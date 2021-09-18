WILMINGTON – Olivia Erler is the oldest of four children with Lexi, 13, Wyatt, 8 and Ellie, 5 and none of them participate in sports. Actually she says no one in her family does except for her.
“My parents joke all of the time saying 'where did you come from because you're the only athlete of the family,'” said Olivia with a laugh.
Since there's no athletes in the home, that means perhaps Olivia will have an entire room for her athletic accomplishments. The senior, who is the lone captain on this year's cross-country team, will earn 15 varsity letters come June. She was part of all three programs as an eighth grader – but had to sit out with a stress fracture.
After she came back healthy, she's been a consistent distance runner as well as an incredible presence on all three teams.
“She's been here every season with me now going into her fifth year and I can easily say that she's an individual who I know puts in the work and it has paid off for her,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Having a kid like her is why I love my job as a coach. She's a good kid, no complaints from her at all, she does all of the work and she's the lone captain of this year's team.
“She did the best she could this past summer to get as many kids involved in our program as she could. I know she wants to go to college and become a teacher and she has that drive where I know she'll be going places in life. She's a very positive kid. I can't thank her enough for everything she has done for the three programs over these years.”
When Erler arrived on the Wildcat scene as an eighth grader, she said she was intimidated because all of the girls were older and faster. This year's team has just three seniors, Erler, along with Shea Cushing and Angie Zaykovskaya, and then two tenth graders, two freshmen and a combined 12 middle schoolers.
“I definitely see myself in a lot of them. I'm really glad that we have so many of the middle school kids. It's really full circle for me seeing it back where I was and now seeing all of the eighth graders excited to run,” she said. “Since have such a young team, I am really excited to see how we're going to do in the first meet.
“We have a lot of potential with this being such a young and inexperienced team. I feel like we can do really well this season even against some of the really tough competitors. I think we have a pretty good chance and just overall we should also have some really good individual performances. I'm looking forward to watching everyone progress.”
After sitting out her eighth grade year because of her injury, Erler did her own progressing. As a freshman, her time was in the 24-minute range for a 5K. A year later, thanks to some extra work that summer, her time went down to 21 minutes throughout her sophomore year.
“I definitely had a big gap of improvement. It was a big part of my off-season training into my sophomore year because freshman year I really didn't know what I was doing,” she said. “Having that year of experience, I definitely portrayed that success into my summer training, but I also feel like it was a lot about finally realizing what I was capable of doing and just getting that experience of running for the entire year. It gave me a lot of confidence into my later years and also going into the track seasons.”
This past spring she was a part of a very successful team, which finished as the Middlesex League Freedom Division Champions, which was also under the direction of coach Schell. He believes that this cross-country team has what it takes to take home another title, and perhaps add to Olivia's potential trophy room at home.
“We definitely have potential to win the league title but it's going to take a lot of hard work and determination from everyone. If we are all on the same page and if we all want the same goal, I definitely think that we can achieve it,” she said.
Whether or not the wins and the league championship happen, Erler will be counted on as the team's number four runner, who is hoping to break the 21-minute mark. Besides that, she will have her hands full as the team's solo captain.
“I have learned (from previous captain) that staying positive throughout all of the workouts is important. This is such a mental sport, and (physically too),” she said. “I'm just going to try to keep everyone together and that's my ultimate goal that everyone on the team wants to come back the next day. I have looked up to the previous captains who have done that for me, so I'm excited to be able to give that to the younger runners.”
Olivia added that she already knows that she wants to attend college and become an elementary school teacher. She said that all started with her siblings and taking care of them.
“I've always just had a passion of helping people and trying to make a difference in their lives, even if it's just one person,” she said. “To teach at that young age, I'm hoping I can reach out to at least one person and try to make an impact on their life.
“Growing up and helping to take care of (my siblings) has been a big factor in me wanting to become a teacher. I enjoy looking after them, especially Lexi, helping her with school and everything else. It's been fun and of course a little chaotic,” she said with a laugh.
