MALDEN – At the end of last season, in what turned out to be a winless campaign (0-13) for the Malden Catholic Boys Lacrosse team, members of the Lancers junior laden squad had a decision to make about the upcoming off season, and more importantly, their upcoming senior season.
Specifically, did they want to settle for the status quo, and endure another winless season in their final season as high school athletes, or did they want to make their senior season one they could be proud of and would never forget? This group of eleven seniors knew they did not want a repeat of their junior year and committed themselves to making sure it would not happen again.
Leading the charge in making sure that it would not happen again were a pair of team captains from Wilmington, with goalie Jack Munro and attack Anthony Angiuoni helping to make sure that their teammates wouldn’t settle for anything less than their best effort in every game.
And once their senior season did finally roll around, that commitment was obvious, as the Lancers won their season opener against St. Mary’s by a score of 12-5, led by an outstanding performance in net by Munro and three goals and an assist from Angiuoni. Malden Catholic went on to post a 4-14 overall record, while earning a spot in the MIAA Division 2 State Tournament where they were eliminated by a powerful Reading squad.
While four wins may not seem like a lot for some programs, for the Malden Catholic Boys Lacrosse program, it represented a major step in the right direction for a program that had gone 0-16 in 2019 prior to missing the entire 2020 season due to COVID, followed by last year’s 0-13 campaign. The four wins were the most for the program since the 2018 team put up a 7-14 record.
Munro, a three-year starter in net for the Lancers, took great satisfaction in seeing the Lancers program take a positive step in the right direction.
“It was a good season, especially after the past few years, between losing a season my sophomore year and then not winning a game at all last season, this year was much better.” Munro said. “It was tough going through the whole year with a tough schedule, but it was good overall.”
Angiuoni also loved being a part of this year’s team, and is hoping that what this Lancers team accomplished is just the beginning of a turnaround for a program that had some very good years in the early 2000’s and went 13-9 as recently as 2015, before falling on some very hard times in recent years.
“I am hoping I can look back on it when they start having positive records and start winning playoff games and maybe even win a championship at some point down the road,” Angiuoni said of being part of the rebuilding process. “It would be great to know that I was part of that team that had no wins our junior year and then gradually started getting more wins.”
Making this season all the more impressive is not only where the team came from as a whole, but also where Angiuoni and Munro came from in their individual careers. Angiuoni, who had played hockey and baseball as a youth, had never played lacrosse until he entered high school for his freshman year at Austin Prep, before transferring to Malden Catholic during his junior year.
“Freshman year of tryouts at AP was the first time I had picked up a lacrosse stick,” Angiuoni said. “I had always played baseball, but I wanted to try something new.”
And it has worked out better than anyone could have hoped, as he topped the 20-goal plateau this season, including scoring two of the team’s four goals in their 19-4 loss tournament loss to Reading. This was on the heels of netting a hat trick in last year’s 16-6 state tournament loss to Danvers. It been a remarkable career trajectory for a player who didn’t even know what an attack was when he first took the field at Austin Prep as a freshman, and then missed his sophomore year when it was canceled due to COVID.
“I didn’t even know positions when I started, they just put me at attack, and I have stuck with that,” Angiuoni said. “I think I broke 20 goals this season after only getting two as a freshman on the JV team, so it is pretty cool after starting like that four years ago to being selected a captain this year.”
Despite his lack of time on the lacrosse field, Angiuoni brought a wealth of experience from his hockey background. Like many hockey players, Angiuoni felt like his time on the ice was a huge asset to his success on the lacrosse field.
“It definitely helped with my hand-eye coordination. A lot of people say that hockey and lacrosse translate well with each other,” Angiuoni said. “It also prepares you for the physical part of the game. Every practice or game I will come out with a least one or two bruises on my arm or ribs.”
Munro had a lot more lacrosse experience entering high school than Angiuoni did, having played the sport since second grade. The problem was, almost all of that experience came as a midfielder. That is, until he arrived on campus at Malden Catholic for his freshman year and the Lancers had no experienced goalie on the roster. Always a team player, Munro volunteered to get between the pipes. While he lost out on the starting job that year to a senior, who also lacked goal tending experience, he saw some time in net as a freshman, and was ready to go come his junior year after missing his sophomore year due to COVID. He has been a fixture in the Lancers net ever since.
“I had a little bit of experience from playing a little bit of goalie in middle school but hardly any,” Munro said. “But our head coach my freshman year was also a goalie coach, and was a goalie through his whole career, so that taught me a lot of the basics. But it was still pretty shocking in my first few games. It showed me that I still had a lot of work to do.”
He certainly put in that work, making this year all the more satisfying for he and his teammates. While the Lancers qualified for the tournament last season despite being winless, he felt like this year was much more a case of the Lancers earning a spot in the post season after competing against a brutal Catholic Conference schedule.
“It was pretty cool to be part of the tournament, especially after last season when they let us in, even though we didn’t have any wins at all,” Munro said. “The culture and the energy that everyone had going into it last year was nothing compared to this year, even though we knew we had a tough matchup.”
Another adjustment for both players this season was moving into their roles captains, which they shared with fellow seniors Christian Fitzpatrick, Dom Smigliani and Devin Williams. Despite being a relative newcomer to the Malden Catholic program, Angiuoni adjusted quite naturally to his role as one of the team leaders, and credits his smooth transition to the leaders of last year’s team.
“It’s been exciting. I gained good relationships with all of the seniors last season after I transferred, so that made it easier,” Angiuoni said. “So, mainly this year, the focus was on the new guys and getting them into the swing of things, along with the other captains and the other seniors. I was able to use what I had learned from the seniors before me as building blocks for what we had to do this season.”
Munro had always had a leadership role with the Lancers as a goalie, constantly shouting out instructions and directing traffic with his defensemen. So, the transition for him was also pretty smooth, and he has enjoyed expanding his leadership role with the team.
“The communication as a goalie with your defensemen is really important, because it can be easy to get lost out there, so it is important to let them know anything I can see, because I am seeing the field from a whole different angle than them,” Munro said. “As a captain, I have a really good relationship with all of the seniors. We have a big group of seniors, so it was kind of a collective thing where we already had a good relationship, so it was easier to just step in and help the younger guys and continue doing what we were already doing.”
With their high school careers now in the rear-view mirror, both players will look to continue playing in one capacity or another. Munro will be attending the Peterson School in Woburn to study Electrical, but will be looking for opportunities to play lacrosse wherever he can. Angiuoni, meanwhile, will be attending Bryant University in the fall, where he will study finance. He will also attempt to walk on to the Bulldogs Lacrosse team, but if he is unable to do that, he will find a spot on their club team in order to continue playing the sport he now loves.
Whatever their future holds in lacrosse or in their educations, both players know that they have their parents to thank for all they have accomplished so far.
“It has definitely been a pretty big thing for both of my parents (Scott and Lori), because I have four siblings, so I really appreciate everything they have done for me,” Munro said. “They have always supported me.”
It has been the same for Angiuoni, whose parents Guy and Meg have been a constant source of support for him.
“Their support means a lot. Both of my parents have been big influences for me, but especially my dad,” Angiuoni said. “He was the one who usually drove me to everything and he has coached me almost my whole time playing hockey, so when he comes out to the games, even the road games that are a two hour drive, I always try to give my best effort.”
