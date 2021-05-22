WAKEFIELD – After missing an entire season of development last year and then having an abbreviated preseason this year, it was no surprise that a largely inexperienced Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team got off to a bit of a rough start in the opening week of the season with a pair of losses to Burlington. But what a difference a week made for the Wildcats.
After getting in a few days of practice, the Wildcats looked like a completely different team this past week, pulling out a pair of wins over Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Wakefield, with their most recent win coming on Saturday morning when they downed the Warriors by a score of 11-4 at Landrigan Field in Wakefield.
The two wins not only evened the Wildcats record on the season at 2-2, but it also equaled last season’s win total when the Wildcats were 2-14.
Wildcats coach Bill Manchester couldn’t be happier for his team and their strong start to the season.
“It’s awesome, and I don’t know when the last time was that we were four games into a season that we had a .500 record, so it’s great for the girls right now,” Manchester said.
Wilmington was led on Saturday by four goals from senior attack Kylie DuCharme, while fellow senior attack Ida Bishop had two goals, as did sophomore Jess Collins.
The Wildcats also got individual tallies from sophomores Ava DeProfio and Kassidy Smith, along with junior Emily McHugh. Senior goalie Shannon Murphy meanwhile, had 13 saves to earn the win in net.
After a few scoreless minutes in the early going, the Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead on two goals in just over a minute. DuCharme got the scoring started with 7:13 left in the quarter, with a nice rush up the field, capped off by a nice shot inside the ten yard line, followed by a nice shot in the slot by Bishop with 6:07 left.
Wakefield closed to within 2-1 just 18 seconds after Bishop’s goal, but the Wildcats got the next three goals, with DuCharme scoring with 4:52 left in the first quarter and Jess Collins scoring the second just under two minutes into the second quarter off a nice pass from DuCharme to make the score 4-1 in favor of the Wildcats. Bishop would add her second goal of the game about halfway through the second quarter, making the score 5-1 with 6:34 left in the half.
“Kylie knows how to use her body, boxing out people, and she is just so good at seeing the whole field,” Manchester said. “With her on offense and Ida on offense they are tough to stop. And they were double and triple teaming them, and they were still able to make some things happen.”
DuCharme’s pinpoint pass to Collins for the goal was just one example of some fine passing by the Wildcats on the day, a big step up from their first two games against Burlington. Manchester feels like the improvement in the passing game was just a matter of the Wildcats having a chance to work on that aspect of their game.
“We had been off for two years, so those first two games we really didn’t have that working for us yet, but every day at practice we are working on it more and more,” Manchester said. “They are really working on it, so you can see some of those things starting to happen for us. Those first couple of games Burlington was a little bit ahead of us, so it’s nice to start getting our passing game up there. Possession is one hundred percent of this game.”
Wakefield added a goal before the end of the half, but the Wildcats went to the break holding a comfortable 5-2 lead.
The third quarter featured some strong defense by both teams, with the only goal of the quarter coming from DeProfio late in the quarter to make the score 6-2. With strong defense by the senior duo of Alexia Bittarelli and Zoe DeRose, along with the steadiness of Murphy in net, the Wildcats kept the Warriors off the scoreboard for the entire quarter, continuing what became a trend of great defense over the past two games.
“Defensively, we played great. Between Shannon, Zoe and Alexia. It has been unbelievable,” Manchester said. “I mean, you see them each quarter, one goal, one goal, no goals. In the third quarter we didn’t allow any goals, which is incredible. I am just so proud of how well our defense is playing. It changes how we play.”
The Wildcats scored the first five goals of the fourth quarter to put the game away. DuCharme had two of the goals for the Wildcats, but she was not alone in her offensive exploits, with Collins starting things off just over a minute into the quarter to make the score 7-2. Wilmington also got goals from Kassidy Smith and Emily McHugh during the outburst, with McHugh capping the Wildcats scoring for the night on a goal with 2:22 left in the game before Wakefield added a couple of late goals to account for the 11-4 final.
The goals by Collins, Smith and McHugh were the first varsity goals of their careers, as was DeProfio’s goal earlier in the game. It’s that type of balanced scoring that Manchester would love to see more of.
“We need that help, because people are going to know that Kylie and Ida are going to be our big scorers,” Manchester said. “We just have to help them out, so to do that is great. We have kind of challenged the younger players to do that, and they have responded well.”
With the Wildcats holding a comfortable lead late in the game, Manchester pulled DuCharme, Bishop, Bittarelli and DeRose from the game, leaving Murphy in net as the only senior left in the game. Manchester had a reason for taking the seniors out at that point.
“The seniors are just doing a great job. Shannon is our only goalie so we couldn’t take her out, but the other four, I just wanted to get them out of the game, and let them soak it in a little bit,” Manchester said. “They have been playing well, and regardless of the outcome of games, they are just great leaders. They have set a tone for the younger girls and I am so proud of them.”
On Wednesday of last week, the Wildcats had beaten Wakefield 10-6 in a home contest, getting five goals from Bishop to lead the offense, while DuCharme added four and junior Jenna Moore added one goal for the first goal of her varsity career. Murphy once again had 13 saves in net.
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday, traveling to Melrose High for a matchup with a tough league foe. Results of that game were not available as of press time. The two teams will meet for a rematch on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. in Wilmington.
“Melrose will be the cream of the crop in our league, so we have to step up our game a little bit,” Manchester said. “We are excited to face them.”
