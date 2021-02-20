STONEHAM – Playing in its fourth game in four days – and second in a 16-hour span, the Wilmington High School girls' basketball team was hoping another win on Saturday against Stoneham would give the team at least a .500 record in the regular season.
Overshadowed by the performance and milestones of Kylie DuCharme, the 'Cats were trailing by a point at 23-22 with 4:39 to go in the third quarter. From that point on, the ‘Cats pretty much dominating the rest of the way, outscoring the Spartans 23-8 to come away with a 45-31 victory putting the team's record at 5-4 on the season.
Wilmington started the season off 0-2, losing both games to Burlington before winning three straight over Wakefield and two over Melrose. The 'Cats split a series with Watertown and between those two games came a loss to Wakefield in the second match-up.
Like the team did on Friday night in the game over Watertown, the 'Cats started out slow with just two field goals in the first quarter, leading 6-5. After a 9-2 run to open the second, the 'Cats scored just four points in the final 3:35 and were up 19-17 at the break.
Just after she scored the team's last two points of the second quarter, DuCharme grabbed a defensive rebound with 2:17 remaining, giving her 1,000 in her career, becoming the first female in the history of the program to do so.
Trailing by that aforementioned point with 4:39 to go in the third, Wilmington went to work. DuCharme converted two free throws, Kiara Nadeau drained a short jumper, DuCharme grabbed another one scoring in the paint and Emily Watson extended the lead to four with a put back, making it 30-26 with 1:07 to go.
Thirty seconds later, DuCharme made Wildcat history. After grabbing another defensive rebound, she went end-to-end, making a nice spin move in the lane for a runner, giving her 1,000 career points in her career. That bucket put her into the history books as she became the second female in the history of the program to do so, following Ashley Vitale in 2007.
After some pictures with Mom and Dad, DuCharme scored on a put-back to close out the third with the 'Cats up by eight. She kept up the momentum as she drained a three-pointer and then followed it up as she gave teammate Alexa Kelley a nice pass and suddenly the 'Cats had a 13-point lead before shifting to cruise control the rest of the way.
“This year has been so difficult so any given Saturday or whatever day you play, these kids are doing their best. I thought mid third quarter we woke up and started to take over,” said head coach Jessica Robinson.
DuCharme led the way with 25 points and 15 rebounds, while senior Jenna Sweeney had six points and six rebounds. Jessica Collins had two points and eleven rebounds, while, Watson and Rita Roche had four points each, and Kelley and Nadeau had two each.
After a day off, the ‘Cats were back on the court on Monday afternoon with a home contest vs Stoneham during ‘Senior Day’, where the senior parents were able to come and watch.
The ‘Cats pushed their record to 6-4 with a 42-30 win. Jenna Sweeney led the way with ten points and ten rebounds, while, Alexa Kelley had eight, DuCharme had six, Elisabeth Stokes, Kiara Nadeau and Olivia Spizucco with four points each, and then Kali Almeida, Collins and Alessia Puccio with two each.
The team honored its seven seniors including: Alexa Kelley, Kylie DuCharme, Kiara Nadeau, Alessia Puccio, Kayla Smith, Elisabeth Stokes and Jenna Sweeney.
“The class of 2021 handled the most difficult of seasons with grace. They are such a resilient and hardworking group, I’m so lucky we got to work together this season,” said Robinson. “I am so proud of all seven of them.”
