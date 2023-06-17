WOBURN — For Wilmington High boys tennis coach Rob Mailey, it’s a nice problem to have.
The Wildcat coach admitted after last week’s Div. 3 state quarterfinal loss to Bedford that he’d love to see his program take that next step to the tournament’s Final Four.
Then again, after Wilmington’s second straight quarterfinal appearance, WHS is already in what is believed to be uncharted territory for the program.
“I’m trying to think about what we need to do to get a little further next year,” the coach admitted. “But we have time to work on that.”
Against Bedford on Friday in the quarters, Wilmington lost by a 4-1 score, but certainly gave the Buccaneers a solid test.
At first singles, Wilmington’s Anuj Gandhi won a 6-4, 6-4 battle against Bedford’s Adam Capabiano.
“Anuj continued to be lights out,” Mailey said. ‘He really played well at crunch time in both sets. He played the big points really, really well. I could not be more proud of him.”
The match at first doubles went three sets as Ryan Weinstein and Nick DiGiovanni recovered from a 6-0 loss to Akira Ung and Logan Cox in the first set and won the second set before eventually falling 6-0, 4-6, 6-0.
“As a coach, sometimes when we lose the first set big, I say to the guys, ‘The match starts now, let’s see what you can do,’” Mailey said. “That way, they don’t think too much of what just happened.”
The Wildcats also had a terrific effort from senior Owen Mitchell at third singles.
Mitchell was up a break in the second set before ultimately losing a close decision, 6-3, 6-4, against Spencer Goss.
“Owen’s opponent just wouldn’t go away,” Mailey said. “That was a tough one. It was a good match.”
Bedford won quickly at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles as Bedford’s Dillon Denny Brown beat Sidd Karani of Wilmington in singles and Bedford’s second team of Jeremy Gu and Leo Natalizio beat Wilmington’s Sarhtak Tripathi and Srikar Mallajosyula.
Win over Auburn
Mailey has certainly spent a lot of time on the courts over the years so for the veteran coach to have a “first” after almost 30 years of coaching, something special had to happen.
Last Wednesday, the Wildcats hosted Auburn in their second-round Div. 3 state tournament match.
WHS won the match by a 5-0 score to advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight year, but the manner which it happened is what truly made the match memorable.
Four out of the five matches went three sets.
At first singles, Gandhi was the only straight-set winner as he cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Tim Pratt.
At second singles, Karani had an excellent come-from-behind victory over Mike Fortunato by scores of 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Karani was broken twice to start the match and went down 5-2 in the opening set. He actually broke Fortunato to make it 5-3, but lost his serve and the first set in the next game.
The second set was tied 2-2 when Karani earned a break to take a 3-2 lead and then broke again at 5-3.
Fortunato started the third set by breaking Karani, but Karani wouldn't lose another game, breaking serve at 2-1 and 4-1. Karani finished the match in style with a booming ace down the T to the delight of his teammates.
At third singles, Mitchell had a similar battle, winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 against Logan Bostock.
Mitchell was down 5-4 in the first set with Bostock serving before earning a break. He held serve for a 6-5 lead and then broke again to claim set No. 1.
Mitchell had a 3-2 lead in the second set before Bostock won four straight games to force a third set.
In the final set, Mitchell jumped out to a 3-1 lead and never looked back.
At first doubles, Weinstein and DiGiovanni beat Gavin Cedrone and Bryan Cavanaugh, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
The third set was tied 2-2 when DiGiovanni held and then the Wilmington team broke Cedrone. Weinstein had a terrific down-the-line forehand to set up an easy putaway volley by DiGiovanni to put the game away.
After Weinstein held for a 5-2 lead, the Auburn team didn't quit. Cavanaugh held and then DiGiovanni lost his serve to make it 5-4 before the Wildcat combination closed out the match and the team victory by breaking Cedrone at love.
At second doubles, with the team score already determined, Sarhtak Tripathi and Eric Packer won a third set super tiebreaker by an 11-9 score to finish the sweep. The WHS team won the match, 6-1, 4-6, 1-0.
“It was a really good season,” Mailey said. “I love our team. I think we’ve established a reputation now as a team that nobody can take lightly when they’re playing us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.