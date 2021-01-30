WILMINGTON – Sitting on a chair, upset at himself and his performance after giving up five goals to a talented Burlington squad, Alex Fitzler got some words of encouragement from his friend and senior goalie partner Sam Cedrone. Then as he was walking out the door, heading to his car, head coach Steve Scanlon stopped Fitzler in his tracks and told him to keep his head up, it's one game and more importantly his first game in over a year.
That was back on January 9th, which was the first start of the season for Fitzler. It was also his first start in almost two years, dating back to when he was a sophomore and he was inbetween the pipes for the team's two state tournament games, a win over Wakefield before losing to Masconomet.
This past Saturday, Fitzler got his second start of the season. After waiting 14 days between starts, and thinking about that first game, the senior was nothing short of spectacular in the team's 3-1 win over Melrose. He stopped 25-of-26 shots, including four coming on a power play just three minutes into the game before making a magnificent one with about four minutes left of a two-goal game.
"Fitzler was awesome," said Scanlon. "He was very athletic and he made some outstanding saves. He was much better with his agility today, but I think some of that was just rust."
In the game Burlington, it appeared as if Fitzler wasn't moving as well as he did during those games as a sophomore. Sliding from post to post and going up and down, it didn't look like he had his normal agility and athleticism. Certainly all that would be understandable. About seven months after helping the hockey team into the state tournament, Fitzler was a defensive back for the 'Cats soccer team and he had his season cut short and upcoming season is hockey completely wiped out.
"We were playing Winchester. I was running down and it was a 1-on-1 and I was going for the ball. I planted my leg and a kid drilled his foot right into my knee," he said.
He tore his ACL, went under the knife about two months later.
"I was out a year and it was tough," he said. "I was still on the roster last year for hockey so I came to every game and every practice so it was good to stay connected with the team. It was tough though. I feel not having any spring soccer because of COVID-19 definitely helped me because I was going to have to make a decision of either playing soccer, or just continue to do physical therapy and rest, so that made my decision easier."
Fitzler came back strong for this past soccer season. He dabbled a little bit with off-season hockey but not as much as he would have liked. Perhaps why his first game was tougher than normal.
"I played a little bit in the off-season, so it was a little rust but I think most of it was just nerves," he said. "It was definitely more calm coming into this game. The knee has been feeling fine, honestly. During the soccer season it was fine and I felt strong. I think that first game was just nerves."
While it may have been nerves, one thing for certain is in his second start, he was moving much better around the net, getting up and down with no problem, while also making some high-end quality saves from the start of the game all the way to the end.
Just two minutes into the game, Melrose started out on a 5-on-3 and got one blistering wrist shot past Fitzler. Still a man up, Melrose moved the puck around at will and fired four shots on net, all turned away by Fitzler.
"Five-on-three's are not the best way to start a game, but we got through it. We persevered as a team and got three goals after that," he said.
Fitzler made 16 saves in the first 22:30 half before turning away all ten he saw in the second half. His best stop of the day came with less than five minutes on the clock and the 'Cats leading by two. Melrose's Charlie Haggerty gave a gorgeous backdoor pass to Will Pierce, who shifted to the back post only to see his backhander get turned away by a beautiful pad save.
"I knew that they liked back door so I was kind of anticipating it," said Fitzler. "They kept trying to go back door throughout the game so I just tried to get there as fast as possible."
That save and several others in the final few minutes, helped the 'Cats come away with the 3-1 victory, the first of the season and first for Fitzler since February of 2019. When the game was over, he sat on the same chair from two weeks earlier, again getting supported by Cedrone, but this time in much happier times.
"It's great (having Cedrone with me). I think it's better for the team. It keeps everything competitive between us and neither of us can really slack off. It's great working with him. We're friends and he's my favorite goalie partner that I've had in all of hockey," said Fitzler, who has narrowed his choices down to UMass-Lowell and RIT and wants to study mechanical engineering, while saying his varsity sports days are most likely over.
"It was good and just huge for us to get that first win and hopefully keep the momentum going. Penalties definitely hurt us and they took a couple too which helped us. We moved the puck better today as compared to the previous games so as long as we keep that up and come focused for the next game, we'll be alright."
