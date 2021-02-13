WATERTOWN — As the frustrating losses continue to pile up for the Wilmington girl’s hockey team, most recently a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Watertown, head Coach John Lapiana is now forced to dig deep into his bag of tricks in an attempt to salvage the fading season.
Of course, the best method would be to infuse stability into a program that has sorely lacked consistency, even within a single game. Facing Watertown, for instance, the Wildcats played an exemplary first half, skating “stride for stride,” as Lapiana described it and exited for the halftime break locked in a scoreless tie. Following the intermission, however, the Wildcats surrendered a pair of goals on defensive lapses and were unable to respond.
“It was a really good first half,” said Lapiana, who now holds a record of 0-2-2 with three, possibly four games remaining. “It was up-and-down hockey and we were in a good place at the break, tied at zero. But Watertown, which is a well-coached, hard-working team, took full advantage of our defensive letdowns in the second half.”
Lapiana was referring to Watertown’s top scorer, Molly Driscoll, who found a seam in the usually unyielding Wildcats’ defense and broke in alone to put her team in front. On the very next shift, teammate Allison Fitzpatrick scored an insurance goal, also on a clean breakaway.
“We try to position a high guy to prevent that type of an offensive play but we had a couple of breakdowns and Megan (Mularky) was at the mercy of topnotch shooters,” Lapiana said. “Neither of those goals were any fault of hers.”
Up to this juncture, Lapiana has primarily used Maddie Sainato for varsity matchups while turning to Mularky for a pair of JV opponents. With Watertown, he decided to split the difference, deploying Sainato for the first half and then subbing Mularky for the second.
“Switching the goalies was predetermined,” Lapiana explained. “I have two really good goaltenders and I want to make certain that I keep them both engaged and involved. They’re going to be playing for us for awhile and I wouldn’t want either to become discouraged.”
The same could be said for the entire team under the circumstances. Leading up to the game with Watertown, Wilmington missed important practice opportunities due to the snowstorm that blanketed the region early last week. But the COVID-19 restrictions have also put a damper on Lapiana’s ability to coach this group.
“The whole thought behind trying to build a program like this, trying to keep people interested, as well as entice others to join us, is difficult,” the coach shared. “It’s not just us, but for all the other teams. Every coach will tell you about their season-long trials and how this situation has them hamstrung. I, for one, miss the pre and post-game meetings with the girls. Without face-to-face communication and helmet-less locker room chats, it’s difficult to establish a connection with the girls and get a read on their emotions and understanding.”
As the trio of Wilmington senior captains, Ida Bishop, Zoe DeRose, and Maria Hernandez tried to urge their teammates along the comeback trail, Watertown established a smothering neutral zone trap that effectively limited offensive chances.
With ninety seconds remaining, Lapiana exchanged Mularky for an extra skater and while the Wildcats were able to dump the puck into the offensive zone several times, the strategy ultimately failed to produce results.
Usually, February marks a turning point for hockey teams. After several months of practice and play, many clubs are seeking enough points to earn a tournament berth or climb the seeding ladder. But this season, without the benefit of the playoffs, the best these programs can strive for is a winning finish.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of team we are at Thanksgiving but rather, who we have become by the end of a season,” said Lapiana. “At times, there’s a bit of a disconnect with the kids, which is understood. It’s like running through mud. But we still have time and the means to find that second wind and finish strong. As always, we want this to be a positive experience for these kids, win or lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.