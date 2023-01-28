Dennis Ingram has held the Wilmington High School Athletic Director's job – on an interim basis – since July 1st. When he took over, he became the school's fifth (counting Ed Harrison twice) person to sit in the chair since June 30th of 2016.
During that time frame from 2016 to when he took over, many things had changed within the entire sports department – some for the good and some for the bad.
Between low enrollment at the school, a handful of ugly incidents at games, at the school or even out of school, Ingram was thrown into an extremely tough situation. Wilmington's image has taken a hit over the last handful of years and changes needed to be made immediately.
Now seven months into the gig, Ingram has brought a lot of stability back to the department. He has implemented some new ideas and is working extremely hard to get Wilmington's image, pride and athletic success back on the map. He knows that there's still ways to go, but he certainly likes the direction – forward – that Wildcat Country is headed.
“It's going well. Most of it is kind of what I expected. Of course there's stuff that you are not expecting and you have to adjust on the fly, but I've had a great support system,” he said. “(Former Athletic Director) Ed Harrison is the bathroom monitor (at the high school). I see him for coffee every morning so I can talk to him about things. My senior faculty managers are Jon Amico and Russ Carroll and both of them have been phenomenal. We are so lucky to have a great trainer in Tom Nye. He's been fantastic. There's a lot of good people doing good jobs here that make my life a lot easier.”
Besides the assistance from that group, Ingram said the addition of the new high school principal Ryan Gendron – a former varsity football coach at Arlington High – has really been beneficial.
“I just met Ryan in the summer and I feel like we have known each other for twenty years. We have a lot of the same views. He's such a great guy. I think his background in athletics and coaching really helps him as a principal and as an educator,” said Ingram. “Just seeing the way he handles things and talks to kids, it's almost like he's a coach. He has a lot of great qualities. He's been super for me. I'll be down in his office and we can talk about anything. He's been super supportive for me.
“There will be games that I show up to on the road, and who walks up right behind me but him and it’s like ‘what are you doing here’? I told him that him being visual speaks volumes because he's backing up the things that he believes in. You can't even measure it because the kids all see it and the parents see it. Now it translates from here's that guy who says high school is important, camaraderie is important and being a respective citizen in your community is important and he's here (at so many events), believing in what he's saying. He's just been fantastic.”
In terms of every day duties, Ingram handles the position like every other Athletic Director between scheduling, dealing with coaches, parents, student-athletes, attending various meetings and so many other behind the scenes things. He said for the most part, it's been what he has expected but there have been a few wrinkles thrown in.
“Every single day something new pops up. Eddie tells me all of the time and he used to tell me all of the time that it's (putting out) brush fires. Things pop up, you handle them, you keep them small and you move on because things happen,” Ingram said. “During the fall at one of our home football games, we had a grandmother who needed medical assistance and it was very serious. Our trainer Tom was there and he did an amazing job. We also had a boys and girls doubleheader soccer game with Stoneham and the lights went out. So sometimes it’s about handling stuff on the fly and figuring things out.”
EIGHT IS ENOUGH
When Ingram took the position, he knew that several veteran coaches would be stepping down. However in seven months, eight varsity coaches have resigned/retired including golf (Steve Lynch), girls soccer (Sue Hendee), cheerleading (Christina Zuccaro), wrestling (Peter Mitchell), boys basketball (himself), girls basketball (Jessica Robinson), girls tennis (Matt Hackett) and baseball (Aldo Caira).
Five of those positions have been filled at this point with Amico being named the interim boys' basketball coach, Chris Frissore has taken over the girls' basketball team, Kevin Riley with wrestling, Kylie Bolarinho with cheerleading and Matt McManus with baseball.
“There's been adjustments we've have to make. We have had more coaches step down this year (then ever before). That's all stuff that takes up time out of the day that you really didn't anticipate happening,” said Ingram. “Some of them have been surprises and some of them are not, but that's just the nature of the beast. People can't coach forever and their lives takes on (other matters).
“We've had eight coaches resign and we have replaced all but girls tennis, golf and girls soccer and we're in the process of either interviews or posting those positions now. That's a lot of coaches so it's been a little crazy but also fun. Some of the coaches that we have lost, I have known them for a long time and it's going to be different without them. Sometimes it's out of their control and they want to continue but their personal lives and the commitments that they have, it just takes over.
“I don't know if people really realize this but most coaches it's their second and sometimes third jobs and they are balancing their professional life, their family and their coaching job and sometimes that's a lot.”
FALL ADJUSTMENTS
After getting through the first two months on the job, Ingram was dealt a crazy hand when the project or resurfacing the Frank Kelley Track was yet completed. The project took a lot longer than originally thought and Ingram and his administrative assistant Amico, has to juggle a lot of things around in terms of scheduling.
“That was nothing more than a huge headache. The way things go when you're dealing with a project that size. You get a timeline and it's a loose timeline and they go by it and they go by it again,” he said. “Luckily our fall coaches were real easy to deal with, moving things around. I think we lost one home football game, two field hockey and I think one soccer game. When school gets out that turf field is being used until 8 o'clock every night, so now you're displaced and you're using other places. The (Wilmington) Recreation Department helped us out being flexible using Yentile Fields, and our coaches were really, really flexible. We got through it. It wasn't ideal by any means, but the finished product looks really nice.”
While the track project, the changes of coaches, as well as being a board member of the WHS Hall of Fame which had its induction night back in October, Ingram still found some time to try to move forward with a few new ideas.
“We started this 'Captains Academy' group with all of our captains from all of our teams. We meet once a month and there's some course work that we go over – more situational stuff and it's really good. Ryan (Gendron) has been involved with it as well,” said Ingram. “We said to these kids that 'you're the leaders of this building, so what kind of experience do you want to have while you're in high school? Look at the trends that we're going through in terms of enrollment, so do you want to be the foundation piece of changing things here'?
“The next step that we're going to be doing is bringing these captains to the middle school, the North and the West Schools and have them interact with the kids, sit at lunch and talk to them. Then maybe we get to some of the younger schools after that, have them come to a game with their game jersey on (from their own youth sports team) and kind of build it up like that.”
McManus was named the new baseball coach over a month ago and already he has done quite a bit of work to improve the baseball program, as well as the entire student-athlete body. He has been working with Ingram on an off-season program for all student-athletes.
“It's in the initial stages right now but it's something that we really need and we're going to try to do something along the lines of a bootcamp so to speak for our high school athletes. It’ll be four days a week for six weeks before (the fall season begins). The student-athletes will come in, we'll have some bench marks for testing and then the last few days we'll do some benchmarks so we can show what they have improved on and maybe some things that they need to work on. We can work on conditioning, core strength, agility and all of the things that pertain to all of the athletes so it's not just focused on these six kids and those six kids. Matt is really excited about it. He has the connections with people who can help us out, so if that can happen, I think that will really be a great thing for all of our student-athletes.”
Ingram said that the baseball program will be getting new uniforms either this year or next year, while the wrestling and softball programs have been issued new ones. Ingram added that he is trying to move forward with adding new team banners up in the gymnasium depending on the budget, and has some other ideas for down the road as well.
STAYING OR GOING
Besides all of the ideas and new team uniforms, one subject that keeps coming up is league affiliation. Ingram was asked about the rumors of WHS trying to leave the Middlesex League.
“It's always important to evaluate where you are. Our community has aged a bit from when we entered the Middlesex League,” he said. “I talked to Ryan and Superintendent (Glenn) Brand about that. It's always good to evaluate if we're in the right league or not. Enrollment has gone down, the playoff system has changed, the football playoff system has changed, so it's just important to always evaluate your entire department. You need to sit back and figure out if this is the right league for us.”
Until that decision finally comes, and until the decision comes to officially name Ingram as the Athletic Director which to this point, he fully deserves, he said that his mission is to continue to try to restore the Wilmington Blue and White Pride and its blue-collar reputation, which seems to have been lost for a couple of years.
“I go to lunch every day, I walk the halls, I go and talk to the teachers and coaches, and I try to see kids in the hall, from teachers who are in the building, custodians and administrators who are here, they all say this year is completely different. There's a lot that plays into that so I'm not trying to sound like it's all on the Athletic Department because it's certainly not, but I do think things have improved,” said Ingram. “One of the things from that Captains Academy is I was a three-sport coach and I worked the summer camps and I knew a lot of the kids but I didn't know everyone. Now I know all of the kids and I can walk down the hall and say 'Hey, how did practice go yesterday?' That has helped me out a lot.
“Getting back to where (WHS Athletics) used to be is not going to happen overnight. It's not like we can just flip a switch. I do think foundational things are happening and we will have a chance to get back to that. We are on the right track, so we'll see. I know next year's projected enrollment is supposed to be low, but after that, I would tend to think that we'll be building things right back up.”
