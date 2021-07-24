WILMINGTON — It has been a bit of a rough start to the summer season for the Wilmington Americans 13-16 team as they compete in the challenging Northeast Baseball League, as the Wildcats are off to an 0-3 start to the season. It certainly hasn’t been for a lack of effort by the Wildcats, as they have battled hard in each game, but their inexperience has shown in the early part of the schedule.
“It’s hard for a lot of these kids, because this is our first year on the big diamond and for the first time the kids are pitching from 60 feet instead of 45 feet,” said Americans coach Joe Cavanaugh. “The kids have been playing hard, but it has been tough for them.”
In their most recent game, on Sunday afternoon, the Americans suffered an 8-4 loss to Riverside-Bradford in a road game at Haverhill Riverside. The Wildcats actually got off to a good start in this one, jumping out to a 2-0 first inning lead and then a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
“We started off well, but then Haverhill started hitting and they just didn’t stop,” Cavanaugh said.
The Wildcats got some hitting of their own as well, with Brendan Fitzgerald ripping an RBI triple in the first inning, while Timmy Watson, Joey Cavanaugh and Tommy Pereira also had RBI’s. Luke Kitanov, who normally catches for the Wildcats, helped out his shorthanded team in this one by playing shortstop. In addition to playing well in the field, he also scored a run, while Andrew Santo played well behind the plate, filling in for Kitanov.
Pereira pitched two innings for the Wildcats, striking out three batters, while John Haggerty struck out four in three innings of work.
In their previous game, the Wildcats had suffered an 11-10 loss on the road to Methuen last Friday. Wilmington got plenty of offense in this one, with Joseph Gronemeyer leading the way by going 3-for-3. Kitanov had three hits of his own as well as an RBI, while Fitzgerald, Haggerty and Pereira each also had RBI’s. Chase Kennedy, Watson and Santo scored two runs apiece for the Wildcats, while Josh Ribeiro had an RBI and a run scored.
Watson and Fitzgerald pitched three innings apiece for the Wildcats, and while the results were not exactly what they would have liked, Cavanaugh admired the effort showed by his two young hurlers.
“They pitched well,” Cavanaugh said. “It is their first time pitching on the big field, so they are doing the best they can, especially with the competition they are facing.”
The day before, in a home game at Wilmington High School, the Wildcats dropped an 11-5 decision to North Andover at Wilmington High School. The Wildcats had once again started out strong, taking an early 4-0 lead, but they struggled in the later innings as North Andover started to pull away.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning on RBI’s by Cavanaugh, Kennedy, Haggerty and Gronemeyer, while Fitzgerald also had an RBI later in the game. Riley Rich also chipped in to the Wildcats offensive attack with a single in his first game with the team.
While the results have not been there for the Wildcats, Cavanaugh sees better days for his young team as they gain more experience. The 13-16 division of course features many older and more experienced players, while the Wildcats roster is filled with primarily 13-year olds, making it very difficult on a nightly basis.
“The kids are a little nervous, but they get out there and do the best they can,” Cavanaugh said. “They are playing pretty well.”
Wilmington 16U
The Wilmington 16U Baseball team is also in the midst of their summer season, having posted a 1-2-1 record at this point. They opened their season back on July 6 with a 6-3 loss to Lowell, despite playing very well.
The Wildcats stayed in this one right to the end, but Lowell eventually pulled away to earn the victory. The teams were actually tied 3-3 entering the top of the sixth inning, but Lowell scored three times in the inning to take the lead and eventually hold on for the victory.
Cam Kelley took the loss for the Wildcats, allowing three hits and five runs over four innings of work, striking out two batters, while Patrick Hounsell started the game on the mound, tossing three innings of three hit baseball, while allowing just one run and striking out two batters.
Jacob Doherty helped lead the Wildcats offense, going 1-for-2 with an RBI.
In their next three games, the Wildcats earned a 6-6 tie with Haverhill-Riverside last Tuesday night, followed by an 8-7 loss to North Andover last Thursday, before picking up their first win of the season, with an 11-1 triumph over Methuen at the North Intermediate School.
