Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.