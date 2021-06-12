WOBURN – Not a lot of teams get to say they actually made school history, but the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team is now among that elite group than can make that claim after Monday afternoon’s 5-0 blanking of Middlesex League rival Stoneham at Woburn Racquet Club.
With the win, the Wildcats, who had already clinched the first Middlesex League Freedom Division title in school history last week, wrapped up a historic, undefeated regular season, finishing with a perfect 10-0 mark.
Wilmington coach Rob Mailey, now in his 11th year coaching the Wildcats, was extremely proud of not just what his group of players accomplished this season, but also for the way they accomplished it, and the work they put in to achieve their goal of a league title.
“The kids worked so hard, and they are very humble,” Mailey said. “Of course, some of the newbies think that this is just what happens every year, but they are all so coachable, and just such great kids. The fact that more kids than ever are playing year round has made a big difference. The parent support has been huge, and the fitness level of some of these kids has been huge too. I feel like I have been pushing some of the right buttons this year, but it has also been pretty easy to do that this year.”
Making that job all the easier for Mailey this year has been the play of all three of his singles players, starting with Anay and Anuj Gandhi, each of whom went undefeated this season, with Anay a senior co-captain, playing at first singles and Anuj, a junior at third singles. Senior co-captain Colby Scaplen meanwhile was 8-2 on the season. Scaplen lost his first two matches of the season to his opponent from Burlington before rattling off eight straight wins to close out the season.
“The kid from Burlington who beat him ended up being their number one player, so if he had actually played their number three, Colby might have had a chance to go undefeated as well,” Mailey said. “The way the three of them played all season was incredible.”
The team as a whole, much like Scaplen and several individuals seemed to get better as the season went on, Mailey was quick to recall how his team’s first three wins of the season over Burlington (twice) and Wakefield were both by scores of 3-2. While some of their matches down the stretch may have seemed easy, Mailey also liked the toughness his team showed in those early season matches.
“Those three could have gone either way, and then we ran off seven straight 5-0 victories, which is pretty incredible,” Mailey said. “These guys just kept getting better as the year went on.”
Scaplen settled very nicely into the third singles roles and could feel himself, as well as the team improving as the season went on.
“I felt like I was improving as the year went on. My first match I didn’t play as well as I wish I could have, so that was definitely a disappointment to me,” Scaplen said. “But I just pulled my game up and tried to keep getting better.”
For Scaplen, who has been with the Wildcats varsity team since his freshman year, the league title and the undefeated season has some extra meaning after being part of several teams that either narrowly missed the tournament or in some cases, missed it by a long shot.
“It’s amazing. This is the best year the team has had since I have been on it and I started as an eighth grader. It’s amazing to end my senior year like this,” Scaplen said. “Today was awesome. We were all extremely happy, and it was just so great to look at all my teammates and see how happy they were. We all definitely deserved it.”
Anuj Gandhi is only a freshman, but he is already a veteran with the team, as he is now in his third season with the Wildcats after joining the team as a seventh grader. While he hasn’t been around quite as long as Scaplen, he still loved being part of this championship team.
“I feel very accomplished, because it feels like all of the hard work we put in all off season and all season has really paid off,” Gandhi said. “Today felt good. I am not going to lie. I was the last match to finish, so after seeing the other courts empty and knowing we were going to win 5-0, I was just filled with joy.”
As the season progressed, and the possibility of an undefeated season became more of a reality, the distraction could have gotten the better of some teams, but Mailey said that was never an issue for this group.
“I have been not even mentioning it until the last few matches, because I didn’t want them to feel any pressure. I also didn’t want them to be overconfident,” Mailey said. “But they have been good about keeping their composure, keeping their focus, and being able to control their emotions. That is especially tough for the young kids, but they have been great.”
Scaplen said that there was no need to worry about he and his teammates losing focus or looking too far ahead.
“Not really, because we keep emotions in check during games and practices,” Scaplen said. “Even if we 5-0 a team the first time around, we make sure to go in the next time and tell ourselves that this could change at any second. Because, it could.”
In addition to the great singles play the Wildcats got all season from the Gandhi brothers and Scaplen, they also got some excellent play from their doubles teams, particularly in first doubles where the duo of freshman Sidd Karani and junior Nate Packer went 9-1 on the season. Four different players competed in second doubles for the Wildcats, where the combination of senior Hayden Kane and freshman Sarthak Tripathi along with the duo of freshman Ryan Weinstein and eighth grader Michael Smaroff combined for an 8-2 record on the season.
With so many young players on the roster, it is no wonder Mailey is excited about the future of the program.
“The kids are all buying into it,” Mailey said. “They all pull for each other and they are very, very mature kids, especially considering that half of them are freshmen. It’s pretty amazing.
“I think, if anything, we are going to get better. A lot of the kids signed up for the strength and conditioning program that Wilmington is offering, so that should help us too. We have done more running this year in practice than ever before, and I think that has helped us and will help us going forward.”
But before they into seasons to come, there is plenty of work still to be done year with the post season rapidly approach. They will begin the post season on Thursday when they take on Arlington in the Middlesex League Tournament, and will wait to see where they are seeded in the MIAA Tournament.
“I think it is incredibly exciting to be Freedom Division champs and to have an undefeated season and to know that we belong in the post season,” Mailey said. “I think we have a good chance against some of these teams in the Middlesex League we have not played this year. We are gutsy, we are fit, we are pretty solid up here (brains) and I wouldn’t want to be playing us right now.”
In addition to getting a great performance on the court from his players, Mailey also wanted to thank Wilmington High Athletic Director Mia Muzio for moving Monday’s match indoors at Woburn Racquet Club due to the extreme heat, as well as for her support all season.
“She has just been terrific and has been so supportive of us all year long,” Mailey said. “And it is not just because we were undefeated. She has always been like that for us. I just can’t say enough about how great she has been for us and for the tennis program. Sometimes tennis can kind of play second fiddle to some of the bigger sports, but not with Mia. She has always been very supportive.”
With the undefeated season on the line, the Wildcats responded in great fashion, routing Stoneham by score of 5-0 to close out their regular season at 10-0. The Wildcats won each match in straight sets, with Anay Gandhi taking first doubles by a score of 6-2, 6-9, and Anuj Gandhi taking second doubles by a score of 6-4, 6-2.
“Anay wrapped up his match in less than an hour” Mailey said. “His opponent just didn’t know what to do with him from the first point on. The boy that Anuj played, was much better this time than the first time. The first set was very close, but Anuj sort of shifted gears in the second set and became more aggressive, so that was good for him.”
Scaplen won his match by a score of 6-3, 6-1 in third doubles, wearing down his opponent as the match went on.
“Colby’s opponent played a good first set, but from 5-3 on in the first set through 6-1 in the second set, Colby just dominated,” Mailey said. “It was clear that Colby had a lot more left in the tank. It was another example of our fitness level coming to the top.”
Karani and Packer took first doubles by a score of 6-1, 6-1, while Weinstein and Smaroff took second doubles 6-1, 6-3.
“Sidd and Nate made it look easy. That was a great way for them to finish their season,” Mailey said. Ryan and Michael played a real gutsy match. Their opponents were trying to lob over their heads and make points last, but they were very patient, which was really good, and they came up with a big win.”
