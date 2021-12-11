BROOKLINE/WILMINGTON – After making the decision to transfer from Wilmington High to the Dexter Southfield School in Brookline after his freshman year of high school, Joe McCauley was eager to get started on his football career in the highly competitive New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC).
He never got the chance of course, with the 2020 NEPSAC season being canceled due to COVID-19. For him and his teammates and other members of the NEPSAC, there was not even the consolation of a reduced “Fall 2” season that MIAA schools were allowed to participate in this past spring. All the budding star quarterback could do was bide his time and wait for his chance to play.
That chance finally came for McCauley and his Dexter teammates this past fall, and let’s just say they made the most of their opportunity, powering their way to an 8-1 overall record, and wrapping up their season recently with a 46-35 win over Rivers in the NEPSAC Moose Curtis Bowl.
McCauley, now a sophomore, acknowledges that the waiting wasn’t easy. But good things certainly did come to those who waited. Of course, McCauley didn’t just wait around for his chance to play. He continued to work on his game, even while unable to compete with his team.
“It was tough to not be able to play, but there was nothing I could do but keep my head down and keep working,” McCauley said. “So, I kept working with my quarterback coach and kept working out whenever I could. It was different, but I couldn’t do much about it. I couldn’t wait to play.”
That seemed pretty obvious once the season got underway, as Dexter dominated their opponents almost right from the start, outscoring their opponents 246-110 before putting up another 46-point outburst in their bowl game victory. As for McCauley himself, the young signal caller was nearly perfect on the season, throwing for 17 touchdowns and just one interception. McCauley completed 71% of his passes on the season (92-for-130) for a total of 1,591 yards.
But, as great as his season was, the 6’2, 185-pound college prospect deflected much of the credit for his success to his teammates.
“We all worked hard for the past two years, just waiting for the chance to play again,” McCauley said. “We had a great offensive line, great backs and great receivers. All I had to do was execute. I knew we were really talented heading into the season, and when you are Dexter there are always high expectations because it is a great program, so I felt like we could have a good season.”
McCauley most certainly did have some talented teammates, including one of his offensive line teammates who is heading to West Virginia on a football scholarship and another who is headed to Penn, but McCauley was no passenger on this powerful locomotive.
“Joe was part of a sophomore group that was a big part of us winning the championship,” said Dexter coach Casey Day. “Being around him from day one, I knew how good he could be, so I was not surprised with how well he did, but I was very pleased. Joe is a kid who loves football and puts everything into it. He is fully invested in our program, and there isn’t another quarterback in New England I would want other than Joe.”
The bowl game victory over Rivers was obviously a tremendous way to end the season, with McCauley helping to lead an offense that nearly unstoppable all game long, but what made it all the more satisfying is that it came on the heels of their only loss of the season, a 13-10 heartbreaker the week before to their arch rival Pingree in a game that decided the Evergreen League title.
In that game, McCauley had led Dexter to what looked like the game winning touchdown drive with 1:26 left in the contest, capping 12-play drive with a ten-yard scoring pass from McCauley to junior Austin Hartsell for a 10-7 lead. But Pingree stormed back to score the game winning touchdown with just eight seconds left in the game
Heartbreak couldn’t begin to describe the feeling on the Dexter sideline and in their locker room. But rather than sulk, the set their sights on the task before them, namely Rivers in a bowl game for the NEPSAC Class B championship. Needless to say, their triumph in the Moose Curtis Bowl helped take away the sting of the heartbreaker against Pingree.
“It felt amazing to win the bowl game,” McCauley said. “Pingree is our rival, so that was a really tough game to lose, so our goal all week was to bounce back and get a win. A lot of kids were really upset after the loss, but we realized that we couldn’t worry about the past and we just focused on Rivers. Now that we won, we have the whole off season to celebrate.”
While there will be plenty of time for celebrating this off season, McCauley is also looking forward what the next two seasons at Dexter hold for himself and his teammates as they look to continue the school’s great winning tradition. While they will lose some key players, including the aforementioned offensive linemen, there is plenty of talent coming back over the next two seasons, and coach Day believes that McCauley is ready to lead his team to even more success.
“We have a good mix coming back. We lose some very good players, but we also have some linemen that we are excited about and of course a quarterback we are excited about,” Day said. “Physically and mentally, Joe is ready to play the position and he continues to work to improve. As a sophomore, he is already ahead of the curve. He has a great compete level and a passion for the game. The sky is the limit for him. He keeps developing every day, every week and every month.”
As that development continues, there is a very good chance that McCauley becomes the next Dexter star to bring his game to the college scene. While it is still a long way off, McCauley does have his sights set on playing at the next level.
“My coach has been in contact with a few schools and I have been to some camps,” McCauley said. I am definitely looking to play college football at the highest level that I can.”
Day has little doubt that McCauley can do just that.
“Unquestionably he can play at the next level,” Day said. “We have been out to a few camps and I have seen what he is able to do in those situations. Just like in games and practices for us, he competes very well in those situations, Another thing about Joe is that he is a great student athlete. As competitive as he is on the football field, he is just as competitive in the classroom.”
