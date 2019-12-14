WILMINGTON – The 2018-'19 Wilmington High School boys' ice hockey season was filled with a lot of ups and downs. In the end, the team rallied down the stretch and played significantly better, qualified for the Division 2 North Sectional tournament under the Sullivan Rule, beat Wakefield, 5-2 in a preliminary round game, before losing to No. 1 seed Masconomet by the same score, which ended the team's season with an overall record of 9-12-1.
Reached Monday night for an interview, veteran head coach Steve Scanlon said that nothing has been sorted out in terms of forward line combinations, but believes that once everything is settled, he should have a competitive group.
"We could be more balanced this year up front in terms of scoring goals, but so far in the scrimmages we have had, we have struggled to score," he said. "We have some pretty new defensemen, but we have a veteran goalie back in Anthony Cuozzo. I think we have a lot of similar players, who have been real good so far and just a real hard working group so that's always a good thing when you have that. I think we're a little bit deeper on the forward line and at times during the season, I'd be comfortable throwing all four lines out there.
"I think once we finally figure everything out, we could potentially have two good forward lines and then we have a lot of interchangeable parts to make up the third and fourth lines and I'd be comfortable with any of those kids. I think we're looking better as we get more practice time together and we're hoping that continues."
This year's team will be led by captain Jared Venezia, who is battling a minor injury right now, as well as assistant captain Christian Robarge. The two of them will be in the forward rotation along with other returners Zack Kincaid, Joe Hill, Brendan George, Jason Davey, Taylor Padlusky and Peter Kourkoutas.
The newcomers include junior transfer Robbie Courtney, who comes over from Arlington Catholic as well as juniors Chris Bernazani, Drew and Derek Gallucci and another transfer sophomore Riley Fitzgerald, who comes over from Belmont Hill.
On defense, the team returns holdovers Matt Pendenza, Justin Crowley and James Kourkoutas and the newcomers include senior Ryan Packer, junior Anthony Savage and sophomore Aiden Murphy.
Cuozzo returns in net and he is coming off two solid seasons. Last year he missed the last month of the season and then sophomore Alex Fitzler became the starter and he did really well, but is out for the season with a knee injury he suffered from the soccer season. Junior Sam Cedrone, who was out all of last year with his own injury after a strong freshman season at the JV level, will serve as the back-up and has also looked strong thus far.
"Anthony has been really good for us," said Scanlon. "He is steady. He's a big kid, who takes up a lot of room in the net and holds his position well. I'm comfortable with him back there as well."
Wilmington will open the season on the road on Saturday against Belmont. Actually the team's first five games and seven of the first eight are on the road as the home opener isn't until December 31st.
"In the Freedom Division, Burlington and Melrose should be the cream of the crop," said Scanlon. "Last year Melrose was starting what will probably be a three-year span of a lot of young, talented kids going through the program so I think it'll be a two horse race between them and then it'll be us, Wakefield and Stoneham battling it out.
"Whenever you get to the crossover games, Arlington, Winchester and Reading are just really good teams, who all have a lot back from last year. Any point you can get in a crossover game is huge."
