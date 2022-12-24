On Friday, the Wilmington High School boys basketball team made the trip to Wakefield to take on a talented Warrior squad, ultimately dropping the contest by a score of 70-41.
After the loss, assistant coach Tim Kelly admitted the coaching staff take accountability for the Wildcat’s second loss of the season.
“More of the same issues we had against Reading,” said Kelly. “There’s a lot of stuff for us to clean up and it starts with us as a coaching staff. That’s where it starts.”
In the first quarter of action, the Wildcats were able to climb back into the game after a quick 7-0 Warrior run, eventually cutting the deficit to 10-8 after a quick five points from Tiago Gomez. However, six first quarter turnovers did not help the Wilmington effort, wrapping up the opening period of play with the score at 24-13 Wakefield.
The second quarter is where the Wildcats started to let the game slip, only scoring six points. Gomez added on another four to his total, and Ben Marvin had a basket. Turnovers were held to just three, but the Wildcats could not get their shots to fall, especially the three ball, where they went 0-for-5.
Coming out of halftime, Wilmington continued their second quarter struggles. Wakefield’s Connor Mauriot single handedly got the Warriors started with a 9-0 run that was eventually ended by a Tiago Gomez basket. A nine turnover quarter allowed the Warriors to score 21 points.
Wilmington had a solid fourth quarter of play, scoring 13 total points, but it was too late for any potential comeback as Wakefield was able to pull away and put the game away.
Wilmington leaders included Tiago Gomez with 11 points and five rebounds, Austin Harper with six points and four rebounds, Ben Marvin with eight points and two rebounds, and Remy Elliot with two points and five rebounds.
Given two rather lopsided losses to start the season, Kelly is not concerned about the work ethic of his team. He thinks practice will be able to iron out some of their troubles, such as turnovers and team defense.
“We got to get our guys better opportunities and that’s something we are going to clean up in practice,” said Kelly. “We have a group of guys that play hard every second of every game and compete in practice. So we’re going to clean these things up and we’re going to get headed in the right direction.”
On Tuesday night, the Wildcats made the trip to Winchester High School where they fell by a score of 69-38.
The Wildcats are now 0-3 to start the year, but head coach Jon Amico is continued to be encouraged by the team’s effort.
“Another game where we played hard for four quarters,” said Amico. “I love the effort everyone’s giving, I hope that can continue all year. Hopefully we are going to be able to turn it around soon.”
Amico was also proud of his team’s showing given the flu forced a few key players to be out on Tuesday. However, this provided an opportunity for some players to get some varsity minutes.
“It was good (that) we were able to get a lot of the bench players in,” said Amico. “They played like the whole fourth quarter and really gave us some good minutes. Charlie Rosa I thought played awesome defense. Hopefully he can give us some minutes going forward. (Connor) Lovell played hard for us.”
Amico feels much of the struggles his team is facing is a direct result of his squad’s inexperience, such as turnovers.
Ben Marvin led the way for the Wildcats yet again, and Amico was pleased with his performance.
“Ben Marvin again gave us great minutes,” said Amico. “We ask a lot out of him, he played tough offensively and defensively.”
Noah Spencer and Austin Harper also had a solid showing for Wilmington, including a few threes from Harper.
Amico’s team will get back into action on the 28th where they will face non-conference rival Shawsheen Tech. Amico is also hopeful that senior captain Jacob Roque will return from an injury suffered during the football season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.