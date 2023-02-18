STONEHAM — On the verge of a second consecutive playoff run, the last thing Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey needs at this stage is a prolonged losing skid. Not that a pair of losses represents a serious breakdown but there is cause for concern as the team has now suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.
Last Saturday evening, Stoneham-Wilmington was edged, 2-1, by a Bishop-Fenwick club that sought to spoil their traditional senior night festivities and serve up a little payback for the 5-3 come-from-behind shocker dealt to them by S-W in mid-January.
And several days prior, Stoneham-Wilmington found itself on the short end of a 3-0 blanking in Burlington, a team they defeated in overtime in early January.
“We haven’t been playing well since the Reading game,” said Stoneham-Wilmington Coach John Lapiana, referring to the stunning 5-1 defeat of the highly-touted Reading Rockets. “It feels like we’ve taken a giant step backwards. That’s a scary thing. It’s not the losses that bother me but rather, the direction that we seem to be going. Lately, we’re playing individualized hockey.”
Until arriving at the Burlington Ice Palace for the season rematch with the Lady Devils, Stoneham-Wilmington had been crushing the opposition, recently topping Lexington and Melrose by margins of seven goals in each. And Reading, which on average had allowed less than 1.3 goals per game, yielded a season-high five tallies to the potent Stoneham-Wilmington skaters.
Facing Burlington last Wednesday, however, marked the beginning of a scoring drought that has yielded a single goal in the last two outings. The sudden lack of offense was baffling but Lapiana shared a laundry list of the reasons he felt were behind it.
“We tried to chip and go, we didn’t play defense, we failed to stop forward progress, we didn’t get the puck deep, and we ran around in our own zone,” the coach outlined. “We watched pucks instead of watching areas and/or man. We play zone to a certain point but when the puck goes to the net, we’re supposed to switch to man. All this stuff really bit us in the rear end.”
Burlington’s Emma Steiner buried the go-ahead goal 3:10 into the game and ten-minutes later, Abby Wojtaszek doubled the lead. The Lady Devils were dominate, consuming long stretches of time in the offensive zone. Stoneham-Wilmington’s Maddie Sainato was exceptional, turning aside ten first period shots and 15 in the middle frame. The premier goaltender, as she often did, labored to keep the door open for her teammates to rally back. But the offense failed to answer the call, mustering a season low 12-shots in all.
“I don’t think it was a letdown as much as we didn’t play strong fundamental hockey,” said Lapiana, when asked if he thought the lackluster performance in Burlington was post-Reading fallout. “We just didn’t play our typical hockey.”
Returning to the Stoneham Arena on Saturday to face a Crusaders club that had suffered defeats in three of their previous four games, Stoneham-Wilmington claimed a first period lead on Katelin Hally’s 14th of the season, from Grace Tobias. The scoring play was a direct result of Bishop-Fenwick’s smothering coverage of S-W scoring leader Lily MacKenzie, who drew two defenders, sometimes three, each time she crossed into the offensive zone. The respect the Crusaders staff gave MacKenzie opened the ice for her linemates, including Hally, who collected the Tobias feed and with ample space and time in the left circle, picked her spot for the go-ahead goal.
“Every time a team adopts a tactic, it creates an opportunity for the opposition,” said Lapiana, when asked about the attention placed on MacKenzie, resulting in the Hally score.
During a six-minute second period span, Stoneham-Wilmington all but abandoned disciplined hockey, committing three consecutive infractions, including a pair of holding calls and a trip. The penalties proved costly, as Bishop-Fenwick’s top offensive threats each buried power play goals. Ali Sprissler beat Sainato off a pass from Penny Levine-Stein to tie it and soon returned the favor, feeding Levine-Stein for a go-ahead tally.
“We have had many disciplinary lapses throughout the season,” admitted Lapiana, whose record stands at 11-5-1 with three regular season contests remaining. “We’ve been fortunate in those instances that we had enough of a cushion that it didn’t hurt us. But in a tight game like this, it becomes a battle of which team makes the fewest mistakes.”
The Middlesex Freedom League crown remains in question, as Stoneham-Wilmington and Burlington battle to the bitter end for rights to the crown. Each team has league foes to face down the stretch which may impact the results. Stoneham-Wilmington traveled to Wakefield Wednesday night (results in after press time) and will wrap up the regular season with a visit to Framingham for a two-game winter break tournament (times and opponents to be announced).
