BEVERLY – Back when the program first started, there were six girls and four boys from town, who were part of the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Girls and Boys swim-and-dive teams.
Now in its fourth year, those numbers have doubled. On Saturday, ten females and ten males from Wilmington were part of the Wild Hornets two teams, which competed in the Cape Ann League Championship Meet. Those 20 swimmers – as well as the ones from North Reading – had successful performances, leading the girls to a third place finish, while boys team scores were not kept.
“I was surprised by a lot of the times. I thought a lot of the kids performed very well,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “We have 12 boys and only two are from North Reading. Ethan (Ryan) has pretty much recruited the other Wilmington kids. He's kept them all together.
“We had at least four non-swimmers until Saturday and one of the four, Moaid Said, took ten seconds off of his 50-free time and that was just unbelievable. Swimming is hard and it's harder than playing football so I have been told.”
Ryan was the top overall performer from either team. He captured league titles in both the 200-yard IM (2:10.06) and 100-breaststroke (1:04.70). Fellow Wilmington resident freshman Spencer Bagtaz, also had a terrific day as he was third in the 100-backstroke (1:06.32) and fifth in the 100-freestyle (59.72).
“Spencer has had a real nice year. He's a real nice kid and we're happy to have him because we didn't have anything close to representing a back stroker and that's what he has been swimming,” said Hunter.
Also finishing in the top 10 of their respective events included Wilmington residents Tyler Sheehan and Dat Tran. Sheehan was sixth in the 50-free at 27.24 and seventh in the 100-free at 1:03.71. Tran was sixth in the 100-butterfly at 1:08.25 and was seventh in the breaststroke at 1:16.33.
North Reading residents Jonathan Mangano and Ivan Deiko were also in the top-ten. Mangano was seventh in both the 50-free (28.82) and 100-backstroke (1:16.61) and Deiko was seventh in the 500-free (6:33.26) and then was 11th in the breaststroke (1:29.25).
Six other Wilmington residents competed with a lot of personal best times. In the 50-free, Aryan Patel was 21st at 32.61 and Said was 30th at 37.44, dropping those aforementioned ten seconds off his previous best time.
In the 200-free. Siddharth Karani was 11th at 2:47.17, followed by Dylan Tran, who was 13th at 2:53.18, Martyveas Banevicius, who was 16th at 3:01.37 and Matt Villalta, who was 18th at 3:06.33.
In addition, Banevicius was 15th in the 100-free at 1:16.76, Dylan Tran and Patil both finished 17th in the 50-free (31.31) and 100-backstroke (1:44.46), respectively, Said was 19th in the 100-free at 1:31.55 and Villalta was 27th in the 50-free at 35.09.
Four relay teams also competed. The 200-medley team of Bagtaz, Ryan, Dat Tran and Sheehan finished second at 1:55.65. The 'B' team of Dylan Tran, Deiko, Patil and Karani were ninth at 2:26.28. The 400-relay team of Sheehan, Bagtaz, Dat Tran and Ryan were fourth at 3:55.56 and the 'B' team of Karani, Villalta, Banevicius and Said were ninth at 5:31.95. Finally, the 200-freestyle relay team of Karani, Patil, Dylan Train and Deiko were sixth at 2:03.68.
Only Ryan will advance to this weekend's Division 2 North Sectional Meet which will be held in Milford.
On Tuesday, the Cape Ann League announced its league all-stars and Ryan made it to the first team, while, Spencer Bagtaz, Dat Tran and Tyler Sheehan were named to the second team.
