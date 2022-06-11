WILMINGTON – In last week's Town Crier, we teased a story stating: “Back on May 19th, Celia Kulis broke the long time Wilmington High School record in the long jump, which was held for the past 41 years by Margaret (Mooney) Roy, a 1981 WHS Graduate. A few days later, the Town Crier was able to reach out to Margaret through social media, and she agreed to come and meet Celia and take some photos. That all happened on Friday, May 27th at the Frank Kelley Memorial Track.
The Town Crier also interviewed Margaret as part of our ‘Where Are They Now Series’. The story of the two meeting up as well as Mooney's WATN story is below.
On that beautiful Friday afternoon on May 27th, Margaret Mooney, along with her sister Maureen and her husband Mark, took the ride from Merrimack, New Hampshire to meet the young lady, who broke not only Margaret's long jump record, but also the 100-meter hurdles record.
Margaret didn't come empty handed. She brought Celia some flowers with a card that read: “Congratulations on breaking the long standing long jump record. May you continue to hold onto it as long as I have, at which time, I will take another picture with you, I will be 100 (years old) then.”
While the two enjoyed a laugh over that comment, they chatted for quite some time before taking a number of pictures taken by Celia's mother, Susan as well as Maureen.
“I am so impressed with Celia. She seems like a really nice young lady. She is very deserving. I know first-hand, what hard work it takes to jump that far, and I also did the hurdles which she does too,” Margaret said. “I also did the pentathlon one time and that's a hard thing to train for. She seems really nice so this couldn't have happened to a better person. She is so excited for college and she's going to compete in Division 1.
“I thoroughly enjoyed looking into the face of my mini-me. Celia broke my 100-meter hurdle record. The record did get lost but as that was my main event, I know I did (15.6) seconds at my last meet and she also broke that record this year. I wish Celia well as she continues on the track team at Holy Cross in the fall. Being on the (WHS) track team was a way to pull people together and make nice friends and great memories. This is one of my best memories yet - associated with my track days.”
Margaret was told Celia's story, of how she was a field hockey player, who went out for track to get in better shape for what she thought was the sport she'd play in college. After instant success, Celia's tune changed.
“Mr. Kelley would have found her during her freshman year. He would have noticed her skills in other sports. He did that. He would watch other kids play and then tap you on the shoulder and say, 'have you ever done track'? The football players would say nope and before you know it, they were out here throwing the shot put and javelin and winning all kinds of meets,” said Margaret.
Kulis, who the day before this meeting took place, won the Division 4 State Pentathlon and then the following day was crowned the D4 100-meter hurdles champion, was asked about meeting up with Margaret.
"That was just so surreal. Everything about it was so nice. Before meeting her, I didn't know what to expect, like was she going to be mad that I broke (her record)? (Margaret) was so supportive and told me that she will keep checking up on me," said Kulis. "It makes me feel good that there's someone else, who I had no idea about (just a few days ago) is now behind me and supporting me through my future endeavors. It was just so nice to meet her. She was telling me about all of the differences with the track. This was just a lot of fun."
THE LOVE OF THE SPORT
Margaret has always been, and still is an athlete. Besides track-and-field, she was a pretty impressive basketball player during her days at Wilmington. After high school and college, she has remained active, and today is an avid skier (not stopping anytime soon, she says) and also competes in a bowling league. She added that she watches a lot of sports on television, never misses a Track-and-Field Olympic Event and goes as far as being a critic of the hand-offs during the relay events.
If you ask her, track-and-field was and will always remain her No. 1 favorite sport.
“I for one loved track. I just always looked forward to it. I remember we would come out of the building carrying all of the hurdles to the track every day,” she said. “I loved being a part of the track team for the team that it was, from cold frigid practices when our lips turned blue, to chit chat between events, to helping kids with shin splint pain, to competing, to watching a massive team approach us to compete, to encouraging everyone and cheering even the last place finisher, to fun bus rides and singing and “who is bringing the boom box?” I loved every part of it. It’s an individual sport but at the same time, the team camaraderie makes it a very cohesive team sport as well.”
Margaret had great success on the track, which included being the Team MVP as a junior and a senior. In 1981, she had a season to remember. At the state relay meet, she was part of the first place long jump team along with Heidi Wiberg and April Smallidge with a combined mark of 42 feet, which broke a school record. She was also a part of the school record shuttle hurdle team along with Smallidge, Stephanie Briggs and Tricia McGinley as they came in at 69.1 seconds. At the same meet, she was also a part of the fourth place 4x110 relay race along with three Hall of Famers, Wiberg, Ann Ryan and Karen Rowe.
Later on that season, Wilmington had its final regular season meet at Tewksbury. In that meet, the Wildcats came away with the win, giving the team the MVC Division 1 League Championship title. Mooney had a spectacular day. She broke the hurdles record and also finished first in the meet in the long jump at 16-11.50, breaking the short-lived previous mark set by Wiberg of 16-100.75, broken two years before.
Since then, several people have come close to that mark but no one matched or passed it. The following year, Lucy Iocco jumped 16-09.50 and then in 2001, Heather Dorothy had a mark of 16-03. The three of them had the top three marks in school history until Kulis, at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, had jumps of 16-11.50, 17-3 and 17-3.50, the last jump now No. 1 in the record books. Ever since Kulis realized that she was in striking distance of this record, all she cared about was improving each day and each meet. She knew that she couldn't leap ahead five meets to get the record. Mooney said she applied the same thinking back when she competed.
“I recall working very hard at track for personal best (times and jumps). It wasn’t about beating others. For me, it was about doing my personal best, and I have lived by that every day of my life, especially in encouraging others, whether it be my kids and their friends included. I used to beat my record every time I ran hurdles, trying to beat my personal best.”
Mooney added that a big reason for not only her own personal success, but her love and passion for the sport, is due to the coaches she had, starting with Mr. Kelley.
“The coaches we had were excellent mentors. They were so encouraging. It was Mr. Kelley and Mr. (Leonard) Chin at the time. It didn't matter if you were the winner or not the winner, Mr. Kelley would encourage you just as much and would spend just as much time with you,” she said. “They were great mentors and would seek out kids to try the sport. Many kids surprisingly found their spot and stuck with it. I observed the coaches encouraging and giving pointers to all the kids, spending equal time with each competitor. I have mimicked that ever since. Encouraging and lifting up people in encouraging ways.”
LIVING IN THE GRANITE STATE
After graduating from WHS, Margaret went to UMass-Lowell and graduated from there in 1985. She earned an Engineering Degree and worked in that field for 20 years. She and Mark have been married for over 30 years and they currently live in Merrimack, NH. They have three kids, Christie, Elise and David. Christie is married, while Elise broke the Merrimack High School high jump record and David is still in high school and Mom says he's quite the basketball player.
During the time the three of them were growing up, Margaret was involved in everything whether it was Cub Scouts, being involved in the children's various sports, or being a part of the Rotary Club or Local Town Government.
“(Our three kids) are all athletes and they can attest to my giving all kinds of advice to any sport they have been involved in and practicing with them,” she said. “Coaching and encouraging from the sidelines is what I (enjoy doing the most).”
And that obviously didn't stop outside her own family. Taking the trip to Wilmington High to congratulate and support another young athlete is something Margaret said she will fondly remember.
“My sister Maureen, who was there taking pictures (of me and Celia) watched every track meet and basketball game that I participated in, even the state meets. She was so glad to meet Celia and talk to her mom. We both marveled over what a nice family they are, and what a gem of a teenage athlete (Celia is).”
Truthfully, the day was about two incredible athletes getting together to share their wonderful memories of being in a Wildcat uniform.
