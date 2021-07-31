OXFORD – There were many great victories along the way to Sunday’s state championship game for the Wilmington Junior Select 14U Baseball team, but the Wildcats certainly seemed to save their best for last on Sunday afternoon at Horgan Field in Oxford.
After rolling into the finals with a 16-0 victory on Saturday afternoon against Longmeadow in the semifinals, the Wildcats faced a much tougher battle on Sunday, but still they prevailed, pulling out a thrilling 1-0 victory over East Bridgewater to capture the state championship.
The Wildcats scored the only run of the game, and the only run they would need, in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Jay Carr led off with a single and advanced to third when both Andrew Almeida and Trevor Sullivan were hit by pitches. Carr then came in to score on a passed ball, giving Wildcat’s pitcher Cameron Kelley all the run support he would need.
“This was a very well-played game,” Wilmington manager Jay Kelley said. “We were the two best teams, and we had won our semifinal game 16-0, and they had won theirs 11-0, so it was all set up for us to play each other and both teams played very well.”
Even more specifically, both pitchers pitched extremely well, with Cameron Kelley leading the way for the Wildcats, allowing only one hit over 6 2/3 innings, while striking out seven batters and walking only two. Once he had reached his pitch limit after a seventh inning Wildcats error, Ayden Balter came in and slammed the door shut on East Bridgewater, inducing a fly ball for the last out of the game.
“Cameron had pitched very well the last time he faced these guys (East Bridgewater) allowing only three hits, so we were confident he would do well, and he did a great job,” coach Kelley said. “He gave up the one hit in the first inning and then nothing after that. And then, Ayden came in and did a great job as well.”
Like East Bridgewater, the Wildcats struggled to get anything going offensively as well, striking out 11 times against East Bridgewater pitcher Lovell, getting only four hits on the day, with two of them coming from Carr. The pitcher’s duel came as no surprise to coach Kelley.
“He struck us out fourteen times the last time we faced him, so we knew we were going to have a good pitching matchup, and we sure did,” Kelley said.
The offensive struggles hardly mattered however, when the final out was recorded, setting off a wild celebration that continued when the Wildcats returned to Wilmington and got a police escort through town from the North Street School to Rotary Park.
“It was a great way to cap off the season for the kids,” Kelley said. “People were beeping and cheering for us. It was just a great experience and the kids deserved it. It was just a great celebration for these kids. We started practicing in January and started playing games in April, so it has been a long season for these kids and it was great to see them cap it off like that.”
In most years, the Wildcats would be advancing to a regional tournament after their state title, but the COVID restrictions, that is not possible this season. As much as Kelley would have liked to see how far his team could have advanced, he is not entirely disappointed to see the season come to an end with his team’s final memory being crowned state champions.
“They won districts and then sectionals and now they are state champions, and that is something that can never be taken away from them,” Kelley said. “They will be state champs forever.”
SEMI-FINALS
The day before, the Wildcats had a much easier time of it in earning their spot in the finals, rolling to a 16-0, four inning mercy rule shortened game against Longmeadow in the semifinals.
The Wildcats pretty much put the game away with five runs in the top of the first inning, before adding four more in the top of the second and seven in the top of the fourth to seal the victory and send everyone home early.
“Everybody hit. Everybody got on base. The kids just did a great job,” Kelley said. “It was a lot of fun, but the kids were all business. We took a bus there together on Saturday and the kids loved it, but we treated it like a business trip. We got there early and the kids warmed up together and got dressed for the game together. But once the game started, they were all business and jumped right out on top.”
Trevor Sullivan led the way offensively for the Wildcats, going 2-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored, while Cameron Kelley went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Brennan Walsh was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored and Jay Carr was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Lukas Poirier, William Trach and Ryan Quamme each had RBI’s for the Wildcats in the big seven run fourth inning.
And while they didn’t need it quite as much as they would the next day, the wildcats got another outstanding pitching performance, this time from Poirier, who threw a four inning no hitter, while striking out seven batters.
“Lukas pitched a great game,” Kelley said. “He was really in control and he just dominated.”
Kelley was joined in his coaching staff by coaches Bill Lovell, Steve Sullivan and Cullen Walsh, while the state champion Wildcats players included Andrew Almeida, Ayden Balter, Jake Carr, Luca Gabardi, Cameron Kelley, Connor Lovell, Lukas Poirier, Ryan Quamme, Trevor Sullivan, William Trach and Brennan Walsh.
