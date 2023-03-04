SPRINGFIELD/STONEHAM — For the second consecutive season, the Stoneham-Wilmington girls will venture into territory typically reserved for the best-of-the-best, joining the sport’s high school elite in the 2023 MIAA Girls Ice Hockey Division 1 Tournament.
First on the playoff docket will be an opening round matchup pitting No. 19-seeded Stoneham-Wilmington against No. 14 Pope Francis, which is a preparatory school located in Springfield. The game will take place at the Amelia Park Rink in Springfield on Friday at 8 p.m.
Pope Francis wrapped up the 2022-23 regular season with a 13-6-2 overall record and claimed second in the Central/West A League. Despite the fact that Pope Francis is situated in far-flung Western Massachusetts, this team is well-traveled and no stranger to Greater Boston Hockey, the South Shore, and Cape Cod.
At the outset of the campaign, the Cardinals opened with back-to-back games against Dennis-Yarmouth and Nauset Regional. They visited St. Mary’s in Lynn, Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, Beverly-Danvers in Beverly, and faced Matignon at the Stoneham Arena.
Most recently, Pope Francis split the Newburyport Bank Classic, losing the tournament-opener to Shrewsbury but defeating Norwell in the consolation game in their regular season finale.
Stoneham-Wilmington closed out the season with a nearly identical mark of 13-6-1, taking second in the Middlesex Freedom League, just behind Burlington. Last week, S-W took home the hardware in the two-day Framingham-based Inclusion Cup Tournament, defeating Auburn in overtime, 4-3, and then claiming the Championship with a 3-1 triumph over host Framingham.
Stoneham-Wilmington trailed Auburn, 1-0, after the first period but came back to tie it early in the second on Lily MacKenzie’s 25th goal of the season, from Katelin Hally and Isabella Shirtcliff. Auburn recaptured the lead before the break. In a seesaw battle, the combatants traded goals. Hally notched a pair, her 15th and 16th, both from MacKenzie, including a power play score with 5:11 remaining in regulation that sent the 3-3 game into overtime.
“In the overtime and skating four-on-four, our strategy was to start with Lily and Katelin and scare Auburn into sending out their two best players to match us,” explained Stoneham-Wilmington Coach John Lapiana. “They did exactly that. As soon as that shift was over, we countered with speed in Gabby Daniels and Ava Krasco.”
As the play developed, Daniels skated wide to the outside and then cut to the net, protecting the puck on her forehand while Krasco sped to join her linemate. Earlier, Lapiana and his staff pointed out that the Auburn goalie Tori Horne was giving up rebounds. Krasco soon capitalized on one, burying the game-winner after Horne failed to cover the puck after Daniels’ initial bid.
“There are few people in the league who could beat her,” said Lapiana, when Krasco’s ample speed was mentioned. “She’s fast and has a high motor and the key thing is, that motor is the same at the end of a game as the beginning.”
Facing Framingham in the Championship round, Stoneham-Wilmington claimed an early lead and held on for the win and the Inclusion Cup title. Krasco scored midway through the first, MacKenzie drilled home the eventual game-winner in the second, her 26th of the season, and minutes later, Daniels added insurance enroute to a 3-1 win.
“We talked about minimizing mistakes against Framingham and try to get an early lead,” said Lapiana. “We owned the first two periods while the third was more competitive but there was no scoring. They didn’t make any adjustments, so we knew what we had to do.”
The two wins to end the regular season were critical with the playoffs looming. Stoneham-Wilmington had lost three straight before heading out to Framingham. From one perspective, Lapiana wasn’t pleased with the defeats because it altered the post-season fate of the team. But there were positives to be gained, as the coach pointed out.
“If we had played better down the stretch and finished higher in the Power Rankings, we might have seen a cupcake in the opening round instead of the metal,” he said. “Honestly, I’d rather see the metal. You never want to go into a tough game coming off an easy game. You want to climb the ladder.”
Pleased to be heading into her second tournament season is Krasco, whose contribution in the Inclusion Tournament was unmatched.
“As a team, I think we are well-prepared for the playoffs,” said the senior tri-captain, who hopes to add to her 6-goal, 8-assist finish. “We are confident, but humble. Coach Cassandra (Connolly) always has us say, “not too high, not too low.” I think winning those last two games gave us a timely boost of confidence.”
Linemate Daniels has a similar opinion.
“Heading into the playoffs is very exciting but also nerve-racking,” said the senior tri-captain, who contributed nine goals and nine assists this year. “The strengths on this team are like no other. We all work together and our goal is to make it to the Garden. We have a mindset that should take us far into the playoffs.”
“We saw them last year and they’re a well-coached team,” said Lapiana, who suffered a 5-2 defeat to Pope Francis in last season’s finale. “We have to go out to Springfield and take care of business. We’ll deal with what comes next, if something comes next.”
If Wilmington/Stoneham prevails over Pope Francis, the team would move on to face the winner of No. 3 Shrewsbury (16-2-2)/No. 30 Old Rochester Regional (7-12-1) most likely Tuesday or Wednesday.
