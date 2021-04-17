WILMINGTON — Most in attendance would likely agree that it was far from a thing of beauty, but the Wilmington football team managed to pull out a significant win against a strong-willed Watertown club in a Middlesex League Freedom Division matchup played on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
On the strength of three unanswered scores in the first half, the Wildcats defeated Watertown, 29-14, to improve to 3-1 on the abbreviated season.
To their credit, the visiting Red Raiders proved to be a much more worthwhile opponent than previously advertised and were never out of range of a potential comeback.
Setting the tone at the outset was junior Gavin Erickson, who took the Wildcats’ first offensive snap 86-yards for a go-ahead score. Erickson took full advantage of a gaping hole opened by the line, followed his blocks, and then accelerated along the Wilmington sideline to daylight.
“We put in some different looks offensively and caught Watertown by surprise early,” said Wilmington head coach Craig Turner. “We got a number of big plays out of it, especially that long touchdown run by Gavin.”
Considering that it’s only mid-April, the prevailing weather conditions were certainly welcome by the spectators filling the stands but for the players toiling beneath a sun-drenched eighty-five degrees, it was not quite accommodating for the rigors of football. Perhaps the Wildcats’ diminishing intensity later in the game was the result of the heat.
“We definitely took our foot off the gas in the second half but I think it had a lot to do with the difficult conditions,” said Turner.
The coach was alluding to a sequence in the third quarter when Watertown closed to within a score after trailing by 21-points for most of the first half. While the Red Raiders offensive tempo steadily improved, their defense kept Wilmington at bay, forcing several punts.
“Watertown had some real size up front and at times, took away our game plan,” explained Turner. “They did a good job of eliminating some of the things we wanted to run today. We were lucky to be able to spring a few early ones on them.”
Watertown won the toss and elected to take the first possession. Sophomore QB Johnny Cacace was slinging the ball with reckless abandon but his receiving corps was quick to adjust and haul in passes for decent yardage. During the initial series, Cacace found both Vincent Wolff and Nathan Master twice each, and efficiently advanced the ball 60-yards to the Wilmington 22. But a bad snap pushed the Red Raiders back 16 and then Stephen Smolinsky, in his defensive role, began to wreak havoc. First, he flushed Cacace out of the pocket to pressure a hurried throw and later, sacked the QB to force a punt.
The Wildcats claimed that kick deep, on their own 14, and the offense prepared to take on 86-yards of sun-baked turf. But Erickson spared his team the effort, taking it to the house for a 7-0 lead.
Wilmington added to the lead on the first play of the second quarter, when junior tailback Marcello Misuraca took it in from the 4. Seeking to establish the run, the Wildcats deployed their tailback tandem of Smolinsky (14-38, 1TD) and Misuraca (20-65, 1 TD) and the pair combined to reach the Watertown 29.
The play of the series, however, belonged to junior QB Pedro Germano (9-19-0, 133-yards, 1 TD) who slipped from the grasp of the defense and deftly scrambled to safety, turning what would have been a sack into an 18-yard gain to the 11. Three rushes later, Misuraca put the Wildcats in front, 14-0.
“Smolinsky, Misuraca, and Erickson are our three big horses on offense,” said Turner. “Those are the three guys we want to get the ball to as many different ways as many different times as possible. They all run hard and each has big play potential.”
Midway through the second frame, the Wildcats found themselves mired at midfield, trading penalties with Watertown and making little forward progress. Pedro Germano changed the pattern, lofting a deep ball intended for his brother, John, who reached the end zone in a sprint, pivoted, and hauled in a 42-yarder to make it 21-0 after Smolinsky’s third successful PAT.
“It was great to see our passing game get going,” said Turner. “We haven’t been able to throw it much lately but some of the big plays today proved helpful. John Rhind, our tight end, had a great catch and of course, that play between the Germanos made a difference in the outcome today.”
Watertown rendered a stunning end to the shutout, as tailback David Manoukian took the ensuing kickoff the distance. Smolinsky had a bead on the Red Raiders’ speedster for much of the 88-yard foot race but fell just short. With a Shant Keshishian PAT, Watertown had closed the gap to 21-7.
Wilmington, seeking to add insurance before the half, mounted an exhausting drive that began on their 31 and in 15-plays, reached their opponent’s 20. But with only seconds remaining, the Wildcats’ coaching staff gambled a 38-yard field goal try. Unfortunately, Smolinsky didn’t have the range and it fell just shy.
In the second half, yellow flags began to rain down upon the combatants. The majority of the penalties were levied after the break and in some instances, proved costly. On a Wilmington possession, for instance, Watertown’s William Dolan picked off a Germano throw that would have landed his team in the red zone and possibly, changed the complexion of the game. Instead, a Red Raiders’ procedural infraction put the ball back in the hands of the offense.
Many of the flags were the result of extracurricular activity after the whistle. It was a trying day for the officials as tempers flared. On several occasions, the referee was seen scolding players for their actions.
“We haven’t been penalized this much all year,” said Turner, who claimed there was no bad blood or history between these programs. “We’ve had a holding penalty here or there but for the most part, we’ve been good about staying on schedule and not putting ourselves in bad spots. Today, we’ll chalk it up to circumstances.”
With 3:59 remaining, Watertown drew to within a score after Manoukian polished off a 10-play, 42-yard drive with a 1-yard lean. Frayed nerves on the Wilmington sideline relaxed when on back-to-back Red Raiders’ possessions, Cacace was picked off. Shane Roberts collected the first when the ball literally fell into his hands as he ran downfield in coverage. And later, after Watertown had driven into the red zone and threatened to knot the contest, Misuraca intercepted a Cacace throw to preserve the one score lead.
Wilmington finally put it away with 2:05 left when Smolinsky scored from the 4 and added 2-points on a toss from Germano.
“We’ve been getting better offensively each week,” said Turner, when it was pointed out that the 29 scored in this game exceeded the Wildcats’ season total. “We’re excited about facing Stoneham. They’re well-coached and represent a real challenge. A lot of players know Coach (Bob) Almeida from his time here as a middle school teacher. This will be a fun week and we’re looking forward to this game.”
