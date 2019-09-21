Johnson & Wales freshman Emily Hill is off to a great start to her collegiate career, having won back-to-back GNAC Rookie of the Week honors while helping to lead the Wildcats to a 5-0 record.
In her most recent match this past Saturday, Hill rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Dominique Carnot in her second singles match as part of the Wildcats 8-1 victory over the University of St. Joseph.
This past Wednesday, Hill secured a pair of victories as part of the Wildcats 6-3 win over Bridgewater State. Hill won her singles match with a thrilling 3-6, 6-1, 12-10 marathon, and then teamed up with doubles partner Kourtney Moore to take their match by a score of 8-4.
Hill is now 7-0 on the season in (4-0 in singles, 3-0 in doubles) and has lost only one set all season.
FOOTBALL
Endicott College sophomore running back John Kenney had a monster game for Gulls in their 28-3 win over Rochester (N.Y.) on Saturday, rushing for 191 yards and pair of touchdowns. Kenney’s scores came on runs of 71 and 88 yards in the first and fourth quarters, respectively.
Kenney entered this season after a freshman year where he rushed for 372 yards and a pair of touchdowns, despite missing several games due to injury.
Amherst College senior wide receiver James O'Regan got his season off to a great start on Saturday, hauling in five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns during the Mammoths 27-13 win over Bates. O'Regan scored on a 45-yard reception in the third quarter, and followed that up with a 42-yard scoring catch in the fourth quarter
O'Regan is coming off a junior season where he had 39 receptions for 579 yards, placing him second on the team in both categories, while he also had four touchdown catches, tying him for first on the team.
Sophomore defensive end Tyler Roberts and the Merrimack College Football team are off to a 1-2 start in their inaugural season as a Division 1 program. After opening their season with a 45-14 rout of Virginia of Lynchburg on August 31, the Warriors have suffered consecutive losses, first with a 40-37 heartbreaker to Central Connecticut on September 7, and then with a 42-14 loss to St. Francis, PA this past Saturday.
Roberts is coming off a sophomore season where he finished third on the team with 54 total tackles, including 37 solo, and was selected to the Northeast 10 Conference All-Rookie team
CROSS-COUNTRY
Worcester State junior Elizabeth Olson kicked off her season in impressive fashion, finishing third overall at the Worcester City Meet at Moore State Park on September 7, conquering the 5K course in a time of 20:42, helping the Lancers to a second place overall team finish. Olson enters this season as the reigning MASCAC Runner of the Year.
UMass Dartmouth sophomore Jackie Broderick and the rest of the Corsairs opened their 2019 season with an impressive performance at the Fitchburg State Jim Sheehan Memorial Invitational on September 7, posting a fifth place finish that included topping defending Little East champion Keene State in the final standings.
Individually, Broderick had an impressive race of her own finishing the 5K course 43rd overall in a field of 126 runners in a personal best time of 21:35.
FIELD HOCKEY
Rivier University senior midfielder Jaclyn Fraser had the assist on what would prove to be the game winning goal in the Raiders 2-1 win over New England College last Wednesday. Fraser has started all four games for the Raiders this season, and has now started all 49 games of her career at Rivier.
WPI senior forward and captain Bridget Sullivan had an assist for the Engineers in a 5-1 win over Simmons College last Tuesday. Sullivan now has one goal and two assists on the season, after a junior season where she had nine goals and four assists including a pair of game winning goals.
SOCCER
Worcester State senior defender Christina Spinos was selected as a team captain for the Lancers this season. After starting 12 of 13 games for the Lancers last season, she has started all five games this season. Most recently, she helped anchor a defense that pulled out a 4-0 shutout victory over Becker College last Thursday.
Northeastern University redshirt sophomore midfielder Kayla McCauley has started all seven games for the Huskies, registering one goal and five shots on net. Her lone goal of the season came in a 4-1 win over Harvard on August 30.
McCauley appeared in four games for the Huskies last season.
Notre Dame University sophomore forward Olivia Wingate has one goal in eight games for the Irish thus far on the season, helping them to a to a 6-2 record while playing against some of the best competition in the country.
Wingate appeared in all 18 games and made seven starts during her first season with the Irish. Last season, Wingate was one of six freshmen to start and one of three to score a goal in their first collegiate season.
Brandeis University junior midfielder Daria Bakhtiari had a goal and an assist to help lead the Judges to a 3-1 win over Babson on Saturday. Bakhtiari’s goal came in the 69th minute when she sent a high shot from left corner of the 18-yard box under the crossbar. It was her first goal of the season and the seventh of her career. Bakhtiari and the Judges are off to a 4-1 start to the season.
Bentley University sophomore forward Dana Goulet has started all three games for the Falcons this season. Goulet is coming off a freshman season where she played in all 16 matches and started 15 for the Falcons.
Merrimack College freshman defender Alyssa Bernazani got her first start of the season for the Warriors in their 2-1 loss to St. Bonaventure on Saturday. A two-time Middlesex League All-Star at Wilmington High, Bernazani has now seen action in all six game for the Warriors this season.
Salem State senior defender Devyn Malatesta had a goal and an assist in the Vikings 5-0 win over Rivier back on September 4. She followed that up with another assist in the Vikings 2-1 loss to UMass Dartmouth on September 7.
Salem State is currently 1-3 on the season, but Malatesta and her defensive cohorts have done a fine job, holding opponents to just five goals over the first five games, including the shutout win over Rivier.
Bridgewater State senior goalie Kellie Souza picked up her and the Bears first win of the season on Saturday, making two saves in the Bears 2-0 win over Emmanuel. Bridgewater improved to 1-3 on the season with the win.
Clarion University junior midfielder Julianna Iocco has played in two of three games for the Golden Eagles this season, playing 26 minutes in a season opening loss to Slippery Rock last Wednesday. Iocco is coming off a junior season where she appeared in 17 games.
Clark University junior defender Sarah Berube has started four of five games for the Cougars this season, registering one goal and one assist. Perhaps more importantly, she and the rest of the Cougars defense have allowed only four goals in five games on the season, while posting three shutouts.
Wentworth junior midfielder Nick Haddad saw his first action of the season on Saturday, helping the Leopards to a a5-2 win over Bridgewater State. Haddad saw action in three games in each of the past two seasons for the Leopards.
