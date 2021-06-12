The WHS Boys Tennis team finished the regular season undefeated and captured the program’s first ever league title, taking the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division. The team includes: front row from left, Hayden Kane, Colby Scaplen, Anay Gandhi, Owen Mitchell, and Ryan Weinstein; Second row from left, Eric Packer, Dominic Caples, Siddharth Karani, Anuj Gandhi, Nicholas DiGiovanni; back row from left, Coach Rob Mailey, Evan Woltag, Sarthank Tripathi, Mantuyuas Banevicius, and Michael Smarnoff. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).