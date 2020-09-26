DARTMOUTH/WILMINGTON — The spring track season at UMass Dartmouth was destined to bring a lot of uncertainty for Jackie Broderick, regardless of what was going on in the world. After putting together a tremendous cross country season for the Corsairs in the fall of 2019, Broderick had suffered a knee injury during the winter season. The setback put the start of the spring track season in jeopardy for her, but she assumed she would be returning at some point in the season.
Then of course as we all know, the world changed forever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing among many other things, the cancellation of the spring sports season at colleges throughout the country, including at UMass Dartmouth.
“We were just about to get into the spring season, so that was pretty tough," said Broderick, who is now entering her junior year with the Corsairs. "I am actually not sure if I would have been competing at the start because of my injury, but I would have been back by midseason, so it was tough to have it taken away like that.”
Losing the spring season was certainly a tough blow, just as it was for thousands of other college students. But the toughest news came this summer, when in late July, the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC), along with many other college conferences, made the difficult decision to cancel the fall season as well.
Healthy and ready to compete for her team, the Wilmington native took the news of this cancellation very hard.
“I was actually pretty heartbroken about it. Cross country is my favorite season, so having no competition brought me down for some time,” Broderick said. “But I kept training. Our coaches have been great with keeping up on our training schedule, and I try to still get together with my teammates and have as much fun as possible”
It's no wonder Broderick was looking forward to the cross country season and was crushed when it was canceled. After graduating from Shawsheen Tech in 2018, Broderick's career at UMass Dartmouth had begun modestly as she adjusted to the rigors of college competition in her freshman season. But as a sophomore in 2019, she took her talents to an entirely different level, having her best season to date at either the high school or college level. She saw her personal best drop from a time of 22:35 for a 5K in her freshman year, to a remarkable 21:19.8 at the Keene State Invitational as a sophomore.
“I worked so hard over the summer, making sure I got all my training in, and I definitely saw the improvement,” Broderick said.
Corsairs assistant coach Steve Gardiner took notice of Broderick’s tremendous improvement from one season to the next, and knows that she earned every bit of it.
“She works and she is very consistent,” Gardiner said. “She has had a lot of injuries to deal with and has had some setbacks, but she has worked through them and she does whatever it takes to get ready. The injuries have held her back somewhat, but God bless her, even if she can’t run she is doing other things to stay in shape and get ready and she should be commended for that.”
Broderick picked up right where she left off when the winter season began, opening her season by running a personal best in the 800 at the Brandeis Poyau Invitational, finishing in fourth place in a time of 2:35.83. But in that meet, she also began to suffer from tendinitis in her right knee. She continued to compete over the next few meets, battling through the pain. But her times were not up to her expectations, to the point where she and her coaches decided that shutting it down for the season was the best course of action.
Little did she know that she would not be competing again for almost a year at minimum.
There is still much uncertainty as to when collegiate sports will resume, and as to whether or not there will actually be a winter season. But, the mere possibility of getting to compete again has Broderick training as hard as ever to compete in her winter events, the 800 and 600 meters.
“I am so excited by the possibility of a winter season. It definitely helps to keep me motivated to keep getting ready for hopefully having season," Broderick said. "I am still training, and still working and doing the best I can. Between work and school and track, I am trying to balance everything. Staying in shape and training definitely helps with everything.”
Part of the reason she has been able to maintain her training schedule has been the efforts of the trainers and coaches at UMass Dartmouth, who have helped her through her injury, as well as the uncertainty due to the pandemic.
“The trainers at the school have been so helpful through the whole process. Without them, I would not be where I am today. They knew how to help me with my rehab and everything," Broderick said. “I am very close with my coaches and I am in contact with them all the time. Coach Gardiner sends us our training schedules to keep us on track. They are great at communicating with everyone and keeping us all on the same page. They are so well organized with everything and that makes the whole experience a lot better.”
The coaches and trainers have also helped Broderick adjust to the tough transition from being a high school athlete to a college athlete.
“College definitely does push you to move past your limits, even more than in high school," Broderick, a computer science major, said. "Which isn’t to say you don’t work hard in high school, but there are so many more kids you are competing against in college from all over. But having a lot more competition also helps me and helps push me a little more.”
As much as she loves UMass Dartmouth and college, however, she still looks back very fondly at her days at Shawsheen, performing under the tutelage of coaches Pat Kelly in cross country and Jeff McGrath for spring track.
She was a four-year letter winner at Shawsheen a member of the cross country, swimming, and track & field squads, and was the recipient of the Girls Cross Country Coach's Award as a senior. She was also named as a Cross Country CAC All-Star during sophomore season.
“I loved the coaches at Shawsheen. Coach Kelly and coach McGrath are amazing,” Broderick said. “My junior and senior year I had my struggles because I had a lot going on in my life. I was also having asthma problems, so I was not doing as well as I thought I should, but they were always very supportive, and it was always very easy to communicate with them.
“I really miss running for Shawsheen. I loved it there. I wish I could come back and visit and go to some meets, but I guess that is not possible this season because spectators are limited,” Broderick said. “I want to wish all the teams at Shawsheen the very best this season. I will always be a fan of Shawsheen Tech.”
