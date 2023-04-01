WILMINGTON – Like many siblings who grow up playing sports, both Kayley and Mick Keogan are competitive. Whether it be a pick up game of basketball in the driveway or simply trying to out-perform one another in their particular sports, there is always a drive to be better than one another.
“We’re competitive,” said Kayley. “He never hears the end of it and he’ll give me a hard time too, but I think that’s what pushes both of us.”
The friendly competition has in fact pushed the Keogan siblings to success. Kayley, 23, and Mick, 16, have reached the pinnacle of their current athletic goals. While Mick is in San Jose, California for the 2023 USA Hockey National Championships, Kayley will be continuing her training for the 2023 Boston Marathon on April 17th.
However, their achievements aren't what define the Keogan’s. When Kayley takes off from Hopkinton on Patriots Day, the “Keogan” on her shirt will not solely be representing herself. When Mick takes the ice in California, it will be the light at the end of the dark, challenging tunnel he’s endured this hockey season.
In January, in the midst of Mick’s season with the U16 Seacoast Spartans Academy team, the right winger heard some unexpected life changing news – he was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes.
“It was unexpected,” he said. “The Boston Children’s Hospital was great and they taught me everything I need to know. My coaches, teammates, friends, (and parents) are all here for me to help whenever I need anything.”
As Mick began treatment at the hospital, Kayley was searching for a charity to run for on Marathon Monday. While most of the charities didn’t have any open spots left, she was able to find the perfect fit in Beth Israel Lahey Health, who works closely with Joslin Diabetes.
“It was hard to find a team because everything was filled for the most part,” she recalled. “When he got diagnosed I found Joslin Diabetes, so I reached out to one of their coordinators and the Joslin team was full, but the Beth Israel team had a spot on their research team.”
Even though the siblings aren’t on the same team, their seven year age gap won’t stop them from playing for each other.
“It worked out really well that the whole thing with the diabetes came and they ended up making the championship through all of that,” said Kayley. “For him to go to California and then me to go to the Boston Marathon in this type of time of change is cool.”
Last weekend, Mick and the Spartans did the impossible – they knocked off powerhouse Mount Saint Charles Academy in overtime to secure their bid to nationals this week.
“It was crazy,” he said. “We were all buying into that system of the game. We played them probably about fifteen times and lost all fifteen. We had a gut feeling that game was going to be the one and we pulled it off in overtime.”
After an 0-13-1 season record with Mount Saint Charles, the Spartans found just the right time to put one in the win column.
“It was one of our team goals but we weren’t sure that we were going to do it because we had Mount Saint Charles to face,” he said. “They’ve been all over us all year. We bought into that one game and it happened.”
Mick will participate in Nationals from March 28th to April 3rd, and is continuing to set the bar high.
“(We want to) make it out the group stage, we have three winnable games and we’ve played all three teams and it’s been close,” said Mick. “We’ve beat one of them and lost to the other two but I think we got it.”
Meanwhile, Kayley has been working towards fulfilling a life-long goal while also raising money for a cause that supports her brother.
A 2018 graduate of Wilmington High School, Kayley played on both the soccer and basketball teams as a Wildcat. However, it wasn’t until college where she found her passion of running.
“I would just go for runs,” she recalled. “I went to school up in Maine so I would just go for runs in the area and around the beach. I did it as a nice destresser and casual thing.”
What was once a hobby accelerated to new heights – Keogan has been training for the Boston Marathon since January.
“I go to work and then when I come home I’ll try road runs, whether it’s a six or seven mile a couple times a week” said Kayley. “On the weekends I’m trying to get a long run in.” I’ve had some weeks where I’m not training as much as I should, but I’m definitely trying to get into the gym and run when I can.”
In order to run, Kayley is required to raise a minimum of $8,500 for Beth Israel Lahey Health and the BIDMC Research and Innovation Fund.
Currently halfway there, Kayley has discovered the support in her community for both her and Mick’s goals.
When the siblings reflect on their journeys, the mentality is identical.
“It’s a little bump in the road but nothing too much,” said Mick. “I just got to be extra careful, I might have bad days on the ice and then I have good days. I just got to be extra careful and take care of myself more than I used to.”
“I just want to complete it and make sure I get to the finish line,” said Kayley. “I don’t care how long it takes but I’m going to try to just run the whole thing.”
To support the Keogan siblings, visit givengain.com and search “Kayley Keogan” to donate. To learn more about research at Beth Israel Lahey Health, visit bidmc.org/research.
