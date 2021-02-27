ARLINGTON — It was not the way the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team would have liked to see their season come to an end. After a season full of ups and downs, and stops and starts, the Wildcats 64-35 loss to Arlington in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament last Wednesday could hardly diminish the toughness and resiliency that this group showed all season on their way to finishing with a 6-5 record.
Wednesday’s game actually got off to a decent start for the Wildcats, as they trailed just 17-14 at the end of the first quarter and were still within striking distance at the end of the first half at 32-19. But things got away from the Wildcats from that point on, as they scored only 16 points in the second half, while Arlington got hot from the field and never let up.
Less than a week after she had reached the 1,000-point plateau in both points and rebounds in a win over Stoneham, Wilmington was led by senior Kylie Ducharme’s 24 points and ten rebounds, as the future Bentley bound star wrapped up her incredible career in style, but it was not enough for the Wildcats to keep it close in the second half.
“I knew at the quarter break we had to try and slow down their offense, because we would really struggle to keep pace with a 60-point game,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “We have struggled offensively most of the season and depended on a lot of our points to come in transition, so we did not want to try and keep trading baskets. I thought Arlington did a nice job slowing us down, as we struggle in the half court, and took away a lot of our transition game.
“I think we just really ran out of gas during the third quarter, and it wasn’t for lack of effort or heart, we just unfortunately couldn't get stops when we needed them. We gave up over 60 points for only the third time in the last two seasons. Arlington shot lights out, and we knew they had the ability to do so. I give them a lot of credit for being able to disrupt our style of play.”
Robinson mentioned that there was no lack of effort in the second for the Wildcats in the second half against Arlington, and that should come as no surprise, as there was no quit in the Wildcats all season, despite three different COVID-19 related shutdowns. All things being equal, a 6-5 record in a season as challenging as this one has to be considered a tremendous accomplishment.
“I am very happy with how the girls handled all of the ups and downs of the season,” Robinson said. “Of course, we would have all liked our record to be better, but with all the players have gone through with the COVID shut downs and weather postponements, I think we are all glad we just got to get all ten regular season games in.
“To have been faced with three shut downs, a total of 18 practices for the entire season, to come out above .500 is definitely a good thing. Every season contains games you just wish could be played over, but unfortunately it doesn’t work that way.”
Robinson of course played a huge role in helping guide her team through a very challenging season, but as she will tell you, the players deserve most of the credit, starting with senior co-captains DuCharme and Jenna Sweeney, who were the glue that held the team together through all of the ups and downs.
“Kylie and Jenna have been absolutely tremendous leaders for us on and off the court this year. They are just two amazing young women and leadership seems to come naturally to them,” Robinson said. “They kept the team together and focused despite all of the challenges we had to face. I feel so lucky that we had such strong leadership in place coming into this most difficult year, as they kept the rest of the team positive and ready to play.”
DuCharme and Sweeney no doubt led the way for the Wildcats this season, both on and off the court, but they were not alone in creating the team’s success this season, as the entire group of seven seniors made contributions, not just this season, but throughout their careers.
Seniors Alexa Kelley, Kiara Nadeau, Alessia Puccio, Kayla Smith and Olivia Stokes joined DuCharme and Sweeney leading the Wildcats.
“The class of 2021 handled the most difficult of seasons with grace. They are such a resilient and hard-working group. I’m so lucky we got to work together this season and so proud of all seven of our seniors.,” Robinson said. “This is the class that started with me back in November of 2017, so it has been an absolute blessing to watch them grow into kind, hard-working and incredible young women from shy and nervous 14 and 15-year-olds.”
With those seniors moving on, the Wildcats must begin the process of rebuilding the program without them. And while it obviously won’t be easy to replace a group like that, particularly a player of DuCharme’s talents, the Wildcats do have some talented players in the mix for next season and beyond.
Sophomore Jess Collins showed a tremendous amount of potential this season, and should be ready to take another big step forward next season, while juniors Olivia Spizuoco, Rita Roche, Emily Watson, and Kali Almeida will also be looking to prove themselves in more significant roles.
“It will definitely be a rebuilding year, as anytime you have a player with the talent and work ethic of Kylie DuCharme, there is no replacing that” Robinson said. “Each of our seven seniors had special attributes and characteristics that contributed to the whole of the team, and there is definitely no replacing, so we plan on rebuilding. I think we have a solid group coming back, led by Jess Collins, as well as a bunch of girls from the JV team that have really impressed me this season.
“I think we are going to try and stick with the same hard-nosed approach on the defensive end, but will have to make some serious adjustments to our offensive style of play. I will truly miss the class of 2021, but I really look forward to what the future holds.”
