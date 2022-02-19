TEWKSBURY – Two years ago – before COVID came – then sophomore Luke Vitale was enjoying a fantastic first-year season as a member of the Wilmington High School wrestling team. At the Division 3 sectional meet, he advanced to the finals, getting pinned by the top seed.
After the loss, then head coach Joel McKenna praised the efforts of the tenth grader, who a week later, got a taste of the state meet, going 1-2.
"Luke is playing with house money right now," said McKenna. "He is a first-year wrestler and he's a sectional finalist. He has I think close to twenty wins this season and that's a great accomplishment, especially for a first-year wrestler. He has a lot of room to grow. He gets to move on to the state meet which will be a great experience for him and we look for him to continue to improve and grow as a wrestler."
That growth has now carried over to his senior year. On Saturday, Vitale, now a senior, not only avenged the sectional championship loss with a win, but he defeated an opponent, who just a few weeks back, stung Vitale pretty good.
“The last time I faced (Triton Regional's Lucas Bistany) was our senior night. I slammed his face on the mat three times, but he ended up pinning me,” said the pretty hyped up Vitale, seconds after his win. “Today, I had a lot of anger going into this (final match). I just took control, used my muscles and I’m just fired up today, just fired up. My heart is beating fast.”
Before getting to the finals, Vitale first pinned Quinn Fogarty of Melrose at the 1:27 mark and then also pinned Andrew Valley of Wakefield in the semi-finals at the 3:11 mark. That put him in the final, where he pinned Bistany in just 92 seconds.
“This means so much. I worked a lot for this, every day, grinding, cutting weight and this just feels good. I did this on a lot of heart and it takes a lot of heart (to have success),” said Vitale. “I lost in the sectional final two years ago so this just made me want to work that much harder for this day to happen, all the grind, and all of the work. Now I’m going to states, I’m going to compete and hopefully win.”
First-year head coach Peter Mitchell said that throughout this entire season Vitale has worked for this sectional title.
“What a great way to cap your senior year with a sectional championship title,” Mitchell said. “I know how bad he wanted this. For him to get down into that weight class was a challenge for him all season. It's been a challenging season in itself with everything that has gone on, so I'm just so proud of how he persevered throughout this crazy season.”
Vitale along with teammate Julien Cella will now compete in this weekend's D3 State Meet which will take place Friday and Saturday in Fitchburg at the Game on facility.
“Two great wins – so having two people in the finals and then having them both become champions is just so great for this program and just so nice to see that all of the hard work is paying off for all of these guys,” said Mitchell.
