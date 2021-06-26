WILMINGTON – For the third straight time, the Wilmington High School girls' softball team was defeated in the first round of the MIAA State Tournament.
On Monday night, the 'Cats took a 4-0 lead over an impressive Arlington Catholic squad, but things slipped away as the Cougars scored all 11 runs in the fourth and sixth innings to come away with an 11-4 victory in the Division 2 North Sectional tournament played before a large crowd at Aprile Field.
The No. 5 seeded 'Cats end their season with a 9-3 overall record, which comes after winning the Middlesex League Freedom Division league championship title for the first time since 2011. AC, coached by Tewksbury resident Paul Ricciardi, moves on to play Burlington, a winner over Melrose.
Wilmington was the aggressive team early on scoring three runs in the bottom of the first and one more in the third. Things seemed to unravel with some poor defensive miscues, some walks and some solid hits, including a pair of two-run triples in the six-run fourth inning.
“We had two bad innings, the walks and some defensive lapses hurt us,” said head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “Their second baseman (Kathleen Simmons) was terrific. She made a number of big plays for them.”
After splitting the series opener against Burlington, the 'Cats rallied with a nine-game winning streak before falling to Lexington in the Middlesex League playoffs. After that it was a week off between games, while sophomore catcher Abby LaClair wasn't present for the game Monday as she was with her travel team.
“One thing that hurt us is we had a week off between our last game and that's just too much time. We had scrimmages lined up but the rain canceled both of them,” said Cabral-Pini. “We definitely missed Abby's bat, but Ashley (Crawford) can fill in defensively and she did a nice job tonight. Two years ago she was a league all-star in that position and she brings a lot of leadership.”
AC had just one base runner through the first three innings as sophomore pitcher Audrey Powers induced seven infield outs and just one fly ball to the outfield.
She was staked to a 3-0 lead. With one out and the bases empty in the bottom of the first, she started the rally with a single. She advanced the next three bases, coming around to score off an infield error off the bat of Bella Kieran, who then scored on a RBI double by senior Ashley Crawford, who then came home on a RBI groundout by Gianna Scalfini.
The 'Cats made it 4-0 in the third as Kieran belted a triple with one out and the bases empty. She then scored on a dropped third strike and the throw down to first.
AC then countered with six runs in the top of the fourth behind a RBI single by Maddie Smith, a two-run triple by Madison Connelly, and then after some infield miscues, Bianca Burke drove a two-run triple past the first base bag into right field to make it 6-4.
In the fifth, Burke and Addison O'Donovan had RBI hits and then a groundball out scored the last run.
“For the seniors (Jenna Sweeney, Ashley Crawford, Kiara Nadeau and Tori Gemellaro), they are really upset right now but they won the league title and we haven't done that in ten years, so kuddos to them,” said Cabral-Pini. “They all provided great leadership and they are all great kids.”
The coached added that she enjoyed the season, the team had success, but this playoff loss will be a thorn in her side until she comes back for next season.
“I knew that we were going to be good, but I thought we would be better at this point of the season. I think we took a couple of steps backwards, but I also think the way the league was set up playing the same opponent hurt us because we played Stoneham and Watertown at the end of the season and that didn't help us at all.
”I would have liked to seen what we would have done tonight if we had Abby. I'm not saying we would have won, but she has a good bat.”
