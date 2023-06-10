With the implementation of the MIAA Power Rankings system, long-distance bus rides are the new normal across the state this spring. As teams are no longer grouped in accordance with where they are regionally located and are given the privilege to host postseason matches, teams could either visit their neighboring town — or a town 100 miles away — for their postseason matchups.
For the No. 18 Wilmington High School girls tennis team, this scenario was very much in play as the team awaited its tournament draw. Schools such as East Longmeadow, Martha’s Vineyard, Auburn, and Fairhaven featured some of the longest distances that Wilmington could possibly soon have to travel to in the Div. 3 bracket.
The ‘Cats ultimately drew No. 15 Foxborough, which is about 50 miles from Wilmington High School. With rush hour traffic, the trip could take as long as two hours.
In fact, Wilmington was excited for a road trip. Being together on the bus, listening to music, and preparing for the best part of the spring season is something this team looked forward to.
Until they didn’t.
Two bus trips and roughly six hours of travel later, Wilmington and Foxborough had yet to play their Round of 32 match as of Tuesday morning.
Due to the recent rain in the area, both Friday, the original date for the match, and Monday, the make-up day for the match, were both canceled.
After Wilmington had already arrived.
“It happened twice in a row, who would have thought,” said Wilmington coach Christina Woods with a laugh. “I literally did not think this could actually even happen.”
With a chance of thunderstorms on the radar for Friday afternoon, the teams made the decision to attempt to get the match in.
“We got there and it was fine,” recalled Woods. “We did the starting lineups and 10 minutes of warmup, and then it thundered and lightning and we had to get off the courts.”
Per MIAA rules, play must stop for 30 minutes after thunder and lightning in the area. As the storm wouldn’t pass, and the courts became too wet, the teams were forced to postpone the match until Monday.
Flash forward to Monday, the forecast was similar. A chance of showers, but no concrete information of how severe or long the rain would last. So the ‘Cats beared down for another two-hour bus ride to Foxborough.
“The courts were fine like 20 minutes before we got there, and then it was raining and the courts were soaking wet,” said Woods. “There was no way they could play on those courts.
“Right when I got off the bus, I knew we weren’t going to be able to play on the courts,” she continued. “They were soaking wet, it looked like a swimming pool.”
The courts were too wet and slippery, and there was nowhere else for the teams to compete — the ‘Cats buckled up for another bus ride home.
While Woods was frustrated, she turned around to talk to her team on Monday evening, when she realized why her team was longing for a road trip.
“Right now they’re listening to Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood, so they’re good,” Woods said with a laugh.
“On Friday, I was very frustrated and mad,” she continued. “But they were all in the back just laughing, really loud, and they just like being together. They’re all very close and it’s just more time for them to be together. The season is coming to an end, so they’re just soaking up every last minute with each other.”
The ‘Cats got what they wished for — and soaked up every last minute of it.
The match is now slated to be played on Tuesday afternoon at the Woburn Racquet Club, an indoor tennis facility — so there is no possibility of a rainout.
“Hopefully this fires them up a little bit,” said Woods. “Now they’ve just had more time to get excited before the game.”
Foxborough (11-7) might appear to be the better team than Wilmington (4-13) on paper. However, Woods is confident the competition they endured this season in the Middlesex League will give them a fighting chance against anyone in the state.
“Foxborough has 11 wins, but we have the second highest opponent rating,” said the coach. “They’re record looks a lot better than ours, but I don’t think it’s saying much. It’ll be competitive.”
Wilmington will look to make a “splash” on Tuesday.
