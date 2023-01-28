READING – Sunday afternoon was all about celebrating.
The Wilmington/North Reading co-op girls and boys swim teams honored its 11 seniors, and then both teams came away with Cape Ann League victories over Ipswich. The girls barely edged out the Tigers by the slimmest of margins at 78-77 to improve to 3-2 on the season and the boys easily won at 69-24 to improve to 2-3.
“Everyone has come a long way since the beginning of the season,” said head coach Sue Hunter.
Starting with the girls results, the W-NR team came away with six first places. From the individual events, winners included Priscilla Vo in the 200-IM (3:00.74), Maddie Koenig in the 50-free (27:49) and 100-backstroke (1:07.20) and Lindsey Kane in the 100-free (1:04.50).
In the relay races, the team also won both the 200-medley and the 200-freestyle. The medley team consisted of Koenig, Vo, Ella Dong and Lindsey Kane and they came in at 2:12.64 and then the freestyle team was Lauren Feffer, Cassie Tibbetts, Elise Higgins and Vo and their time was 2:05.83.
Taking second places included Dong in the 100-butterfly at 1:20.80, Rachel Reppucci in the 500-free at 7:51.29, Feffer in the 100-free (1:05.57) and 200-free (2:25.15), Lindsey Kane in the 100-backstroke (1:18.64) and Gillian Kane in the 50-free (29.92).
“That was a very special time and moment for Gillian to break 30 seconds in the 50-free,” said Hunter.
Finally for second places, the 200-free relay team of Shae Fitzgerald, Katherine Murphy, Manal Mouddani and Gillian Kane with a combined time of 2:18.79.
Finishing with third places included Emily Cronin in the 200-IM (3:21.75), Tibbetts in the 100-butterfly (1:33.86), Julia Kane in both the 50-free (33.24) and 500-free (8:39.01), Gillian Kane in the 100-free (1:08.45) and then the 200-medley relay team of Fitzgerald, Higgins, Tibbetts and Julia Kane with their combined time of 2:30.65.
Rounding out the scoring included Katherine Murphy and Rachel Reppucci taking fourth and fifth in the 200-free at 2:51.52 and 2:51.76 and Fitzgerald with a fourth place finish in the 100-backstroke at 1:25.98.
Turning to the boys team, taking individual first places included Ivan Deiko in the 200-free (2:14.85), Ethan Ryan in both the 200-IM (2:33.08) and 100-breaststroke (1:06.34), Jonathan Mangano in the 50-free (7.90), Dat Tran in the 100-butterfly (1:10.84), Spencer Bagtaz in the 100-free (1:04.05) and Aryan Patil in the 500-free (8:34.29).
Also winning was the 200-medley relay team of Bagtaz, Ryan, Dat Tran and Mangano with a time of 1:52.80. In the same event, the team of Moiad Said, Vijay Cudia, Patil and Kelby Chau finished second at 2:37.86.
Other second places were earned by Declan Savage in the 200-free (2:33.15), Dylan Tran in the 50-free (28.31) and 100-free (1:10.26), Monty Benevicious in the 100-butterfly (1:42.62) and Dat Tran in the 100-breaststroke (1:19.09).
Finishing with thirds include Benevicious in the 200-free (2:44.96), Tyler Sheehan in the 50-free (28.41), Mangano in the 100-free (1:34.35) ad Deiko in the 100-breaststroke (1:24.30).
“Senior Aryan Patil went the distance and won the boys 500 freestyle (so that was great to see). Ethan Ryan qualified for sectionals and states in the 100 breaststroke. He has had a phenomenal career,” said Hunter.
It was also Senior Night so the team's 11 seniors: Elise Higgins, Shae Fitzgerald, Julia Kane, Lindsey Kane, Maddie Koenig, Jonathan Mangano, Aryan Patil, Ethan Ryan, Moiad Said, Tyler Sheehan and Dylan Tran were honored.
“It was a short ceremony and the eleven seniors received a blanket with a picture of the group, flowers, and a cap signed by the team,” said Hunter.
Both teams are back in action on Sunday with a meet against Manchester-Essex to be held at the Beverly Y starting at 4:50 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.