to visit Merrimack so I interviewed with those guys and then they sent me a couple of emails here and there.”
As a junior fullback/tight end at Merrimack, Roberts played in all 11 of the team’s games and had a terrific year. He caught 52 passes for 535 yards and six touchdowns including one game where he had nine receptions and two touchdowns. Two weeks after that game, he had seven grabs for 116 yards in a contest against Central Connecticut.
Limited to only six games as a senior at Merrimack because of a knee injury, Roberts anticipated not being drafted because of the injury, but was hoping for an opportunity like the mini-camp to continue his career.
“My whole immediate family came over for Day 3 of the draft which is rounds four through seven,” Roberts said. “We watched that together, but even while watching that, I kind of knew that whatever was going to happen, was going to happen after the draft. That’s when free agent signings and the mini-camp invites start going out.”
Roberts said he did a little homework that helped him realize that not being drafted wasn’t the end of his chances to play professionally.
“I think statistically, 80 percent of the NFL is made up of guys that were either picked on Day 3 (of the draft) or were not drafted,” he said. “It’s not just the first or second-round picks that are making plays on Sundays.”
While the invite in and of itself is exciting, Roberts is quick to report that his journey is far from over.
“It’s something that I’ve been working toward since I started playing football in the second grade,” Roberts said. “It’s kind of a slow climb. It’s not just like I woke up one day my junior year of college where I had 600 yards receiving on 55 catches and all of a sudden I was an NFL prospect. It was a more gradual climb than that, but when you do get a chance to reflect, it is pretty special.”
Roberts remembers with a laugh his essays throughout his days of school growing up in Wilmington.
“Every essay I ever wrote was about how someday I was going to play in the NFL,” he laughed. “I think even at one point I had teachers say ‘Hey, you have to start writing about something else.’ That’s what’s been on my mind since Day 1.”
While Roberts doesn’t know exactly what to expect at mini-camp, he understands the goal and is ready to work his hardest to impress the coaches.
“The whole point of mini-camp is to try to get the rookies acclimated to an NFL playbook and an NFL schedule,” Roberts said. “And then, obviously, the goal for every one of us that is there is to make the 90-man camp roster and then you just go from there.”
