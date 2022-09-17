WILMINGTON – When it comes to sports, Mallory Brown may not be the star athlete who brings home first place finishes and breaks school records. Rather, she's the one who is a part of relay teams that place fifth or sixth and gets that one point that the team really needs to win a meet.
But when it comes to life outside of the sports, this Wilmington High senior is indeed a star.
Outside of athletic career — which now includes being a captain of the girls' cross-country team despite never participating in a meet before — she is an outstanding student. She currently ranks in the top five of her academic class, a spot that she has held since her freshman year and is a member of the National Honor Society.
She is looking into early acceptance into Dartmouth College, and is also looking at Cornell and Syracuse University where she wants to major in neuroscience.
At home, she's a terrific older sister to her 10-year-old brother. On top of that, she is a running partner to her mother Jody, who has competed in seven marathons, including Lowell's Bay State in 2016 and Boston in 2018.
Perhaps all of those reasons are why first-year cross-country coach Joe Patrone chose Mallory as one of his co-captains.
“Mallory is such a leader. When I first started to think about this season and captains, I thought of just having Hannah (Bryson),” explained Patrone. “Mallory elected to come out for the team and even though this is her first season with cross-country, she just has that something about her. You can just see that leadership. She's involved in many school things. She was involved in picking the new assistant principal replacement here at the high school. She's just the perfect leader. I think she'll be great with this program. I like having her and Hannah together as captains. They get along great and they run well together. That's the thing is all of these girls get along real well.”
Brown grew up as a soccer and basketball player. Soccer used to be her passion, but clearly not anymore.
“(I played subvarsity soccer the last three years and) I figured at the end of last season that I finished my mark as a soccer player and I was ready to move on to something else,” she said. “I wanted to continue my training as a runner. It was hard giving it up but I knew that I had just one season left and I just felt like my career came to an end.”
Besides knowing that soccer may not have been her No. 1 sport, Brown became a bigger fan of running over the past year-plus. Last year during the indoor season, she joined three seniors — all of whom earned scholarships to run at Division 1 colleges — as part of the sixth place 4x800 relay team at the state relay meet. That performance by the four of them helped the Wildcats capture the championship title.
In the spring, she mostly did the 1,000 meters and was also a part of the 4x800 relay team but with different teammates. That group finished eighth at the league meet and ninth at the state meet — the same meet that crowned the Wildcats state champions for the first time in program history.
“It was surprising (that we won the state title) because it was like 'I don't know if we're going to win’. Then someone pulled up the results on their phone and said 'we won by .2 points'. I just remember everyone freaking out. It was just so much fun congratulating everyone,” she said.
That passion for running, she says, all started because of mom.
“I started track my freshman year. My mom's a runner and she's done seven marathons. She suggested that I try it,” said Mallory. “I used to do basketball and I wasn't very good, so I wanted to do a winter sport so I tried indoor track. I went to the first captains' practice to see how it would go and I liked it and stuck with it. We didn't have a spring season because COVID happened but I still trained (on my own). I really enjoyed that and doing it on my own. It's not what got me through COVID but it gave me something to look forward to and something to do every day.
“I stuck with it and came back my sophomore year and met more of my friends and became closer with everyone. I just really fell in love with the sport.”
While Mallory has logged a lot of miles during countless practices and meets during her days with the indoor and outdoor track teams, she has also dropped her times thanks to her runs with her mother. That became a thing after she watching her cross the finish line of seven different marathons.
“It's awesome just watching someone else who you have admired as a runner and getting to watch them compete,” said Mallory. “My mom still runs and just last week we ran eight miles together in New Hampshire on this little trail. It was so much fun. (When we run together) it's just a good time to spend with her. We are both so busy trying to get to sports and other activities and I have a younger brother so it's a lot of stuff going on so it is really nice to have an hour (or sometimes more) together. We're just talking the whole time with no distractions.”
Mallory said that her father Greg used to run a lot and still does it, just not as frequently. Her younger brother, Travis, is 10 and he's more interested in music videos than running. That’s perfectly OK as Mallory absolutely loves being the big sister.
“There's a seven-year gap between us. It was a big adjustment when I was six years old (and Travis was born), but it's really great now,” she said. “I had my own individuality growing up. I was on my own for so long because of our age gap, so there's a lot of things that I do that he's not involved with, but there's a big enough age gap where it's really easy to get along with each other. Other siblings have their conflicts because they are close in age and we never had that so that gap has allowed us to stay close. When my friends come over, they always mention how close my brother and I are to each other. It's great — we have such a great bond.”
While she has that close bond with her family members, Mallory also seems to have that with her teammates. Hence, one of the reasons why she chose to put the soccer ball away for good.
“I love this (cross-country) team so that's why I joined. It's just the community — everyone just supports everyone else. It's not just one group and there's not a set of people who think they are better than everyone else. We are just one collective group that enjoys each other. That's why I came to the team,” she said.
She joined a team that were league champions last year and despite losing a lot of talent from that squad, there's still plenty of it back this year.
“There's nine girls and Addy (Hunt) will most likely be our top runner. Then Hannah and I have always been neck-and-neck every race and we both broke six minutes in the mile on the same day and that was fantastic,” said Mallory. “There's another group with Mia (Stryhalaleck) and Charlotte (Kiley), and then Cayley (Israelson), Bella (Zaya) and Kaitlyn (Shackelford) is new this year. Gabby (Fitzgibbons) is a sprinter for track but she's still training with us. It's a great little group (that we have).”
Patrone said that Brown will certainly have to make adjustments since she's going from running the 1K and mile to now doing 5Ks.
“Cross-Country is different from track. In track, Mallory was mainly a miler and I think last spring was the first time that she had ever competed in a two-mile race, so this will be a little bit longer distance and a whole new experience for her,” said Patrone. “But again, she's one who can go with the workouts and get the job done. I think we're going to see a lot of good things from her this season.”
Brown said that even though she is new to the team, and even though girls like Shea Cushing and Angie Zaykovskaya have since graduated, the expectations for success are still pretty lofty.
“I wasn't on the team last year, but they were league champs and then in spring track, we were state champs,” she said. “Carrying that (momentum) over will give us a pretty good shot this season to repeat as league champions. It's a high goal, but it is our goal.”
And it's also her goal to do all of that and maintain such high academic standards.
“Being in the top five of my class is really important to me. It's something that I have worked for and it's something that my whole family has helped me with. It's very important to me and it's what gives me motivation,” she said. “Academics has always been number one priority for me. That's what I have been focusing on with my (college) school search.
“If I end up going to a school that gives me that opportunity to run that would be fantastic but I'm focusing more on school first. If I don't run in college, I still plan on running on my own or with my mom. She teaches at the Tewksbury Sports Club so I can always go to her class.”
Besides running and being a big sister, Mallory will be taking on her own tough classes the rest of this school year and then the next four years in college. It's a challenge she wants to take head-on.
“As a neuroscience major, I want to do research on children (who are on the) autism (spectrum). When I was a kid, I watched the television show 'Brain Games' all of the time. Growing up with a younger brother is something that I've been used to. I'm always around little kids. I coach a lot and over the summer I worked at a pool club and I was the activities coordinator. All I did every day was make games for kids. I love being around little kids,” said Mallory.
Soon after her high school running days are over, Mallory Brown will help improve the lives of children who are on the autism spectrum.
And for that, she's a star.
