WILMINGTON — Entering into the Div. 3 state tournament as the No. 5 seed, the Wilmington High School boys tennis squad has high expectations against the state’s best.
After last Tuesday, the Wildcats are one step closer to their ultimate postseason dreams — the state championship. With a 5-0 win over No. 28 Maimonides in the Round of 32, WHS coach Rob Mailey is confident in where his team is currently at.
“Our singles players are on fire and we’re playing better doubles,” he said following Tuesday’s match. “It’s going to be tough, but I like our chances in the next round.”
The ‘Cats advanced to play No. 21 Auburn on Wednesday in the round of 16, but the results were not known as of press time.
On Tuesday, Anuj Gandhi kickstarted the effort at first singles, beating his opponent 6-0, 6-0.
“That set the tone for the rest of the match,” said Mailey.
Second singles player Sid Karani followed the win up with a 6-2, 7-5 win of his own against a skilled player.
“I credit the opponent for making him work hard, so that was good,” said Mailey.
Rounding out the singles department was Owen Mitchell, whose 6-0, 6-0 win is only a continuation of the streak he is on.
“He’s been on a nice roll,” said his coach. “He made very few unforced errors and it was a nice clean match for him.”
In doubles, Ryan Weinstein and Nick DiGiovanni edged their opponent 7-5 in a tiebreaker to win the match.
“After a sloppy first set, they cleaned it up and played the way they are capable of in the second set,” said Mailey. “It was good.”
To close out the sweep, Srikar Mallajosyula and Sarthak Tripathi came out on top 6-2, 6-1.
“(it was a) very smart doubles match by them,” said Mailey. “They had good court position, came into the net a little more, and it was a good win for them.”
Like many teams in the state-wide tournament, Mailey and his squad don’t know what to expect against Auburn. However, after a season of competing with the best of the best in the Middlesex League, he is confident in his team moving forward.
“They’ve been practicing hard and we’re excited for the next one on Wednesday,” said the coach. “We know nothing about them, and they know nothing about us. That’s the way it goes in the (tournament).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.