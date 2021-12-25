READING – The Wilmington/North Reading Co-Ed/Co-Op swim team opened up their season on Saturday against Cape Ann League foe Lynnfield/Wakefield held at the Burbank YMCA Pool. On the girls side, the Wild Hornets came away with a 99-71 victory, and despite four Wilmington High program records being broken, the boys team was defeated 111-57.
On the girls side, the highlight of the meet was having two relay teams qualifying for the sectionals. In the 200-yard medley relay Melanie Feffer, Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Lauren Feffer swam a time of 2:06:93, placing first. In the 400-freestyle relay, Steinmeyer, Melanie Feffer, Lindsay Kane, and Maddie Koenig took first, with a time of 4:19:44. The 200-yard medley team made up of Lindsay Kane, Kiera Lord, Julia Kane and Elise Higgins were third with a collective time of 2:35:94.
“I am very proud of how our swimmers did tonight,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “The relays qualifying for sectionals this early in the season are great.”
Along with her win in the 400-freestyle relay, Koenig took first in the 200-freestyle. She was clocked at 2:13:83 and following close behind was captain Shae Fitzgerald coming in third place, swimming at 2:42:5.
Captain Steinmeyer claimed first in the 200-Individual Medley at 2:35:17, and Lauren Feffer was third swimming at 2:56:05. Steinmeyer was also first in the 100-butterfly at 1:13.21.
In the 50-freestyle, captain Melanie Feffer took first place with a time of 28:23, and Crossan in a close second, with a time of 29:13.
The girls again took first and third place in the 100-freestyle with Koenig swimming at 1:00:72 and Lauren Feffer at 1:07:12.
North Reading’s senior Caroline Schladenhauffen placed second with a 7:22:39 in the 500 freestyle.
The girls showed their strength in the 200-freestyle relay when they took second, third and fourth. Kelly Crossan, Lauren Feffer, Priscilla Vo and Maddie Koenig took second with a time of 1:59:52. Elise Higgins, Anna Germano, Julia Kane and Alyssa Stack came in third with a time of 2:25:76. In fourth place was the team of Cassie Tibbetts, Kiera Lord, Katherine Murphy, and Manal Mouddani with a time of 2:38:11.
In the 100-backstroke Melanie Feffer took second with a time of 1:12:51, and Lindsay Kane in third with a 1:20:00.
Winning first in the 100-breaststroke was senior Kelly Crossan with a time of 1:19:69.
In the last event of the night, the 400-freestyle relay, the girls not only qualified for sectionals with their first place relay, but also placed third and fourth. Higgins, Schladenhauffen, Rachel Reppucci, and Fitzgerald swam 5:17:89. Tibbetts, Alyssa Stack, Mouddani, and Germano swam at 5:47:56.
“I'm very pleased with what I've seen so far with this team,” stated Hunter. “I'm looking forward to what these girls can do this year.”
Although the boys team put up a hard fight, they did not come out victorious. However the team proved their strength through their performances.
Breaking a school record Spencer Bagtaz, captain Ethan Ryan, Dat Tran, and Tyler Sheehan came in first place swimming a 1:55:57 in the 200-medley relay.
In the 200-individual medley, captain Ryan, of Wilmington, took first place with a time of 2:14:51.
Finishing second in the 100-butterfly was Dat Tran, also of Wilmington, swimming a time of 1:05:90, claiming a new school record.
Spencer Bagtaz swam a 1:00:46 in the 100-freestyle taking third place. Bagtaz also finished second in the 100- backstroke, with a 1:07:52, setting a new school record.
In the 100-breaststroke captain Ryan and Dat Tran took first and second with respective times of 1:07:17 and 1:17:18.
Tyler Sheehan, Spencer Bataz, Dat Tran, and Ethan Ryan took first in the 400-freestyle relay with a time of 4:00:65, just three seconds shy of qualifying for sectionals, but earning them a new school record. Jonathan Mangano, Siddharth Karani, Mantvydas Banevicius and Matt Villalta followed in fourth with a time of 5:44:23.
“I’m impressed with how many swimmers dropped time since the Pentathlon last week,” said Hunter, “Especially the swimmers who broke school records.”
After taking a short break, the meets will continue in the new year. The next one will take the Wild Hornets to Triton Regional High School on Friday, January 7th.
