WILMINGTON –While they remain winless on the season, it is very ease to believe that the first win of the season is imminent for the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team.
With two more losses this past week to Watertown, the Wildcats saw their record drop to 0-8 on the season, with just two matches remaining on the season, both against Stoneham. But the improvement the Wildcats have shown not just in the two losses to Watertown, but progressively throughout the season, certainly appears to have them on the right track for a victory.
The Wildcats suffered a 3-2 loss in Watertown last Tuesday afternoon, before dropping a 4-1 decision to the same team on Thursday back in Wilmington.
“The team is really starting to come together and put some pieces together,” Wildcats coach Matt Hackett said. “Both matches this past week were very competitive and the difference between the teams was very small.”
It was the doubles teams who stepped up the most for the Wildcats during Tuesday’s 3-2 loss, with the first doubles teams of senior Johanna Robinson and freshman Maddie Benoit pulling out a 7-6 (7-3). 6-3 win in first doubles, while freshman Sophia LaVita and Marissa Gallozzi picked up a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win in second doubles.
With the Wildcats usual number two singles player, Vidhi Shah out of the lineup on Tuesday, Robinson’s usual doubles partner, junior Alyssa Fricia stepped up to take her place, and Benoit moved up from second doubles partner with Robinson in first doubles. The partnership certainly seemed to work well.
“They are not used to playing together, so they had to get a little bit used to each other in the first set,” Hackett said. “The reason we moved Maddie up is because she has been playing so much better at the net and Johanna has also been good at the net. That’s when doubles play is at its best, and the two of them did a nice job in that part of the game.”
In second doubles, LaVita and Gallozzi bounced back from a tough second set to win with a dominant third set. Hackett was impressed with the way this new duo gelled together as well, with Gallozzi stepping in for Benoit to assist LaVita.
“Marissa has been playing very well in practice and she brought that into the match as well. She complemented Sophia well and the two of them did a good job,” Hackett said. “They did a nice job to bounce back after losing that second set. We talked about it after the second set, because it I easy to get discouraged after a set like that, but they kept their confidence up and played really well in the third set. So, they definitely deserve a tip of the hat for refusing to give in and coming back and playing well.”
On Thursday back on their home court, the final score was a little more lopsided with the Wildcats dropping a 4-1 decision to Watertown, but once again the doubles combinations both played well in defeat.
With the regular duos back together again for this one, Robinson and Fricia pulled out a hard fought 6-4, 7-5 victory in first singles, while Benoit and LaVita, lost a pair of close sets 6-4, 6-4 to go down to defeat.
“We really appreciated Alyssa moving up the way she did on Tuesday, but was also great to see her back with Johanna and to see them pick up a win together,” Hackett said. “They also played very well at the net. They got off to a bit of a rough start, but other than that, they played very well.”
Hackett was also pleased with his singles players, although the results did not show how well they played, with each of them losing in straight sets. Lauren D’Arco actually played well at first singles, but the skill level of her opponent was just too much to overcome.
“Lauren is facing such tough competition at first singles, but she is fighting for every point she gets,” Hackett said. “There were a couple of different times when we just couldn’t believe her opponent returned points. She just seemed to have no weakness. Lauren was happy with the way she played and she should have been, because she played really well.”
Sophomore Carolyn Hass-Timm lost both of her matches as third singles this week, but she also continued the steady improvement she has had all season.
“As a first year tennis player, her trajectory has been nice. She has been much more consistent lately,” Hackett said. “During the match we talked about her hitting with a little more top spin, and all of a sudden it was like a switch flipped, because she started hitting with some pretty consistent top spin. It didn’t turn out in her favor, but this could be one of those matches that she looks back on as a turning point for her season and really for her career.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Wildcats once again came ever so close to picking up that first win of the season, dropping a hard fought 3-2 decision to Stoneham on the road.
This time around the Wildcats were led by some strong performances in singles, with Lauren D’Arco earning a 6-1, 6-4 victory in first singles, while Carolyn Hass Timm took her third singles match by a score of 6-4, 6-2. Vidhi Shah played very well in defeat in second singles, dropping a three set match by a score of 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
The first doubles combination on Johanna Robinson and Alyssa Fricia lost a nail biter, dropping a 7-6, 7-5 decision.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Monday when they host Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Stoneham at Wilmington High for their season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.