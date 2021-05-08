WILMINGTON – Stephen Smolinsky is the epitome of a student-athlete. An extremely bright kid, who applied to Harvard University and Boston College, the senior in the middle of doing something not too many kids have been able to do in the history of Wilmington High School sports, and that's play four varsity sports in one calendar year.
The pandemic forced the MIAA to break the normal three seasons of high school sports (fall, winter and spring) into four abbreviated seasons, those three, along with Fall-2 season, which for Wilmington, consisted of football, indoor track and volleyball. Since the four seasons were broken up, the MIAA allowed student-athletes the opportunity to play four different sports, and Smolinsky took full advantage.
Normally a football player and a wrestler — serving as a captain for football and currently one of the three captains for this upcoming wrestling season — Smolinsky added two more sports to his resume, with soccer and basketball, meaning he played/playing four grueling, contact sports in a matter of a nine month span.
Smolinsky and junior Willie Stuart were the lone two varsity athletes to pull this off this season and in years past Tommy Aprile and Hall of Famers Stacy and Julie Gillis did it when they added spring track to their baseball/softball seasons as their third and fourth sports.
Before the pandemic hit, Smolinsky finished up his junior wrestling season with a solid 24-15 record, but he missed out on the post-season tournaments because of a family vacation. From there until the fall season when he found out that football was being moved to the Fall-2 season, Smolinsky stayed in shape the best he could, lifting weights and working out. That led him to make a decision to try out for soccer.
“I played youth soccer and the travel teams all the way up until eighth grade and then I did a little of the spring league. Once football got moved to Fall-2, I said 'why not try out for soccer'? Somehow I ended up getting a starting spot at center-midfield so it was nice. It went pretty well and I had one goal which was pretty good. The guys on the team I have been playing with (in all sports) my whole life so the chemistry was still there, so there was no rust wash off and things went pretty smooth. We had a pretty good season and a couple of tough losses, but overall it was a lot of fun.”
When the soccer season was starting up, head coach Steve Scanlon was thrilled with what he saw from Smolinsky, especially knowing he hadn't played the previous three high school seasons.
"I like this kid who is the football captain, Smolinsky. He's a good athlete and I think he could potentially give us a missing ingredient in the middle of the field. He's pretty tough to the ball. Apparently he still played regularly with these guys in the spring and he don't look all that far off the beat. This is a unique situation for him."
Smolinsky logged a lot of time, played midfield, scored a goal and helped the 'Cats finish with a 2-3-2 overall record as three games were cancelled.
After a very short resting period, Smolinsky put the soccer uniform away and grabbed his basketball sneakers and headed out for another tryout with a new team.
“(Smolinsky) is just an athlete, a throwback athlete,” said head coach Dennis Ingram before the season began. “He might not have the skill set that some of the other guys have, but he just has the mindset of an old school athlete and he has been excellent so far.”
Smolinsky acknowledged that the team struggled for wins and he didn't contribute as much as he would have liked, but for someone who basically just shoots the ball around the Yentile Farm courts, making the team was pretty special in itself.
“I wasn't the greatest at it and I was maybe the sixth or seventh guy. I didn't play a whole lot and obviously I wasn't the most skilled player, but I had a good time. I finished with four points for the entire season, two baskets,” he said, while pumping his fist and laughing.
Again he had little time to rest before the football season started. In the previous two seasons, the 'Cats struggled for wins. In 2018, Smolinsky had one rush and three receptions and as a junior in '19, he had eight catches for 172 yards with a touchdown, and also booted 19 PATs, and had one field goal. This year, he was the go-to player.
“He is someone who is going to be very tough to replace, obviously,” said head coach Craig Turner. “I love everything that we have coming back, but he will be tough to replace. He's just a throwback athlete. He's not a big kid, he doesn't wow you with his speed, but he's tough. You can tell by the fact that he played soccer, he played basketball that the kid just wants to compete and just wants to play and have fun.”
Before the season started, Turner elected to change his offense from 'Spread' to a 'Wing-T' type scheme, meaning three guys would rush the ball and Smolinsky was in that mix.
“At first it was tough to follow everything in the new offense, but once we all got a hang of it, it started to click and was way easier,” said Smolinsky. “I thought it was great having the three of us (along with Gavin Erickson and Marcello Misuraca) run the ball because teams couldn't key on just one of us. We kept teams on their toes and we were able to spread the ball around to all three of us.”
On the season in just six games, Smolinsky rushed the ball 97 times for 425 yards (4.4 average) with four TDs, while he also had 7 catches for 126 yards (18.0 yards per catch) and two more scores. In addition, he played defense and had one defensive touchdown coming in the final game, and he did all of the placekicking, finishing with 12 PAT kicks, two field goals and also had a conversion rush. He scored 62 of the team's 111 points this year.
“Against Winchester (in the final game), Stephen was absolutely phenomenal,” said Turner. “He did it all for us. He returned a fumble for a touchdown, he had a long touchdown catch and had a bunch of rushing yards. He was just very, very good. He was that way really all season.”
For his career, Smolinsky had 424 rushing yards and four TDs, had 15 catches for 298 yards and two more scores, had a defensive TD, a conversion rush, booted 31 PAT kicks, made three field goals and combined to score 90 points and he accounted for 30 percent of the team's total 297 points over the last two years.
“This football season was the most fun I've had playing in a very long time because of the guys, we were winning and it's senior year,” he said. “I started to realize that I needed to sit back and appreciate it all. I feel like I took sophomore and junior year for granted. I realize now that (my high school career) is coming to an end. We had the shorter seasons so every week it was like, 'this is the last time I'll be playing at this field or against these kids' and it just really started to hit home.”
Home is where it all started for Stephen. His has three brothers, Michael, who played basketball and football at WHS a few years ago and has since graduated, Antonio, who is a freshman at Malden Catholic, who is also playing multiple sports and plans on transferring to WHS in the fall, and Marco, who is in the second grade and is in the same boat as Stephen, dabbling in a bunch of different sports including karate, soccer and basketball, among others.
For Stephen, his athletic career at WHS will end here in the next few months with the wrestling season. After that, it'll be off to college. He didn't get into Harvard or BC, so he went with Endicott College over his other choice of Merrimack.
“Stephen's a real good student. He applied to Boston College and Harvard, and he got an interview with Harvard which I thought was quite interesting,” said Turner. “He didn't end up getting into either school, so the school that he liked the best out of his remaining choices was Endicott. I put a call into their coach and told him that I thought Stephen is a kid who could help his program. I have known Coach (Paul) McGonagle for a long time and he's a great coach who has done a great job up there, so they were able to get him a spot on the roster in the fall.”
And over the next four years while at an outstanding D3 college football program, Stephen Smolinsky will continue to be the epitome of a student-athlete.
