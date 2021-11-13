BURLINGTON – Back on the weekend of December 7, 2014, a group of youth cheerleaders who made up the Wilmington Pop Warner C team, came away with a Grand National Cheerleading Championship title during an intense competition held in Orlando, Florida.
Now seven years later, about half of that team is still intact and are still winning.
Last Wednesday, the WHS Varsity Fall Cheerleading team not only won the Middlesex League Freedom Division title, but also outscored the entire league, including the bigger squads from the Liberty Division.
The Wildcats have won league fall titles in 2018, 2019 (no competition in 2020) and now this season, and they hope to add to their trophy collection with the upcoming regional and perhaps state meets.
“This is the most talent that has probably been packed together in a smaller team in a very long time,” said head coach Christina Zuccaro. “We had talent last year and the year before that (but this team is better). The girls' confidence, their energy, they just come off so good on the mat and it's so exciting to watch that.”
During this routine, Wilmington had several mistakes, so before the announcement was made on which team would be the champion, the members of the 'Cats were nervous, not knowing if they still had enough, despite those slips, to come away as No. 1.
“We won by 2.2 points,” said Zuccaro. “We had mistakes, with two drops and a big bobble. I was very surprised that we still won, despite those mistakes, not going to lie. The skills that they have and the way that the routine is packed, I did anticipate that they had enough even with those mistakes, just because how clean they are, how much they flip and just how much they do (compared to the other teams).”
Zuccaro went on to say that the talent of these girls mostly started with their days in Pop Warner.
“All but two on this year's team have come up through Pop Warner. The six seniors and (junior) Tiffanie (Smith) were all on that 2014 team. Bella (Iascone) is new from gymnastics. Sarah Gillespie is a junior and started cheering winter of her freshman year. She was a dancer before that. Madisyn Murray was in Pop Warner for a few years, then took a few years off and came back and she's a sophomore. She was an alternate last year,” said Zuccaro.
As for the team's routine, it's incredibly difficult.
“We have five fulls now – and most teams only throw one or two and the girls who do throw fulls, do them multiple times so they are tired,” said senior captain Tori Ciampa. “Our stunts are very high level stunts, so we're supposed to be catching (the girls) at the top and some teams catch them at prep level, so that's not as difficult as where we catch them.”
Added fellow senior Janelle Penney, “The skills that we show in the routine are very difficult so it was a deserved win for sure. We definitely had a few mistakes. In the first stunt, all of our tumbling was really good, but we had a problem during it but we quickly overcame that. Then we did our pyramid, that got a little shaky, too, but we got over that and were still able to perform.”
The members of the team include: Mary Almas, Reaghan Brady, Julia Campbell, Tori Ciampa, Kaleigh Cunningham, Emma Erickson, Allison Fogg, Sarah Gillespie, Isabella Iascone, Kelci MacKenzie, Madisyn Murray, Janelle Penney, Grace Ryan and Tiffanie Smith. Ciampa, Foresyth and Nally are the tri-captains, while Ryan and MacKenzie are currently injured.
During their routines, Gillespie and Murray are front spots, Smith and Campbell are back spots, the bases are Iascone, Nally, Ciampa and Foresyth, and Fogg and Penney are the fliers.
Both Ciampa and Penney said that Iascone has been a terrific addition to the team as a freshman and she's one of the many extremely talented athletes on the team, which is led by Smith.
“Tiffanie is one of the best cheerleaders in the entire state, if not the country. She's that good,” said Zuccaro. “She throws three fulls in the routine and she tumbles with all team passes and then she is a main person in every single stunt that we do, her and Julia interchange.”
Added Penney, “Tiffanie is a world champion. She is Deb (Smith's) prodigy.”
Both Ciampa and Penney were asked about their love and passion for the sport, and why they practice so much and so many hours just to do a routine that's two-minutes or so long?
“We all do it because of Deb Smith,” said Penney. “Plus, the feeling of winning. Putting all of that hard work into a two-minute routine just to win (makes it all worthwhile).”
Ciampa, Penney and Tiffanie Smith, and the rest of the team were able to put together a terrific routine, good enough to beat all of the other talented Middlesex League teams.
“We were shocked. We were strong in many areas. Our tumbling was very strong, our jumps are very strong, our floor work and dancing is strong, but we had issues in stints so we were anticipating that Burlington may have inched us out a bit so we were prepared for second place,” said Zuccaro.
The 'Cats weren't the runner-ups, they were the champs.
“It was insane. The coaches came down and were jumping on us and it was just crazy. It's definitely an unbeatable feeling,” said Penney.
Come this weekend, the Wildcats will be back to another intense competition with the regionals. The top two (and three, depending on your score) will advance to the state competition the following weekend.
“Our goal right now is just to hit a clean routine. We just want to throw all of our skills into a clean routine,” said Ciampa.
