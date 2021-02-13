WILMINGTON – Through- out his young adult life, Jared Benoit has made a habit of helping people and bringing others together.
It started immediately when he reached Wilmington High School. He joined the 'Best Buddies' program to help kids with disabilities. He has served as the program's president for each of the past two years. During his freshman and sophomore years, he served as a volunteer for the Special Olympics Day, which is normally held once a year in May.
While he was a part of the BB program as a ninth grader, Benoit was also one of the student-athletes, along with a group of parents, who were instrumental in getting school administrators to form a partnership with North Reading for a co-op boys and girls swim team.
Once again he was there to bring people together.
“My mom (Stacey) and I worked with (former Athletic Director Tim) Alberts a little bit to get the idea of starting a program off the ground,” he said. “We got a team which was awesome. It was one of those things when I was super nervous but also super excited because I had done swimming from the sixth grade to the eighth grade and then I stopped freshman year because there was no team.
“Then we got a team and I was super out of shape. That first practice was a little scary, meeting all of these new people. We got a group of about ten swimmers (from Wilmington) and we had a great first season.”
That first practice as a sophomore, Benoit immediately gained a ton of new friends, all the while joining his second varsity team, as he also competes on the boys tennis team at WHS.
“We are a co-op with North Reading which could not be a greater town. They already had a team going, and I'm on the tennis team and do other stuff here at the school, but the swim team is different because everyone is so super nice,” he said. “In a normal year, not this year, we could cheer and you would always hear everyone constantly cheering for one another, building each other up which is really nice.
“It's a hard sport but everyone on the team is so nice and I can't express that enough, just how nice everyone is on the team and just how helpful everyone is to each other. It's just a really good team to be on. It's been such a great experience. It's probably the best highlight of my entire high school career. It's just been awesome.”
While Jared joked that he was out of shape that first practice as a sophomore, it didn't show. In his second meet against Triton Regional, he swiped a first in the 100-breaststroke (1:25.85). Later that season at the League Championship Meet, he was eighth in the same event, dropping his time down to 1:22.22, and he was also 13th in the 50-free (28.81) and part of the sixth place 200-medley relay team.
As a junior, Benoit was sixth at the league meet in the breaststroke, seventh in the 100-free (1:03.69) and was part of the fifth place 200-medley relay team. This year, his best marks are a 1:18.53 in the breaststroke, meaning he has improved his time by seven seconds, as well as a 27.60 for the 50-freestyle and then a 6:37.40 in the 500-freestyle, a new event he has added and only swam a few times.
“My favorite event has to the breaststroke. That's the event that I have always swam. That was my big goal this season and last season to keep my time below 1:20 and I have achieved that one,” he said. “This season is actually the first time I have ever swam the 500-yard freestyle. It's the longest event. That is definitely hard, probably the hardest one for me. The 50-free is just an all out sprint, but if it's a perfect way to get going up and down the lane so quickly.”
Over the last three years, the boys' program has improved between added numbers and wins, currently at 4-1 on the season.
“I am very surprised. Last year we placed fifth in the league and we weren't cranking out as many wins as we are this year. I'm very surprised but at the same time everyone has put in a lot of effort, everyone is showing up to all of the practices and everyone is just working so hard so I think that all has a big part to do with (our record),” he said.
This Thursday will mark the last meet of the season for the team and for Benoit, with his third CAL Championship Meet. Although it'll be a virtual meet, it doesn't take anything away from the goals he has set out for himself.
“I want to break 27 seconds on the 50-freestyle. It's my senior year and my last meet so I want to have a personal record on every event that I do – try to get 1:17 in the breaststroke,” he said.
Once Thursday's meet comes to an end, Benoit said he will miss all of it – between the competition, the friendships, the 5 am practices (not this year) and even the difficult COVID-19 season.
“The biggest thing is we're all having such a good time as a team,” he said. “Swimming is one of the sports where we would all meet up, go out and do things as a team all of the time and we can't do that this year so we're all trying to make it work.
“We had senior night last Thursday which was awesome. We had posters made for all of the seniors and everyone just came together in a little ceremony that we did which was really nice.”
While he will miss it all, certainly the program will have a dent in it without Benoit as part of it.
“Jared is a two-year captain. His leadership skills are vocal and detail oriented,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “He has been my link to the Wilmington swimmers for the three years he has participated. When issues come up he does not see roadblocks, but the opportunity to find a different path. He will be greatly missed.”
Benoit, a National Honor Society member, has already chosen his path once he graduates from WHS – once again in the field of helping people.
“I'll be going to the University of New England majoring in Occupational Therapy as I want to become a pediatric occupational therapist. I really just love helping people. I'm the president of Best Buddies program, so I have always worked with kids with disabilities who needed different help in their lives. I thought about being a special education teacher but the more I looked into it, I didn't want to be a teacher as much as I thought, so I found OT, which will allow me to work with children with disabilities, with children who need different things and need help in different aspects of their lives.
“I just want to have the chance to work with kids, which is something I love to do, while also helping people and helping families.”
