WILMINGTON — Coming off a 17-win season, which included a trip to the state championship, the first in program history, and losing an All-Scholastic player in Jeff Arciero and eventually two players in Arciero and Scott Swiezynski, who have since been inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame, no one knew what to expect when the Wilmington High School boys soccer team opened the 1998 season.
“I really don't know (what to expect),” said the late head coach Dick Scanlon before the season began. “So far in scrimmages we have had flashes of last year's team where we look really, really good and then we have flashes where we look horrible.
“We lost three very good captains and many others who were vital from last year's team. I don't think anyone realizes what Jeff Arciero meant to us. He was an All-Scholastic for both the (Boston) Globe and Herald and he was an Eastern Mass All-Star. The kid saved our butts about one hundred times. Right now we are missing something from last year's team and I think that piece is Jeff.”
Wilmington was returning 12 seniors from that 17-win team, including tri-captains Mark DiGiovanni, Justin Vallas and Dennis Ingram, who along with teammate Eric Swiezynski and Coach Scanlon, are all members of the WHS Hall of Fame.
Wilmington begun the season with an extremely hard fought 4-2 win over North Reading. This was an extremely physical contest with the 'Cats eventually prevailing behind two goals from Dan Sweet and single tallies from Vallas and Darren Arciero.
After beating Masconomet (2-1) and Rockport (2-0), the 'Cats were defeated by Lynnfield twice in a matter of five games, 2-1 and 5-3. The second loss was followed by a 1-0 loss to Hamilton-Wenham and Scanlon again reiterated at the time the team was lacking that one ingredient to put them back as one of the best teams in the area.
With a 7-4-2 record, the 'Cats seemed to mix in the right ingredients down the stretch, winning their last five games, which included wins over Manchester-Essex (5-0), Pentucket (3-2) and a 7-0 schellacking over Tewksbury.
The 12-4-2 regular season was more than enough for the 'Cats to qualify for the state tournament for the seventh time in the past eight years under Scanlon's direction. Wilmington started out with a 3-1 win over Arlington Catholic, on goals by Vallas, Dan Sweet and Kevin Forgett.
That win was followed up by an incredibly physical, controversial and heated game against Bishop Fenwick. The 'Cats prevailed 4-2 in a game that included lots of trash talking and a handful of scuffles and cheap shots. In the win, the 'Cats were down 1-0 before Sweet made an incredible play, which he turned into a pass to Forgett, who then passed it off to Joe Kane and he buried the shot to tie the game up at 1-1.
Vallas put the 'Cats up 2-1, only to see the Crusaders tie it back up. Vallas then gave the 'Cats the lead for good on an assist from Sweet before Vallas netted his third of the game for the 4-2 final.
With two wins already, the 'Cats advanced to the sectional semi-finals, defeating Marblehead 2-1 as the 'Cats took advantage of two own goals.
That victory put the 'Cats into their second straight sectional final game and third in the eight years. Facing a terrific Weston team, coming from the extremely tough Dual County League, Wilmington got goals from Sweet on an assist from Vallas, and then in the second half Ingram from Vallas for the game winner.
“I love this feeling,” said defender Mark DiGiovanni. “I can't explain it. All of this (success) is because of our hard work. It's really hard, aggressive play and that's why we win. We have great chemistry on this team. We're all good friends and we hang out all of the time. That's a big reason too. We're a good team. We're not lucky, we are good and that shows with our hard work.”
DiGiovanni held up the sectional trophy with a smile that couldn't possibly be wiped away at the time.
“It's always been a big goal of mine to win this (sectional) game, playing the sweeper-back position (following my brother Kevin, who did the same in 1990). My brothers (Kevin and Anthony) are very hard on me, but in a good way. They challenge me to try to do the same things they did.”
Scanlon had one of his all-time best lines after the win when he was surrounded by about six or seven reporters.
“Don't ask me to explain (the win), because I have no idea. If I try to answer that, I might sound intelligent.”
He went on to say that, “I thought Weston was more of a ground team, but a lot of the play was in the air and for us to be effective, we have to have the ball on the ground so that worked for me. This was a crazy game, like a ping-pong game. They are a good team for sure. Their goalie was sensational.”
With the sectional championship title, the 'Cats advanced to the state semi-final game for the second straight year. This contest was epic for so many reasons — take away the ending and this was an absolutely phenomenal soccer game played between two outstanding teams. The 'Cats went up against perennial state contender Medway and through the first 79 minutes the game was scoreless.
With 51 seconds left, Ingram gave the 'Cats a 1-0 lead. That lead disappeared 12 seconds later when Medway scored, coming with 39 seconds left. Then at the 3:09 mark of the overtime period, the Mustangs scored the game winner.
“I don't know what to say,” said a completely shocked head coach after the game. “I'm stunned. We had the game in our back pockets and we let it slip away.”
Wilmington ended the season with a 16-5-2 overall record and the sectional title. Between the 1997 and 1998 seasons, the 'Cats combined for a record of 33-10-4.
The members of that '98 team included: captains Justin Vallas, Mark DiGiovanni and Dennis Ingram, as well as Peter Bamberg, John Betts, Dan Sweet, Sean Cahill, goalie TJ Flynn, the late Ryan Covino, Kevin Forgett, Matt Kacamburas, Adam Jensen, Kevin Riley, Josh Michaud, Darren Arciero, Jim Rourke, Joe Kane, Eric Swiezynski, Jeff Cannon, Tim Riley and Mike Halas. Dick Scanlon was the head coach and Chip Bruce was the assistant.
