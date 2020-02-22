WILMINGTON – Perhaps the biggest mystery about the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team this season is how they were ever 0-3 to start the season.
It is hard to imagine, because the team that took to the floor last Thursday night at Cushing Gymnasium and routed Middlesex League rival Melrose by a score of 61-37 to clinch the team’s first league title since 2012, looked like a well-oiled machine with the efficiency in which they dismantled their opponents.
And a well-oiled machine is exactly what they have been since the long ago rough start to the season. Since that tough stretch, the Wildcats have won 14-of-their-last-15 games, including 13 straight at one point to improve to 14-4 overall and 12-4 in the Middlesex League Freedom Division.
Thursday’s win clinched the third league title in school history, joining the aforementioned 2012 team, as well as the 1965 title winners. Thursday night was just the latest in a string of huge wins for the Wildcats, who have seemingly gotten better every week this season, but the story of this season’s league title actually began last year, as in December of 2019 when the Wildcats headed into their winter break with an 0-3 record.
“We had a quick turnaround to start the season, and initially I think I tried to do too much in too short a period of time, and nothing really stuck,” said Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson. “But then we had the winter break where we didn’t play a game because the one we had scheduled got postponed, and through that stretch of ten days the girls really started to come together, to really trust in each other and believe in each other and depend on each other because they knew that it had to be a team effort to win.”
That team effort started with a 53-36 win over Stoneham on January 3, and the Wildcats have never looked back. For seniors like Olivia Almeida, who have committed four years to the basketball program, winning the league title was the culmination of years of hard work, and an unbelievable way to finish their season after a bumpy start.
“It’s honestly crazy. When we started out, we were all a little down on ourselves,” Almeida said. “We are all really close and we have chemistry off the court, but we just couldn’t find it on the court, but we seemed to find it obviously, and it has helped us a lot. And the fact that we are all really close I think is what got us so far.
“I think when we realized how good we actually were, and we saw how badly we were playing, that kind of motivated us to do better.”
Fellow senior Annie Wingate, who is also one of the stars of the Wildcats Girls Soccer team, loved being a part of this year’s championship hoop squad.
“It’s really, really exciting. We have been league champs a few times for soccer, so it is really nice to be basketball league champs, especially since there are only two numbers up there, it will be great to see 2020 up there,” Wingate said “When we started out with three losses, I think everyone kind of underestimated us, and then we went on the long winning, so it is pretty crazy to think we won the league now.”
If anybody made the mistake of doubting the Wildcats, they obviously did not know much about the makeup of the team, and the determination they had to improve.
“After those first three losses, we kind of had a week in between where it was winter break, and we just kind of really got into it,” Wingate said. “And when we went to practice we ran and we made sure we were looking ahead, and getting in our zone for the next few games. We wanted to go undefeated in January and we did.
“Being close off the court helped a ton. I have been on teams where they are very cliquey or whatever, but this team, we do everything together, everyone is close, and it really helps us gel together when we are on the court.”
Not only did they go undefeated in January, they carried the win streak through until early February before finally losing to Woburn on February 11. Robinson felt like this team’s ability to stick together is what made the league title possible.
“The best teams are always close and they stuck together and did such a good job building each other up, working against each other in practice to make each other better, to know how to fight for what you want, and it has shown on the court lately,” Robinson said.
As much as Robinson praised her players for their ability to stick together, both Almeida and Wingate credited Robinson for keeping the team focused.
“She never stopped believing in us,” Almeida said. “She always kept pushing us and I think she is a big reason why we have made it this far.”
Wingate added, “She is fantastic. She makes sure we are all together on everything. I have played under more harsh coaches than she is, but she is very good at keeping our heads in the game and making sure we aren’t taking it out on each other if we aren’t playing well. When we get pressured, we know need to keep our cool and play together.”
Now that the league title is clinched, the Wildcats are ready to focus on the post season where they hope to continue their winning ways.
“We are super excited for the post-season,” Wingate said. “I am looking to make it to the finals this year. It is my last year, and my last chance and I just want to make it there, and I think we can do it with this team.”
