WILMINGTON – When Cindy D'Augusta was 40 years old, she decided that she wanted to get healthier, so she like most Americans, joined the gym. That went well so she decided to take up running, but at first it wasn't so enjoyable. Staying on her street, going from light pole to light pole was difficult.
That was about nine years ago.
This Monday, she'll be running her third marathon and her first Boston, its 126th.
“It's kind of like Forrest Gump and I just started running,” she said with a laugh. “I started running little segments on my street, basically going from light pole to the next light pole, that type of thing and it was hard and it was a challenge. I just kept doing that (increasing my workload) and then I found some local 5Ks and after I did a few of those, I realized that I really liked (running).”
She kept that routine up for a while and then she started to do some searching on the internet.
“I was looking for some running groups and I found the (Wilmington-based) Sole Sisters Club and at that time it was just Jill (Chisholm) and a few others. It wasn't really an official club at that time, so I ended up joining up with them in the spring of 2014,” she explained.
From the spring of 2014 to 2019, D'Augusta did all kinds of 5Ks, other races and really built up her mileage. But then she realized that it was becoming more of a grind.
“I felt like I hit a plateau. I wasn't getting faster with my times. I did a few half marathons and my times were slower. From there I decided that I wanted to do a marathon and to do my best with it, I hired a running coach so (in 2019) she helped get me through my first one in Chicago,” she explained. “I really liked the training and the structure of all of it, but after I finished Chicago, she told me that she was going on sabbatical, and at that time, Jill had just started coaching, so I inquired with Jill that fall and she took me on and I've been with ever since. Then I did Philadelphia last fall in 2021 and now training me for Boston.”
D'Augusta was awarded one of the two bibs given to the Sole Sisters Club through the Boston Athletic Association. She had to send in an application, write an essay and lo and behold, she was chosen. She was notified back in January, and since then has really trained hard for Monday's race. She has hit the streets now for the past 14 weeks and in March, she did about 170 miles, averaging about 40 per week.
“I am excited, I'm nervous, not knowing what to expect. Everyone talks it up so much so you can't help but be a little apprehensive about how everything is going to go,” she said.
A few years before she decided to make a life-changing decision by getting healthier and begin a running career, D'Augusta also made a career change. Originally from New Jersey, she moved to Burlington, Mass while in high school. After graduating from BHS in 1991, she went to Boston University and received her first Undergraduate Degree in Sociology, although the possibility of going into the medical field was always in the back of her mind.
After getting married to her husband Louis and having two children Julie and Daniel, Cathy decided to go back to college, where she earned another Bachelor's Degree, but this one in Nursing. She has worked a number of years through Lahey Clinic and through the past six years has served as a Nurse Practitioner PCP (Primary Care Provider) at Lahey Primary Care here in Wilmington.
When the pandemic took over the country in spring of 2020, it forced D'Augusta to first hit the streets to get her runs in, but her work office closed for several months. That's when she decided it was time to help others.
“I volunteered at an Isolation Recovery Hotel, Envision (located in Everett),” she said. “The hotel was closed down during the pandemic for those people who got COVID-19 and they could come in and isolate. So if you got COVID and were the only one in your home to have it, you could come to this hotel and we would take care of you. You would get a room and you would get fed. It was a nice service for people and they were looking for nurse practitioners and nurses to help run this hotel, so I said yes. I did it for a few months, and helped take care of the sick people.”
More recently, she has returned to her job here in Wilmington, and like everyone else is trying to get some normalcy back. For her that starts with her family. Her son is at the middle school and plays travel soccer and basketball. Her daughter just graduated from college and her husband, has been part of a rock band “MASS.” He has been performing and writing songs for over 40 years, including appearing on MTV back in the day, opening for Cheap Trick and other well-know bands, and more recently, having a small part in one of the songs on the new 'Boston' album.
Cathy said that Louis and Daniel will be on hand Monday (as Julie has to work) to cheer her on and watch her cross that famous finish line on Boylston Street.
“Chicago and Philadelphia are both flat courses so I really don't know how I am going to do on this one because of the Boston Hills. We'll see. My hope is just to do better than my last one and to finish,” she said.
That's a hope that never entered her mind ten years ago, when she was struggling to run from one light pole to the next.
