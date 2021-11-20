FOXBORO – Gordon to the left, Gordon to the right and Gordon up the middle.
That's all you heard all from the PA announcer at Jack Marinelli Stadium, during a cold, windy Saturday night Division 4 quarterfinal playoff game, which started 90 minutes late thanks to an hour delay with lightning and rain, and then another half hour delay due to a power outage.
Gordon, was Dylan Gordon, the 6-foot-3, 200-plus pound running back, who has lit up nearly every opposing defense he has faced this season and he certainly kept that going against the Wildcats. The future Bowdoin player ended the game rushing for four touchdowns, while accumulating 284 rushing yards and adding a five-yard reception as part of his 289 all-purpose yard night.
He was as good as advertised. Actually, he was much better.
And it was his special night – along with superior performances by the Warriors' offensive and defensive lines – that was the difference in No. 3 seed Foxboro defeating the No. 11 seed Wildcats, 42-21.
Foxboro (9-1) advances to this weekend's semi-finals against an excellent No. 2 seed Duxbury, and Wilmington (6-4) will await its next battle coming Thanksgiving morning against Tewksbury.
“The (final) score doesn't indicate the game for sure. We were right in it (until late in the fourth quarter),” said Wilmington head coach Craig Turner. “(Gordon) is a fantastic back. He's as good as we have seen all year. Six-three and 200 pounds, he runs like a deer and he was every bit of (his frame), too. That's a really tough team. It was Gordon left, Gordon right and then sometimes Gordon up the middle as they tried to mix it up. We knew that and that's part of the reason why we were throwing funky defenses as them because we couldn't just sit in our regular stuff against them.
“He's just too good. If you just lean inside for one second, he's out of the gate. You have to be very strong and very disciplined to kind of hold him down. You're only holding him down for a little while because he's going to get his yards either way. I actually think that he's the best back that we have seen here (in my five years) – maybe the best since (Isaac) Seide of Melrose from our first year (of 2017).”
Things started off slow offensively for both teams early on. Foxboro managed two first downs in the game's first offensive series, but two straight incomplete passes on third and fourth down, forced Wilmington to take over on downs at its own 37. The 'Cats managed one first down and had to punt. Foxboro followed with a three-and-out and Wilmington took over on its own 42.
Three plays into this drive, facing third-and-13, quarterback Pedro Germano (10-for-16, 146 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; also 52 rushing yards and 2 TDs) rolled to his left and was looking to pass. He started to run and the Foxboro cornerback bit and started to move forward, which allowed Germano to plop a nice pass over his head and into the arms of senior Gavin Erickson (102 all-purpose yards). He caught the ball on the left sideline, avoided being knocked out of bounds, and danced his toes inside the pylon for what became a 60-yard TD pass for the game's first touchdown. John Germano's PAT kick was good to make it 7-0.
Foxboro responded with another three-and-out and Wilmington took over on its own 38. After a loss of one on first down, Pedro Germano completed two straight five-yard passes, the first to Michael Lawler and the second to his brother putting the ball on the 'Cats 47.
Turner rolled the dice and kept the offense on the field, but Pedro's run up the middle was stuffed for a loss of a yard. Foxboro took over and the next play – first to open the second quarter – and Gordon broke free for a 47-yard TD run, and the PAT kick was good.
In the first playoff game, Turner had a similar situation, but the 'Cats were up 17-0. He elected to go for it, and several plays later Middleboro scored. He admitted after that game, that he made the wrong call. This time he said he made the right one, but the execution failed.
“We thought that we needed to score 35-plus points to beat them. We needed to hold the ball and keep their offense off the field,” said Turner. “We said before the game that we wanted to be within a score at the half and we checked that box, and we also needed to score 35 points in the game. We thought we could play tough on defense but figured that they would still get 28 points just because it was such a tough match-up for us. So when we're at midfield, facing fourth-and-one, I'll take my chance in a game like this.
“We wanted to take the chance to see if we could get another (touchdown), go up 14-0 and then who knows? But we thought we needed 35 points to win this game.”
Whether or not that TD turned the momentum completely to the Foxboro side or not, truth to be told, their defensive line was big, powerful and gave Wilmington problems all night. The 'Cats followed with a three-and-out and the Warriors responded with a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive. Gordon took the first six carries for a combined 26 yards.
Six plays later, including a holding call against the Warriors, QB Thomas Marcucella lofted a deep pass to Rashaad Way, who got behind the 'Cats secondary, and he went in for the 37-yard touchdown. The kick was good and Foxboro took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Wilmington opened the second half with another three-and-out and again Foxboro responded with a score. Gordon took the ball all five times – which included a personal foul 15 yard penalty against the 'Cats – and his last carry from 33 yards out was good for the touchdown and Foxboro was ahead 23-17 with 7:19 left in the third quarter. At that point of the game, Gordon had 201 rushing yards.
Wilmington didn't fold. On the ensuing drive, Lawler got things going with a 5-yard run. On second down, Foxboro was called for pass interference, moving the ball past midfield. After two small runs, Erickson went to his right for a 28-yard gain. Three plays later, facing third-and-eleven from the 14, Pedro Germano scrambled and got past the goal line for his second TD of the game. The kick was blocked and Wilmington trailed 21-13 with 3:29 left in the third.
“I think they probably play 24 or 25 kids and I think we play maybe 18 so there's a big difference there,” said Turner. “We didn't have enough in the end. When we got it down to one score, I was looking over to their sidelines and they were dying so we made them really work. Anyone who wasn't here and sees that score, they're not going to know how this game really was. That's a shame for the kids because they really played hard and they really spilled their guts out there. That's all you can ask for.”
Foxboro turned the ball over three plays later as John Germano came up with the big interception, but Wilmington could only manage to get one first down before punting.
The fourth quarter belonged all to Foxboro. Gordon scored on an 11-yard run with six minutes left. After an interception, Gordon scored on a 15-yard run making it 35-13. Way then had a pick-6 just seconds later, giving Foxboro three scores in less than three minutes to break it open.
Pedro Germano ended the scoring on an impressive 51-yard run, going across the entire field, that came with 55 seconds left.
“It was two tough battles – and it took a lot out of us,” said Turner, referring to the playoff win last week, also on the road. “We had a rain delay, the power goes out and I said the one of the refs, so what's next the ground is going to rip wide open? What else can happen? The kids showed a lot of mental resolve just to be in the game after so many unplanned things happened. It was a lot of adjusting.
“Good luck to Foxboro next week. I wish we could have dealt with it, but oh man, they've got their hands full with Duxbury for sure.”
