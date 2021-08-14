WESTFORD — In Sunday’s Northeast Baseball League Championship game, the persistent Wilmington Wildcats pulled out all the stops in their quest for the title but fell short, topped by Westford, 11-6.
Wilmington jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but was unable to sustain it against the potent Westford offense, which outscored opponents this summer by a wide 108-34 margin.
Westford wrapped up the campaign with a 10-1-2 mark, easily outdistancing North second place finisher Lowell, 22-points to 12. Ironically, the only blemish for Westford was a mid-season forfeit loss to Wilmington.
Despite the defeat in the finale, Wilmington wrapped up with a respectable 9-4-1 overall record and claimed the Northeast South title, outpacing contenders North Reading and Billerica, 19-points to 18.
In a season marked by disruptive storms, lack of players at times, and scheduling issues, it was not in the least surprising that the Wilmington title win was the result of a forfeit. Heading down the stretch, the Wildcats lost two straight and were suddenly trailing their pursuers in the point’s column. A Woburn forfeit in the regular season finale, however, altered the end result in Wilmington’s favor.
“While we’re obviously content with winning the South title, a forfeit wasn’t part of our plan,” said first-year Wilmington coach Connor Zaya. “We were ready to play on Friday. Myself and Joe Dynan put considerable time into preparing the field, getting it ready to host the game. It was disappointing to receive a call from the Woburn coach, saying he only had six players available.”
At the season outset in late June, Wilmington was quickly out of the gate with four straight wins, including a walk-off defeat of Dracut in the opener. A 3-3 tie in the rematch with Dracut was next, followed by a Westford forfeit.
According to Zaya, Westford would have preferred postponement but rescheduling games had already become an issue due to a pattern of afternoon thunderstorms. The only available makeup options were weekends and Zaya, knowing many of his players participated in AAU Baseball, wouldn’t be able to make the trip.
Wilmington suffered its first defeat in late July and it was a crushing blow, falling to nemesis North Reading, 16-1. But two days later, the Wildcats turned the tables and edged the Hornets, 2-1. In back-to-back games with Billerica, Wilmington lost the first, 1-0, but then dealt the talent-laden Indians a 9-2 loss to vault to the top of the standings.
The Wildcats, as described at the time, were in the driver’s seat for the South Division laurels with three games remaining. But successive losses to Westford and Lowell set up a must-win situation. A Woburn forfeit in the eleventh hour made for a narrow escape.
“Prior to the start of the season, I was talking with Burke Zimmer about our team goals,” recalled Zaya. “I said we were going to win at least eight games, win the Division, and win the Championship. Burke thought they were lofty goals but we accomplished two of the three. I’ve played on talented Northeast teams that fell short of those achievements.”
When asked to share the secret of his success, Zaya pointed out factors that transcend beyond pitching and at-bats. Team discipline, for instance, is paramount.
“That’s an important stat that doesn’t reach the box score,” said the coach. “Co-coach Chris Grecco and I are very proud that, throughout the entire season, not one Wilmington player threw a bat or a helmet, argued with an umpire, or back-talked an opponent, even when provoked. Our guys kept their cool and diffused disputes diplomatically. We had umpires tell us our team played with class and maturity.”
The same could be said for the Wilmington coaching tandem. At times, Zaya (23) and Grecco (21) felt disrespected by their counterparts but overcame it by orchestrating a consistently first-rate baseball program.
“There was a level of disrespect directed towards Chris and me, as younger coaches than most, and we felt we had something to prove,” shared Zaya, who graduated from Wilmington HS in 2016 and college in 2020. “But many of our players received the same treatment and as a result, played with a chip on their shoulder.”
Zaya added that nine of his players had never seen varsity pitching. But as a group, they were willing to participate, listen to their coaches, and follow instructions. Austin Harper was a prime example.
“Many players bloomed in this program,” said the coach. “Austin was a decent JV player, for instance, but we wanted to see how he dealt with varsity-like situations. The kid is just so smart. He always asks the right questions and has a hunger for baseball knowledge.”
As preparations for Sunday’s championship game got underway, Westford set the start time for 1pm. Learning this, Zaya reached out and asked for something later. Many of his players would be unable to reach the facility early. Westford granted a change to 5pm and it paid off for Wilmington.
According to Zaya, nearly his entire roster, including athletes who had played earlier AAU games, joined their coach. Loyalty to the cause reached even deeper as several Wildcats cut short vacation plans to make the trip.
“Our guys were ready to rock against Westford,” said Zaya. “We told them there were many people around the league that didn’t think we deserved to be in a championship game.”
Wilmington surprised everyone, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the opening frame. Westford, it seemed, had taken their opponent too lightly. They quickly tied it in their half of the first and soon doubled it to 6-3 on a three-run homer. Zaya pointed out that Westford games were previously staged at Westford Academy, which he described as “massive.” But for some reason, this game was moved to VFW Field which featured shorter, homerun-friendly fences. In the bottom of the third, Westford stretched the advantage to 8-3 with yet another long ball. Wilmington countered with a run in the fourth but Westford added three more in the next inning to surge ahead, 11-4. The Wildcats had the final offensive say, scoring a pair in the sixth.
Mike Monteforte, Jacob Roque, Matt Vinal, and Nolan Joyce each scored a run for Wilmington while Brett Ebert added a pair. Zimmer impressed, according to Zaya, batting 3-for-3 from the seventh spot.
“Scoring two runs in the sixth showed the character of our guys,” said Zaya. “We had quality at-bats and eventually chased their starter. They were forced to use two other pitchers.”
For Wilmington, Monteforte, Zimmer, and Roque split time on the mound.
“We had players tell us that summer baseball was fun this year,” said Zaya. “Guys bought into it, enjoyed the culture we established, and realized that we could win. Chris and I were glad to be part of it.”
