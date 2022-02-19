TEWKSBURY – Ever since he was in the first grade, Julien Cella has wrestled. Save for two years where he went to Reading, he has worked his way up through the youth ranks here in Wilmington, gaining experience and knowledge in the sport.
On Saturday, Cella, was pretty electric on the mat. Fully aware of his surroundings, the score and taking to heart advice from his coaches, the sophomore completely dominated his opponent, Luke Etheridge of Excel Academy, 15-0, to capture the Division 3 North Sectional 138-pound championship title held at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Cella becomes the 26th sectional champion in program history, the 21st different individual to accomplish it, and also the fifth sophomore to do it, following Billy Tate (1995), Derek Hanley (2001), Steve Sughrue (2007) and Joe Ganley (2019).
Besides his self awareness, Cella also is extremely strong, especially his lower part of his body, which made it difficult for Etheridge to get out of a number of near-pins, before Cella finally earned the major decision victory.
“He's a strong kid. As a sophomore you can already see that he has some advanced moves already down. Hopefully he continues to be a work-in progress as we continue into his future. We're looking forward to having him in the program the next two years,” said head coach Peter Mitchell.
Cella said that he had a prior match with Etheridge.
“I wrestled him in the first meet of the season and I beat him in like forty-something seconds. I had fair expectations going into this one that I was going to win, so I just wanted to get it done,” he said.
Cella had leads of 5-0 and 13-0 after each of the first two rounds, getting the majority of those points on takedowns and back points. He was in complete control of this match and he knew it.
“(Being more self aware) started more this year. Last year I was doing a bit better but I would use a lot more force and this year I've used a lot more technique (so I'm listening to my coaches more),” he said. “I've been doing a lot more leg rides and I tried to finish that kid off with a leg scissor and then scoop his head, but I wasn't able to get that. Then I switched to a cradle (to all but put him away).”
Leading 13-0, Cella got two more points in the early stages of the third period coming on a reversal to officially win the match. When he got the reverse, he immediately stopped competing and raised his hand celebrating the victory, although the referee didn't officially end the match just yet.
“I knew it was 13-0 and I reversed him for two points, so it had to add up to 15,” he said.
The sectional win puts Cella into this weekend's Division 3 State Meet, which begins Friday and concludes Saturday out in Fitchburg.
“I'm just looking forward to next week. I expect to do well and place at the states and (my ultimate goal) is to place at all-states (the weekend after),” he said. “I expect to do well at states, at least I hope so and maybe I won't, but I have to work towards (accomplishing that feat).”
That – work – is never a problem when it comes to this talented grappler.
“Julien is only a sophomore and he works extremely hard. As a coaching staff, we couldn't be more proud of him. We are just so excited for the future with him,” said Mitchell.
