The WHS Girls Basketball team won the Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title this past week. This is just the third league title in program history. The team includes front row from left, Rita Roche, Annie Wingate, Alyssa Morrison, Jenna Tavanese, Olivia Almeida, and Madi Grace; back row from left, Jenna Sweeney, Jessica Collins, Kylie DuCharme, Kiara Nadeau, Kayla Smith, Olivia Spizuoco and Madi Grace.

(photo by Jim Vaiknoras).