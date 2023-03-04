ROXBURY – On Saturday morning, Wilmington High School's Mollie Osgood took part in the high jump event during the Meet of Champions held at the Reggie Lewis Center. Coming off league and Division 4 titles, this would be the most challenging meet of the season and Osgood came through with flying colors.
The junior was one of 24 competitors who took part in the event that lasted well over four hours, and she finished in sixth place, clearing 5-4.
“That's what coach (Joe Patrone) said to try to get in the top six. I'm happy with the sixth place. I have never placed at the All-State Meet before, indoors or outdoors so this feels good,” she said.
Towards the end of the competition, Osgood and the other five finishers who were ahead of her, all cleared 5-4, but Haley McCormack, the eventual winner, of Tantasqua Regional and Brianna Ewansiha of Peabody who finished second, both cleared 5-6.
Kiran George of Newton North, Katie Caraco of Reading and Charlotte DiRocco of Concord-Carlisle all cleared 5-4, but Osgood had more misses, therefore she finished sixth.
“I'm so happy that I cleared 5-4. I had only cleared it once and it feels great to have done it again. I just said to myself, 'just jump up, you have nothing to lose',” she said.
She was asked if all of the standing around in between jumps played into not matching her season best of 5-5.
“Yeah definitely. I was sitting around for a while and I felt like my legs were getting stiff and I was just tired of standing there and waiting around,” said Osgood.
Osgood's sixth place finish qualified her for this Saturday's New England Meet but she said she plans on skipping that meet to rest up for the New Balance Nationals.
