The North Reading Wilmington co-op swim team finished their second meet of the season, with the girls team winning 88-82, and the boys team losing a close meet with a final score of 68-67 to Triton Regional on Friday.
The girls team continued their strong season beginning from last week, as the team's second individual swimmer qualified for the North Sectionals meet, as Kristina Valenti swam a 59.42 in the 100 yard free-style.
Three of the girls relay teams also qualified for the North Sectionals meet, with the 200-medley relay, who qualified last week, re-qualifying, with Wilmington freshman Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Brianna Saunders-Correa. This is the same relay team that had originally qualified, except for Kelly Crossan, who took the place of Melanie Feffer for the breaststroke leg of the race. The team finished with a time of 2:11.14.
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team also qualified for the North Sectionals meet, again a repeat qualifier from the first meet. The team, consisting of Oli Grabar, Nicole Steinmeyer, who took Brianna Saunders-Correa’s spot from last week, Melanie Feffer, and Kristina Valenti, with a final time of 1:51.36.
The third girls relay team to find success was the 400-yard freestyle relay, who also qualified for the North Sectionals meet. The relay teams lineup was Oli Grabar, Brianna Saunders-Correa, Melanie Feffer, and Kristina Valenti, and the team finished with a time of 4:17.63.
The team is optimistic about more swimmers qualifying, as they hope to bring several male swimmers to the North Sectionals meet as well.
The meet began with the 200- medley relay, in which the previously mentioned girls relay team of Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Brianna Saunders-Correa finished in second with a final time of 2:11.14.
The boys relay team also came in second, with their final time being 2:01.55, with a line up of Griffin May, Jared Benoit, Ethan Ryan, and Christopher Mangano.
In the 200-yard freestyle, North Reading/Wilmington took first thanks to Kristina Valenti swimming a 2:11.39. On the boys side, Henry Pelmas took third with a time of 2:18.35.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Oli Grabar took first with a time of 2:30.08, and Maddie Koenig took third with a time of 2:39.02. Ethan Ryan, on the boys team, took first with a time of 2:18.91.
The girls took first, second and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, as Melanie Feffer swam a 27.8, Brianna Saunders-Correa swam a 29.06, and Wilmington senior Nikki Ekstrom swam a 31.76. The boys team came in second, third, and fourth, with Griffin may swimming a 27.71, Junior Captain Jared Benoit, of Wilmington, swimming a 28.51, and Wilmington freshman Tyler Sheehan swimming a 31.48.
In the 100-yard butterfly, the girls team took first and second, as Oli Grabar finished with a time of 1:06.73, requalifying for the North Sectionals meet. Nicole Steinmeyer came in second with a time of 1:12.16. The boys team did not have any swimmers in the event.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Kristina Valenti finished first with a qualifying time of 59.42, and Joleen Weiss finished fourth with a time of 1:13.13.
For the boys, Henry Pelmas finished first with a time of 1:03.27, Tyler Sheehan finished third with a time of 1:20.02, and Dylan Tran finished fourth with a time of 1:28.57.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Sara Curran finished in fourth with a final time of 7:25.57. Christopher Mangano finished second with a time of 6:40.23.
The previously mentioned girls 200-yard medley relay finished in first with a qualifying time of 1:51.36, with swimmers Oli Grabar, Nicole Steinmeyer, Melanie Feffer, and Kristina Valenti, while the boys relay team came in second with a lineup of Henry Pelmas, Aryan Patil, Tyler Sheehan and Griffin May, with a final time of 2:17.93.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Maddie Koenig took second with a time of 1:09.84, Brianna Saunders-Correa took third with a time of 1:20.54, and Lindsey Kane took fourth with a time of 1:23.12.
On the boys side, Griffin May came in second with a time of 1:19.73, and Aryan Patil came in fourth with a time of 1:54.74.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Melanie Feffer came in second with a time of 1:23.42, Nicole Steinmeyer came in third with a time of 1:24.28, and Kelly Crossan came in fourth with a final time of 1:27.48.
For the boys team, Ethan Ryan came in first with a time of 1:10.6, and Jared Benoit came in third with a time of 1:29.43.
The final event of the night, the 400-yard freestyle relay, saw the girls teams come in first with Oli Grabar, Brianna Saunders-Correa, Melanie Feffer, and Kristina Valenti finishing with a qualifying time of 4.17.65, and a second team of Maddie Koenig, Rebecca Curry, Nikki Ekstrom, and Lindsey Kane coming in fourth with a time of 4:50.58.
The boys relay team came in first, consisting of Henry Pelmas, Christopher Mangano, Jared Benoit, and Ethan Ryan, with a final time of 1:16.07.
The boys team was disappointed by their near defeat, and they have high hopes to do better in their next meet, which is against Austin Prep on December 27, with a meet start time of 12:30, at the Burbank YMCA.
