WILMINGTON — The bad news for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team in Saturday afternoon’s 30-28 season opening loss to Middlesex League rival Burlington was that a slow start ultimately doomed them to defeat. The rust of a long layoff and very limited practice time was clearly evident throughout the first half of the game when the Wildcats scored a total of ten points.
The good news, however, for the Wildcats was that they seemed to find their game in the second half, literally showing improvement as the game progressed, nearly completing a spectacular comeback before coming up just short when Burlington hit the game winning shot with just three seconds remaining.
The loss stung, but considering the fact that the Wildcats entered the game with just one week of practice under their belts after all Wilmington sports were shut down for a week during the preseason, the Wildcats strong finish offered plenty of hope for the remainder of the season.
“It was kind of what I expected, with this being only week in, with limited practice time,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said of the team’s slow start. “I kind of expected the game to start that way. But the girls fought hard. They ignored the deficit and fought through it to catch up, which is a huge credit to them.”
With the way the game started, it would have been impossible to predict the nail biter finish that lay ahead. The Wildcats, playing in an empty gym with no spectators, simply could not find the basket in the first quarter, as they were held without a field goal through the entire quarter (and most of the second).
Wilmington trailed 13-6 after the first eight minutes, staying in the game thanks to four points from the free throw line from senior Kylie DuCharme and two from fellow senior Jenna Sweeney.
Both teams struggled to get their offense going in the second quarter, with Burlington doing just enough to extend their lead to ten points at 16-6 with 3:05 left in the half, and when DuCharme headed to the bench with three fouls with 2:39 left in the half, things looked bleak for the Wildcats.
But with 1:10 left in the half, junior Jess Collins (six points) hit the first field goal of the game for the Wildcats after grabbing a rebound, before Sweeney scored moments later on a drive to the hoop to make score 16-10 with 35 seconds left.
It looked like that’s how the teams would go to the half, but a basket by Burlington at the buzzer made it 18-10 at the break. In reality, to the naked eye, it appeared that the Burlington player did not get the shot off until after the buzzer sounded, but the basket stood and the halftime deficit was eight points for the Wildcats.
“You can’t go back in time,” Robinson said. “I do wish we had review like the NCAA, but unfortunately sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t. Whether it was a missed call or not, we can’t change that.”
Wilmington began their comeback early in the third quarter on an early basket by Sweeney (seven points), but Burlington remained in control with a 21-13 lead with 3:22 left in the quarter, before the Wildcats scored six straight points on baskets by Collins, DuCharme and Sweeney to pull within 21-19 and trail just 22-19 entering the fourth quarter.
Burlington once again extended their lead early in the fourth quarter, taking a 26-20 advantage with 5:46 left before the Wildcats once again scored six in a row tie the game at 26-26 with 1:58 left on a basket by Olivia Spizuoco. The Wildcats run had started when DuCharme (11 points), headed to the line and missed a pair of free throws, but grabbed her own rebound and scored to make the score 26-22 at the time.
Trailing 28-26 with the clock winding down, the Wildcats came up with a huge play with 11.6 seconds left in the game in a spectacular sequence. DuCharme tipped a Burlington pass and Spizuoco came up with a steal before feeding DuCharme for the game tying basket.
“That was a great read by Olivia and Kylie had great timing on our press, and they made a great play,” Robinson said. “That’s what we want to come away with when we do press, so they did a great job of executing the press on that possession.
Burlington however, would break the Wildcats hearts on a short jumper by Megan Murphy with three seconds left in the game. A desperation heave by the Wildcats at the buzzer came up short, and Wilmington was left to prepare for this weekend’s rematch with the Red Devils in Burlington.
Robinson feels like her team will be ready for that rematch and continue to improve as the season continues, as she was particularly encouraged by her team’s efforts after the tough start.
“Especially with such limited time together as a team, it would have been a lot easier to just say, well this is our first game, let’s give in, but they fought the whole way,” Robinson said. “Reflecting back on my performance, there are things I wish I had done better. I am not in basketball shape yet either.
“As we go on, we will look to correct some of the mistakes from today. We are excited that we get to play, and we are going to go out next week and try and correct some of the things that went awry today.”
