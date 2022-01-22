After several meets had been cancelled, the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Boys swim team was back in action this past week with two meets, picking up their first victory of the season with a 75-54 victory over Hamilton-Wenham and then they came back the next day and were defeated by Triton Regional, 51-38.
In the win against H-W, the 200-yard medley relay team started things off strong by taking, first and third. Spencer Bagtaz, Ethan Ryan, Dat Tran, Jonathan Mangano got a time of 1:56:83, and Dyan Tran, Ivan Deiko, Aryan Patil, and Siddharth Karani got a time of 2:24:72.
Bagtaz claimed first in the 200-freestyle going 2:18:18. Patil came in third with a time of 2:59:44
Winning first place in the 200-individual medley, Captain Ethan Ryan got a time of 2:14:35.
In the 50-freestyle. Tyler Sheehan finished at 27:63 for second place and Jonathan Mangano came in third at 29:34.
Dat Tran added to their wins by coming in first place in the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:04:46. Deiko placed second in the 100-freestyle going a 1:05:95 and Mangano came in close behind going a time of 1:09:24 to take third.
The 500-freestyle was dominated by Ryan who got a time of 5:55:06 coming in first place. Siddharth Karani got a time of 8:20:52 to claim third.
In the 200-freestyle relay Patil, Deiko, Karani, and Mangano took first, swimming a time of 2:04:81.
In the 100-backstroke Bagtaz claimed first place, while, Dat Tran took first in the 100-breaststroke, and Deiko placed third.
In the final race of the night, the boys took home first and third in the 400-freestyle relay. Tyler Sheehan, Spencer Bagtaz, Dat Tran, and Ethan Ryan got a time of 3:59:75, and Matthew Villalta Dylan Tran, Mantvydas Banevicius, and Moaid Said got a time of 5:57:78.
In the meet against Triton, the meet again started off with the 200-medley relay race and the team of Spencer Bagtaz, Ethan Ryan, Dat Tran, and Tyler Sheehan came in second place with a time of 1:55:81.
In addition, Bagtaz claimed second in the 200-freestyle and Mangano claimed third, going times of 2:16:72 and 2:39:95 respectively.
In the 200-individual medley Ethan Ryan came in first place with a time of 2:11:82, also qualifying for the Division 2 state championship meet.
On top of qualifying for the state championships in the 200-IM, Ryan also qualified for the states in the 100-breaststroke. His time of 1:05:66 won him first place.
Deiko came in third in the 100-breaststroke a time of 1:31:89 and Dat Tran came in third place in the 200-IM, getting a time of 2:32:92.
Tyler Sheehan finished second place in the 50-freestyle with a time of 27:79.
In the 100-freestyle Deiko placed second capturing a time of 1:06:56 and after that, Bagtaz claimed second in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:06:09.
The 200-freestyle relay took third place with Deiko, Patil, Karani, and Mangano with a time of 2:01:56.
Finishing off the night with the 400-freestyle relay, Sheehan, Dat Tran, Bagtaz, and Ryan won first place, getting a time of 3:59:92.
“I am very proud of how the boys did these past two days,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “I am especially proud of Ethan Ryan for qualifying in both of his individual events for the state championship meet.”
Wilmington/North Reading will again have back-to-back meets this week against Austin Prep on Friday and then Manchester-Essex on Saturday and will keep up the busy schedule with an away meet next Wednesday at Ipswich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.